Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023

KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.

Governor Kelly Prepares for Second Inauguration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Governor Laura Kelly will be sworn in to her second terms of office Monday. Inauguration ceremonies begin at noon on the south lawn of the State Capitol, following an inferfaith ceremony in the Old Supreme Court Room Monday morning and an inaugural ball Sunday night at the Kansas ExpoCentre. Governor Kelly and Lieutenant Governor David Tolland hosted a Community Day of Service Saturday, including food and supply drives in Douglas, Johnson, Riley, Shawnee, and Wyandotte counties, as well as numerous other locations across the state.

Wichita State University Releases Kansas Jobs Report

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/KPR) - Wichita State University has released its annual report on Kansas jobs in 2022 and what to expect in the year ahead. KWCH-TV reports that the manufacturing field saw strong growth in the past year, adding 2,600 jobs. The jobs market is expected to flow in 2023, with most of the growth expected in production jobs. Even with an anticipated slow in the U.S. economy, Jeremy Hill with WSU's State's Center for Economic Development and Business Research says he thinks Kansas is in better shape than the country overall.