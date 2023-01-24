Headlines for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Suspect Killed, 3 Deputies Wounded in Dodge City Gun Battle

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a wanted man was killed and three deputies were wounded Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire in western Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the sheriff's office in Clark County tried to stop the suspect around 9 am. The Ford County Sheriff's Office and Kansas Highway Patrol joined the pursuit, which wound into Dodge City. There, the suspect was fatally shot and a woman in the vehicle was critically wounded. Their names were not released. Two Ford County deputies and one from Clark County were wounded. Two deputied were rushed to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the third deputy was described as good.

According to the KBI, gunfire erupted once the vehicle came to a stop in an area of Dodge City that includes a John Deere dealership and a gas station. In video posted by Wichita television station KAKE, a man can be heard yelling "Get your hands up." As the shooting begins, an officer dodges behind a truck.

Kansas Governor to Outline Agenda for Skeptical Lawmakers in State of the State Address

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is preparing to outline what she's likely to call a middle-of-the-road agenda for the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature. But lawmakers already expect to ditch much of what she'll propose in favor of more conservative ideas on taxes and education. Kelly is scheduled to give the annual State of the State address tonight (TUE) to a joint session of the state House and Senate. She has previously outlined several proposals for cutting taxes, but top Republicans have their own ideas. Kelly also has promised to push for expanding the state's Medicaid coverage for the needy and elderly. That's been blocked by GOP lawmakers in previous years.

Statewide Tax Cuts on the Table in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) - Tax cuts are squarely on the agenda for Kansas lawmakers this session. But they’ll have to choose from several competing proposals. Which taxes to cut... and by how much? Those are the questions facing the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Governor Laura Kelly wants to use part of a growing budget surplus to speed up the elimination of the sales tax on food. But many Republican lawmakers have other ideas. They want to replace the state’s two-tiered income tax with a flat tax. Meanwhile, the Kansas Chamber – the state’s most influential business group – wants budget surpluses to go toward income tax relief. Chamber lobbyist Eric Stafford touted the proposal in an interview with the Kansas Reflector. “Whatever they set for what they think revenues will be, anything over that is going to be used to buy down income taxes," he said. Hearings on some smaller tax-cut proposals are scheduled for this week.

KC Police: 1 of 3 Victims in Friday Shooting at Funeral Home Has Died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - One of three people shot at a funeral home in south Kansas City has died. The Kansas City Star reports that police believe the shooting was likely the result of an argument that began late Friday morning inside the Elite Funeral Chapel (at 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd). On Monday, authorities were told that 29-year-old Bryson Washington, who remained hospitalized since the shooting, died from his injuries. A suspect has not yet been publicly identified.

Witnesses at the shooting scene told The Star that a man who appeared to be intoxicated opened fire at the funeral home after being asked to leave. Witnesses told The Star that the man shot a woman as she sat on a couch inside the funeral home before shooting another person, now identified as Washington, outside the building.

Fatal Overdoses of Three Teens Linked to Alleged Kansas City Fentanyl Dealer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - A Kansas City man faces federal charges in connection with the distribution of fentanyl that authorities say is linked to the deaths of three teenagers. The Kansas City Star reports that 22-year-old Tiger Dean Draggoo has been charged with possession of fentanyl and firearms. The investigation into Draggoo began with the overdose death of a Belton juvenile on January 14, 2022. The victim is identified in court documents as B.R.J. In September of last year, two other Belton teenagers died of fentanyl poisoning that authorities allege was purchased from Draggoo. A search of Draggoo’s south Kansas City apartment turned up firearms, blue counterfeit Percocet pills and nearly $250,000 in cash. Draggoo made his first court appearance Monday in Kansas City.

Wichita Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) – A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl. Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Javyn Johnson sold 29-year-old Chanelle Pratt what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later the same day, the Wichita woman was found dead in her home after ingesting one of the pills. An autopsy later determined her cause of death to be Fentanyl toxicity. In his plea agreement, Johnson claims he didn’t know the tablets contained Fentanyl, however, he acknowledged giving her the pills that caused her death.

Kansas Man Arrested After Fatal House Fire Killed Woman, 2 Girls

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The only survivor of a Kansas house fire that killed a woman and two young girls has been arrested on suspicion of setting the blaze. Topeka police arrested 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler, of Holton, on Saturday. He remained jailed Sunday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder committed in the commission of another felony, arson and several other charges. Tyler was being held in lieu of $1 million bail but had not been formally charged. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the three people who died in the Friday morning fire were identified by city spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker as 30-year-old Genny

Fitzpatrick, 9-year-old Peyton Tyler, and 1-year-old Kourtney Tyler.

Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting in Wellington Under Investigation

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KPR) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says the shooting took place at a home (1111 E. 7th St.) Saturday night, where the Wellington Police Department had responded to a disturbance. A woman at the home reported that 30-year-old Harley Bagby, of Wellington, was “tearing the house up." As officers entered the home, police say Bagby walked into the hallway carrying a large knife. Officers told Bagby to drop the knife, Police say Bagby failed to comply and began walking toward the officers, knife still in hand. An officer fired multiple shots, hitting Bagby. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer who shot Bagby has been placed on paid administrative leave. The KBI is investigating.

Sex Abuse Charges Filed Against Former Kansas Teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Johnson County District Attorney's Office has charged a former teacher at Gardner Edgerton High School with child sex crimes. KSHB TV reports that 28-year-old Nick Prutsman is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. In a letter to families, the school district said the Gardner Police Department notified them of the allegations against Prutsman. The letter said Prutsman was immediately removed from the school campus on December 12. The school’s website identifies Prutsman as a teacher of automotive technology at the high school’s Advanced Technical Center. He was arrested last week and released after posting bond. He's due back in court on January 31.

Mayor of Goddard and City Administrator Ousted

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Goddard City Council has ousted its mayor and fired a city administrator. KWCH TV reports that the council voted to remove Larry Zimmerman as mayor last week and immediately installed a new mayor, Hunter Larkin. After that vote,

Larkin then motioned to fire the city administrator, Brian Silcott. The new mayor refused to comment on the reasons the city council took such drastic actions. Zimmerman, who served on the city council for 23 years, said he was caught off guard. He resigned his regular council seat. On the Facebook page called “For Goddard’s Sake,” another former Goddard City council member, Mike Proctor, called for a recall election beginning with Mayor Larkin.

Overland Park Woman Sentenced for Bank Fraud

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An Overland Park woman has been sentenced to more than 2.5 years in prison for bank fraud. Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old Stephanie Stites, of Overland Park, embezzled more than $712,000 from Norbrook Inc. KCTV reports that Stites created two fake companies and manipulated invoices. Stites was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison. She's also been ordered to pay nearly $713,000 in restitution. In her plea agreement, Stites said she spent the stolen money on her home and vehicle as well as on travel, hotels and real estate.

2 Men Find Ancient Bison Fossil in Missouri River Near Downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men have stumbled upon something special, possibly even prehistoric, along the Missouri River. KCTV reports that Mike Ruth and Dave Jamerson recently discovered a piece of a skull with attached horns that may have come from an ancient bison. Dr. Melissa Eaton, president of the KC Archaeological Society, confirmed that the skull was likely some kind of bison. She added that it may, in fact, be an extinct species of bison. Bison antiquus was a mammal even larger than the buffalo of today. She said the animal was a dominant species in this area 10,000 years ago.

Germans "Excited" To Host Kansas City Chiefs Game

UNDATED (Forbes) - The NFL has designated the Kansas City Chiefs to play in one of the two games in Germany during the 2023 season. The date, time and opponent for the Chiefs are still being finalized. The game will likely will take place in either Munich or Frankfurt. This contest will mark the third regular season international game in Chiefs history. The club previously played the Detroit Lions in London in 2015 and the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City in 2019. The Chiefs won both contests. According to Forbes magazine, many NFL fans in Germany are excited by the news. Daniel Jensen, the head of content at SPORTFIVE global sports marketing agency and co-host of a Chiefs podcast called Das Kingdom, was asked for his country’s reaction to the news. “Extremely excited,” Jensen said. “People are really going crazy right now. They (Kansas City) have the team that gets the best ratings when they’re broadcasted in Germany," he said. Like the Chiefs, the Patriots also will play in Germany in 2023. But Chiefs have the added draw of being quarterbacked by the presumptive 2022 MVP, Patrick Mahomes. “Patrick Mahomes probably is the most popular player,” Jensen said.

