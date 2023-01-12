Headlines for Thursday, January 12, 2023

Attorney General Kris Kobach Wants Kansas Court to Rethink Abortion Rights Protections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’s anti-abortion Republican attorney general is asking the state’s highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider its 2019 ruling is the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade and declaring that the U.S. Constitution doesn’t grant a right to abortion access. The Kansas court is set to consider that issue and others in two abortion cases on January 30. However, Kobach said he is likely to ask for a few weeks’ delay because he took office only Monday.

KBI: Body Found in Attic of Brown County Home

HORTON, Kan. (KPR) — Authorities say a body has been found in the attic of a home in Brown County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says the local sheriff's office received a 911 call from a woman in Horton on January 10, requesting assistance. When deputies arrived, they discovered a man’s body, later identified as 56-year-old Gene Dunlap, in the attic of the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The KBI is calling this a suspicious death. An autopsy is scheduled. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at (800) KS-CRIME or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 742-7125.

Former Owner of Olathe Drug Treatment Clinic Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) – The former owner of an Olathe clinic that treated opioid addiction has been sentenced for trafficking in methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old Trevor J. Robinson, of Olathe, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 11 years in federal prison without parole. Robinson owned and operated Nuvista, an outpatient clinic in Olathe for individuals with opioid addiction.

In November, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Robinson used the Nuvista clinic location to process, store, and distribute meth.

Although the government does not currently have evidence Robinson sold drugs to specific clients of the clinic, prosecutors say the evidence does show he distributed drugs into the same community he was trying to service with treatment. Robinson has four prior felony convictions for drug trafficking in California.

KCI’s New, Single Terminal Gets Ready to Open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - Kansas City International Airport’s new single terminal should be ready to open in just a few weeks. The Kansas City Star reports that the actual opening date for the $1.5 billion terminal has not yet been made public but will be later this month. Retail and restaurant areas, as well as signage, are still being installed in the new terminal. Justin Meyer, deputy director of the Kansas City Aviation Department, says the building is constructed and now, contractors are working on the final components.

Experts: Kansas City-Area Homeowners Could See More Rats as Weather Turns Colder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Experts warn a higher number of rats may soon try to move into homes and apartments across the Kansas City metro. WDAF TV reports that a pest control company says its been unseasonably warm recently, but colder weather is on the way. And just like other animals, rats will be looking for warmer areas to escape the winter chill. Zachary Smith, owner of The Pest Dude, says rodents, above all other pests, are a public health concern as they can cause considerable damage to both residential and business properties. Smith says they are seeing an increase in service calls as rats continue looking for somewhere warm to spend the winter. Orkin, Inc., the Atlanta-based pest control company, agrees. It ranked Kansas City, Missouri, as the No. 27th “Rattiest City” in the country in 2022. While Kansas City fell out of the top 25 on the list in the latest ranking, it still comes in higher than St. Louis at No. 30.

Olathe Police: Man Found Dead in Johnson County Creek

OLATHE, Kan. (KMBC) — The Olathe Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a Johnson County creek. KMBC TV reports that officers were called to a creek (near North Somerset Terrace and North Mur-Len Road) Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the water. Police are still investigating but say no foul play is suspected at this time. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Family Mourns KC Area Woman Shot, Left in Ditch New Year’s Day

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KC Star) - Family members of a Belton, Missouri, woman who was shot and mortally wounded in rural Kansas have started an online fundraiser to assist with organizing a memorial to celebrate her life. The Kansas City Star reports that 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez died after being shot and left in rural Miami County on New Year’s Day. Rodriguez died in the hospital on January 3, two days after deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s department found her severely wounded by gunshot in a ditch a few miles east of Paola (near 299th Street and Somerset Road). A 36-year-old suspect in her killing was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Grandview the same day. An online fundraiser on the GoFundMe platform has raised more than $4,000 for the woman's memorial.

Missouri Boarding School Under Investigation Will Shut Down

UNDATED (AP) – A Christian boarding school in Missouri that's been under intense scrutiny over abuse allegations will close later this month. It's citing financial hardship. Agape Boarding School in Stockton has been the subject of state and location investigations and several lawsuits filed on behalf of former students. A statement from the school for boys says it will stop providing service effective January 20. Attendance at Agape has plummeted to just 12 students since the abuse allegations surfaced. A former student who has alleged abuse says the closure means that “the healing process can start."

Kansas Has Nine Inmates on Death Row. Will Any Ever Be Executed?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Currently in Kansas, nine men are on death row. But many are wondering whether the state will every carry out another execution. With the U.S. Supreme Court declining to hear appeals from convicted murderers Jonathan and Reginald Carr, questions have been raised regarding their status and the status of other Kansas inmates who were sentenced to death. KWCH TV reports that the last time anyone was executed in Kansas was in 1965. While Kansas reinstated capital punishment in 1994, some inmates have now been on death row for decades.

Ron Wurtz, vice chair of the Kansas Coalition Against the Death Penalty, says the process for an execution can take years, even decades, due to a lengthy appeals process. The appeals go back and forth between local, state and federal courts. After all appeals are exhausted, the issue would then head to the governor who might consider clemency. If the governor decides not to intervene, the Kansas Supreme Court would set an execution date. The Lansing Correctional Facility has a death chamber to be used for lethal injection. Currently, Wurtz says, no one is sure when the next execution in Kansas could happen.

FBI, KU Join Together to Host Cybersecurity Conference

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Reserve and multiple technology leaders will gather for a cybersecurity conference at the University of Kansas this month. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that KU and the FBI are hosting the free cybersecurity conference January 27 at KU’s Burge Union. The public is invited to attend at no charge, but registration is required. The conference will feature panel discussions on future challenges related to cybersecurity, a panel on creating a pipeline of talent for the cybersecurity industry, and a presentation on ransomware and how it is deployed by hostile actors like North Korea. The conference comes as KU is seeking to establish itself as a leader in cybersecurity research and education.

Click here to register for the conference.

