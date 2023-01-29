© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Happy Birthday, Kansas!

Kansas Public Radio
Published January 29, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST
a stylized graphic stating "Happy Kansas Day" with a border of sunflowers across the bottom of the frame
Emily Fisher
/
Kansas Public Radio
Happy Kansas Day!

Happy Birthday, Kansas!

On January 29, 1861, Kansas officially became the 34th state.

"Home on the Range." The audio file on this page comes from the University of Kansas School of Music. It's a version of the official state song, as performed by the KU Marching Band. Arranged by Jim Barnes and James Ralston.

Kansas Has 800-Plus Caves, But Wait - There's More

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Kansas has more than 800 caves. Who knew? The state is also home to the nation's first female mayor... and world's biggest ball of twine. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Sunflower State also features the geographical center of the contiguous U.S., near Lebanon in north-central Kansas.

As Kansas celebrates 162nd birthday, The Capital-Journal's Tim Hrenchir reports on eight things you probably didn't know about the 34th state. Check it out. You'll be glad you did.

Explore more cool stuff about Kansas by visiting the Kansas Historical Society online.

Local News