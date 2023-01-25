Headlines for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Governor Delivers State of the State Address, Decries Wedge Issues that Distract Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is calling on Kansas officials to stop distracting themselves with what she called wedge issues in education. On Tuesday, Kelly sharply rebuked a Republican-controlled Legislature pursuing policies catering to conservative parents unhappy with public schools. Kelly used her annual State of the State address to decry what she called efforts to "turn parents against teachers" and "communities against their schools." She wasn't specific, but top Republicans have promised to pursue several ideas in vogue in GOP-led states. Those include restrictions on what public K-12 schools can teach about gender and sexuality.

Republican lawmakers plan to pursue a measure to allow parents to claim tax dollars previously earmarked for public schools to cover private or home schooling costs. Iowa's GOP-controlled Legislature approved such a plan early Tuesday. Kelly strongly opposes the idea. Kelly also toughened her rhetoric in advocating for legalizing marijuana for medical use, calling the state's current prohibition "ridiculous." She highlighted the case of a terminally ill man who had his northwestern Kansas hospital room raided by police because he was using marijuana extracts to ease his pain.

The Democratic governor's tough talk on these issues contrasted with her extolling the pursuit of middle-of-the-road policies elsewhere in Tuesday evening's address to a joint session of the House and Senate. She also called for continued bipartisanship in the inaugural address that opened her second, four-year term earlier this month. "We all agree our kids do better when parents and teachers are involved in their education," Kelly said in her 40-minute speech. "So, rather than distracting ourselves with wedge issues, let's focus on giving them both the resources and the support that they need."

Kelly had been scheduled to give the State of the State on January 11 but tested positive for COVID-19 the day before, only to learn later it was a false positive. Her office went ahead with releasing her proposed $24.1 billion state budget for the 2024 fiscal year beginning July 1. She ended up giving the address on her 73rd birthday, and lawmakers serenaded her with "Happy Birthday," followed by applause.

The state is flush with cash, and Kelly already had proposed a series of tax cuts, including the elimination of the state's 4% sales tax on groceries on April 1. Republican leaders are pushing a proposal to move Kansas to a "flat" income tax, with one rate each for individual and corporate filers, instead of three for individuals and two for corporations.

Republicans outlined an agenda two weeks ago that includes measures popular with GOP conservatives in numerous other states, including a ban on transgender athletes in girls and women's K-12, club and college sports. Kelly has vetoed two previous proposals.

In Republicans' official response, taped two weeks ago, Senate President Ty Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican, said that under Kelly, the state is on a path toward making K-12 schools "into little more than factories for a radical social agenda." Masterson has said he wants to pursue restrictions on how public schools discuss gender and sexuality. Kelly declared: "I will oppose any efforts that are designed to turn parents against teachers, to turn communities against their schools and to turn young people away from the teaching profession."

State Rep. Kristey Williams, a Wichita-area Republican chairing a House committee on K-12 spending, said she is working on a plan for education savings accounts for parents, using tax dollars. Masterson said the GOP will "focus on students, not legacy systems."

"We want high quality classical education that focuses on academic excellence, preparing our kids for a successful future, not the sexualized woke agenda we see permeating the system today," Masterson said.

Kelly's address came only hours after hundreds of abortion opponents and parochial school students rallied outside the Statehouse to mark last Sunday's 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which the U.S. Supreme Court overturned last year. But Kansas anti-abortion groups suffered a decisive political loss in August, when a statewide vote strongly affirmed protections for abortion rights under the Kansas Constitution. Kelly applauded the August vote but didn't mention abortion in the State of the State address. GOP lawmakers expect to push for millions of dollars in new funding for anti-abortion pregnancy counseling centers. House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, opened his remarks at the anti-abortion rally with, "Good afternoon, God's warriors!" and promised, "We will continue to fight."

Each year Kelly has been in office, she has called on legislators to expand Medicaid as encouraged by the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act championed by former President Barack Obama. Republicans who strongly oppose the move have held enough key leadership jobs to block expansion, even as voters in other Republican-leaning states have embraced it, including Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Listen to KPR's complete coverage of the governor's State of the State speech.

==========

Kansas Teen Accused of Killing his Mother in Small Town

CANTON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting local police in a homicide investigation after a McPherson County woman was found dead outside her home. KAKE TV reports that police were called to a home in Canton where they found an unresponsive woman. KBI investigators say police found 52-year-old Briana Lance in the back yard. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified her son, 18-year-old Hayden Lance, as the suspected killer. He has been booked into the McPherson County Jail on charges of second-degree murder.

==========

Former Band Teacher in Neodesha Accused of Child Sex Crimes

NEODESHA, Kan. (KOAM) - A former band director in Neodesha has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes. KOAM TV reports that 28-year-old Quinton Ross Bockhold has been charged with 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Investigators accuse Bockhold of communicating electronically with a person he believed to be a minor child to lure the child into performing an unlawful sex act in April of 2022. Electronic solicitation of a child is a level 3 felony in Kansas, punishable by up to 20 years in prision. Bockhold is being held in the Wilson County Jail without bond. The Neodesha Police Department is continuing to investigate.

==========

KBI: Man Shot by Deputies in Dodge City Was Suspect in Arizona Killings

UNDATED (AP) - Police say a man who was shot and killed in a shootout that left four Kansas law enforcement officers injured was a suspect in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix police say 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone was a suspect in a shooting on Sunday in Phoenix that left two adults dead. Investigators discovered Malone and a woman had likely fled the state. The shootout began after officers stopped Malone's vehicle in Dodge City. Three officers were hospitalized and the fourth was treated and released. The woman with Malone also was shot and is hospitalized. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a police dog.

One Ford County deputy was treated and released after the shooting. The second Ford County deputy underwent surgery at a Wichita hospital and was in good condition, the KBI said Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff's deputy and the Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were recovering from their injuries at home Tuesday. A woman who was driving with Malone was shot several times. The KBI says she was being treated for serious injuries but was improving Tuesday, the KBI said. Her name has not been released.

On Sunday, Phoenix police officers responding to a call about an injured person found 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Ribble dead in their home. Their two young children were inside the house but were unharmed. During the investigation, detectives determined a male suspect and a woman who was with him had left the state. Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower said Tuesday he did not expect any more information about the Phoenix homicides to be released while the investigation continues.

After police contacted agencies nationwide, Clark County deputies saw a blue Toyota Tundra that matched the vehicle connected to the Phoenix deaths driving through Minneola, Kansas. When deputies tried to stop the car, it sped off. Deputies from Ford County and the Kansas Highway Patrol joined the pursuit and eventually a Clark County deputy forced the truck into a ditch. The KBI says the shootout began when the truck was stopped in Dodge City. Sheriff's deputies from the Clark and Ford counties fired their weapons.

Malone was shot and killed, and the woman with him was shot and hospitalized in critical condition. A handgun was recovered from inside the truck. Malone served time in prison in Arizona from June 2010 until June 2020 for convictions for aggravated assault, armed robbery, marijuana violation and other charges, according to online records. The sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting are all on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

==========

Woman Wanted by Federal Government Released from Douglas County Jail

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - A woman in the Douglas County Jail who had a detainer from immigration officials was released on Monday, pursuant to a judge’s order. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the order, a writ of habeas corpus signed by Judge Carl A. Folsom III, was issued Friday. The woman’s defense attorney filed a petition with the court after discovering the woman would be held on an immigration detainer after she bonded out of jail on a domestic battery charge. A writ of habeas corpus is a court order requiring authorities to justify why they are holding someone. Judge Folsom’s writ of habeas corpus ordered Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister to release the woman, 35-year-old Anabel Alonso-Martinez, within 72 hours of the order or to explain in writing why she was being held. After consulting with legal counsel, Sheriff Armbrister chose not to respond to the order and instead released the woman at the end of the 72-hour period late Monday afternoon.

==========

Woman Dragged Eight Miles Under Semi After Crash on I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — An accident on Interstate 435 early this (WED) morning injured a woman driving a Prius. KSHB TV reports that the car was trapped under a semi-truck after the collision around 3:30 am on westbound I-435 at State Line Road. The truck driver was not aware of the crash and dragged the car for eight miles before stopping near Lackman Road in Lenexa. The driver of the Prius was trapped inside the car. The woman was removed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital. Authorities have not released her identity or condition.

==========

ATM Stolen from Baker University; Police Seek Public’s Help in Solving Theft

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (LJW) - Police are asking for the public’s help after an ATM was stolen from Baker University’s Student Union. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Baldwin City police were notified Tuesday morning that an ATM had been forcibly removed from the wall overnight at the student union and taken to another location, where it was broken into and its contents removed. Authorities are asking anyone who heard or saw anything Monday night or early Tuesday morning around the student union or the New Living Center to contact Baldwin City Police at (785) 594-3850. People may also leave anonymous tips through Douglas County Crime Stoppers at (785) 843-TIPS (8477).

==========

KC Police: 1 of 3 Victims in Friday Shooting at Funeral Home Has Died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - One of three people shot at a funeral home in south Kansas City has died. The Kansas City Star reports that police believe the shooting was likely the result of an argument that began late Friday morning inside the Elite Funeral Chapel (at 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd). On Monday, authorities were told that 29-year-old Bryson Washington, who remained hospitalized since the shooting, died from his injuries. A suspect has not yet been publicly identified. Witnesses at the shooting scene told The Star that a man who appeared to be intoxicated opened fire at the funeral home after being asked to leave. Witnesses told The Star that the man shot a woman as she sat on a couch inside the funeral home before shooting another person, now identified as Washington, outside the building.

==========

Fatal Overdoses of Three Teens Linked to Alleged Kansas City Fentanyl Dealer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - A Kansas City man faces federal charges in connection with the distribution of fentanyl that authorities say is linked to the deaths of three teenagers. The Kansas City Star reports that 22-year-old Tiger Dean Draggoo has been charged with possession of fentanyl and firearms. The investigation into Draggoo began with the overdose death of a Belton juvenile on January 14, 2022. The victim is identified in court documents as B.R.J. In September of last year, two other Belton teenagers died of fentanyl poisoning that authorities allege was purchased from Draggoo. A search of Draggoo’s south Kansas City apartment turned up firearms, blue counterfeit Percocet pills and nearly $250,000 in cash. Draggoo made his first court appearance Monday in Kansas City.

==========

Wichita Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) – A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl. Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Javyn Johnson sold 29-year-old Chanelle Pratt what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later the same day, the Wichita woman was found dead in her home after ingesting one of the pills. An autopsy later determined her cause of death to be Fentanyl toxicity. In his plea agreement, Johnson claims he didn’t know the tablets contained Fentanyl, however, he acknowledged giving her the pills that caused her death.

==========

2 Suspects Rob Bank in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a bank in Kansas City late Monday morning. KMBC TV reports that the Bank Midwest branch (at 7904 Ward Parkway) was robbed. The FBI says two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which was wearing a brown "onesie" during the robbery. One of the suspects displayed a gun and demanded cash. Both men fled the bank, leaving in a vehicle described as a White Kia four-door passenger vehicle. No one was hurt during the robbery.

==========

Man Dies After Dog Steps on Rifle, Causing Gun To Discharge

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (NBC) - A 30-year-old man died in Kansas Saturday after what appears to be a bizarre gun accident. Authorities say the man was struck by a bullet discharged from a rifle after a dog stepped on the gun. NBC News reports that the shooting unfolded Saturday morning in a truck about 45 miles south of Wichita. Wellington Fire and EMS Chief Tim Hay told NBC News that investigators believe the dog stepped on the rifle in the back of the truck, causing it to fire and hit the back of the man, who was found in the front passenger seat. Emergency medical personnel administered CPR before the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person who was in the driver's seat was unharmed.

==========

2 Men Find Ancient Bison Fossil in Missouri River Near Downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men have stumbled upon something special, possibly even prehistoric, along the Missouri River. KCTV reports that Mike Ruth and Dave Jamerson recently discovered a piece of a skull with attached horns that may have come from an ancient bison. Dr. Melissa Eaton, president of the KC Archaeological Society, confirmed that the skull was likely some kind of bison. She added that it may, in fact, be an extinct species of bison. Bison antiquus was a mammal even larger than the buffalo of today. She said the animal was a dominant species in this area 10,000 years ago.

==========

Patrick Mahomes Is the "Old Man" Among Quarterbacks in NFL Conference Title Games

UNDATED (AP) - Patrick Mahomes will be the old man among the starting quarterbacks in the NFL conference title games. The 27-year-old All-Pro for Kansas City is the oldest member of one of the youngest groups of starting quarterbacks to make it to this round. The other three scheduled starting QBs on Sunday are 26-year-old Joe Burrow for Cincinnati, 24-year-old Jalen Hurts for Philadelphia and 23-year-old rookie Brock Purdy for San Francisco. The only other time all four starting QBs in the conference title game hadn't yet turned 28 came in 1996 when Brett Favre, Mark Brunell, Drew Bledsoe and Kerry Collins got there. Getting to this stage isn't new for Mahomes and Burrow. Mahomes has reached the AFC title game in all five seasons as a starter and can join Tom Brady as the only starting QBs to reach the Super Bowl three times in their first six seasons with a win on Sunday. The Bengals and Chiefs will meet in the AFC title game for the second straight season, joining rare company for title game rematches.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid reached some more milestones with his latest playoff win, which gave him 10 with the Chiefs and 10 with Philadelphia. Reid's 20 total wins in the postseason are tied with Hall of Famer Tom Landry for the second most in NFL history, trailing only Bill Belichick with 31. Reid has coached a team to the conference title game 10 times in the past 22 seasons, going from 2001-04 and in 2008 with Philadelphia and the last five seasons with Kansas City. The only coaches with more conference title appearances in the Super Bowl era are Belichick (13) and Landry (12).

==========

