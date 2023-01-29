Happy Birthday, Kansas!

On January 29, 1861, Kansas officially became the 34th state.

"Home on the Range." The audio file on this page comes from the University of Kansas School of Music. It's a version of the official state song, as performed by the KU Marching Band. Arranged by Jim Barnes and James Ralston.

Kansas Has 800-Plus Caves, But Wait - There's More

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Kansas has more than 800 caves. Who knew? The state is also home to the nation's first female mayor... and world's biggest ball of twine. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Sunflower State also features the geographical center of the contiguous U.S., near Lebanon in north-central Kansas.

As Kansas celebrates 162nd birthday, The Capital-Journal's Tim Hrenchir reports on eight things you probably didn't know about the 34th state. Check it out. You'll be glad you did.

Explore more cool stuff about Kansas by visiting the Kansas Historical Society online.

