Headlines for Monday, January 23, 2023

Statewide Tax Cuts on the Table in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) - Tax cuts are squarely on the agenda for Kansas lawmakers this session. But they’ll have to choose from several competing proposals. Which taxes to cut... and by how much? Those are the questions facing the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Governor Laura Kelly wants to use part of a growing budget surplus to speed up the elimination of the sales tax on food. But many Republican lawmakers have other ideas. They want to replace the state’s two-tiered income tax with a flat tax. Meanwhile, the Kansas Chamber – the state’s most influential business group – wants budget surpluses to go toward income tax relief. Chamber lobbyist Eric Stafford touted the proposal in an interview with the Kansas Reflector. “Whatever they set for what they think revenues will be, anything over that is going to be used to buy down income taxes," he said. Hearings on some smaller tax-cut proposals are scheduled for this week.

Could Tax Incentives Lure More Hollywood Movie Productions to Kansas?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) - One of the state’s most celebrated filmmakers says that Kansas could be a location for more Hollywood productions if lawmakers agree to provide some financial incentives. Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Willmott says Kansas is missing out. The University of Kansas professor, who won acclaim for partnering with Spike Lee on the movie Black Klansman, says Kansas could become the location for a lot more film and television productions if, like most other states, it offered producers tax breaks to offset their production costs. Willmott is leading an effort to convince Kansas lawmakers to approve $12 million a year in production tax credits. A hearing on the proposal is set for next month.

Kansas Senate Committee Considering Back-to-School Tax Holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Supporters of a back-to-school sales tax holiday say it would help teachers and low-income families purchase needed classroom supplies. A Senate committee is considering three bills that would create a two- to four-day period each August when school items would be free of sales tax. That would include clothing, school supplies, computers and more. Missouri and Oklahoma both have similar tax holidays. Some senators said that many families cross state lines for tax relief. No testimony was offered in opposition to creating the tax holiday. Kansas officials estimate a four-day sales tax exemption would cost the state up to $9.5 million in revenue.

UPDATE: Kansas Man Arrested After Fatal House Fire Killed Woman, 2 Girls

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The only survivor of a Kansas house fire that killed a woman and two young girls has been arrested on suspicion of setting the blaze. Topeka police arrested 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler, of Holton, on Saturday. He remained jailed Sunday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder committed in the commission of another felony, arson and several other charges. Tyler was being held in lieu of $1 million bail but had not been formally charged. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the three people who died in the Friday morning fire were identified by city spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker as 30-year-old Genny Fitzpatrick, 9-year-old Peyton Tyler, and 1-year-old Kourtney Tyler.

2 Children, 1 Adult Killed in Kansas House Fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE/KTKA) - A GoFundMe account has been established to help a Topeka family following a fatal fire. Authorities in Topeka say two children and one adult have been killed in a house fire. KAKE TV reports that crews responded early Friday morning to a home (in the 900 block of SW Warren Avenue). Four people were in the home at the time. One adult and a child were found dead inside. Another child and adult were transported to a local hospital where the second child died. Authorities have not yet identified the victims. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A GoFundMe has been created to help support the victims and family members.

Kansas Lawmakers Look to Extend Statute of Limitations on Child Sex Crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCUR/KNS) - Kansas lawmakers plan to introduce legislation this week extending the statute of limitations on childhood sexual assault cases. A summary of a Kansas Bureau Investigation report on sex crimes by Catholic priests in the state said no criminal charges have been brought against any of the potentially new cases it identified. That's largely because the alleged crimes happened so long ago they fell outside the statute of limitations. That time limit varies from crime to crime. State Senator Cindy Holscher, a Democrat from Overland Park, wants to stretch that window as far she says the state Constitution will allow. She says childhood sexual assault victims often take decades to report the crime. Average age of disclosure is 52. Holscher floated similar legislation last year, but it didn’t get out of committee.

Sex Abuse Charges Filed Against Former Kansas Teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Johnson County District Attorney's Office has charged a former teacher at Gardner Edgerton High School with child sex crimes. KSHB TV reports that 28-year-old Nick Prutsman is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. In a letter to families, the school district said the Gardner Police Department notified them of the allegations against Prutsman. The letter said Prutsman was immediately removed from the school campus on December 12. The school’s website identifies Prutsman as a teacher of automotive technology at the high school’s Advanced Technical Center. He was arrested last week and released after posting bond. He's due back in court on January 31.

Kansas Education Department: Graduation Rates on the Rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Department of Education has released new data showing public school students in the state are graduating at an all-time high. KSNT reports that the graduation rate for all public school students rose to 89% in the 2021-22 school year from 88.1% in the previous year. The graduation rate in Kansas has risen by more than 8% since 2010, when the state adopted its current calculation rate for record keeping. Some groups of students, including those who qualify for free meals, have disabilities or limited English proficiency are also earning their high school diplomas at record levels. In some previous years, lower-income students have had lower graduation rates, but the new data from the KSDE shows their graduation rates are rising faster than the average of all Kansas public school students. The data shows that, since 2010, the graduation rate for students who qualify for free meals has risen 14.6 percentage points.

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Sustained High Ankle Sprain in Victory over Jacksonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/KPR) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's according to an AP source familiar with the nature of the injury. Even so, the All-Pro quarterback expects to play against Cincinnati in next week's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday, when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to lead Kansas City to the 27-20 victory. Mahomes underwent an MRI exam Sunday to better determine the extent of the injury, the person told AP, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the results. The tests showed no structural damage.

The Chiefs will face the Bengals Sunday in a rematch of last year's AFC title game. Cincinnati rallied from an early 21-3 deficit for a 27-24 overtime victory and a spot in the Super Bowl.

