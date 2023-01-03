Headlines for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Identify Man Killed by Officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have identified the man killed last week after a confrontation with police. The man was identified Monday as 53-year-old Thomas Marshall of Kansas City, Kansas. Police say the incident began around 8 am Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, when a man called police looking for help after his car broke down. An officer arrived and police say a man emerged from the woods pointing a gun before taking the police car, prompting a chase. The man eventually stopped, exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at officer. A police spokesman said multiple officers opened fire, killing the man. The officers who fired shots are on administrative leave pending an investigation.

KCK Police Investigate Death of Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KC Star) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating the death of a Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy. The Kansas City Star reports that 60-year-old Sonny Johnson died Sunday while he was off duty. He was discovered at home during a welfare check. KCK police say the initial investigation does not indicate foul play. Johnson started at the sheriff’s department in 2008.

Ex-Boyfriend Charged in Death of Nebraska Woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas. Authorities say 47-year-old Aldrick Scott had previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, of Omaha. She disappeared in November. Prosecutors said during a previous court hearing that Scott and Allen dated before she broke up with him about two weeks before she was reported missing on November 20. Officers searched Scott's home in Topeka November 21. He was arrested December 7 in Belize. Allen's body was found in a shallow grave December 21 near Topeka. Officials have not said how she died. In Nebraska, the Douglas County Attorney's Office announced that Scott has been charged with murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.

Kansas City Records Another Violent and Deadly Year in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - In 2022, Kansas City suffered its second-deadliest year in recorded history with 171 killings. That includes three fatal police shootings. The Kansas City Star reports that 2022 was the third year in a row with staggering rates of violence in the city. The highest number of homicides ever recorded in Kansas City was in 2020, when 182 people were killed.

The 2023 Kansas Legislative Session Begins Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka next week to begin their annual legislative session. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the session begins Monday at 2 pm and is scheduled to last 90 days. The exact timetable is generally fluid, with a month-long break in April. Last year, the Kansas Legislature adjourned for the year on May 23, though the exact date changes from session to session. Republicans maintain a super-majority in both chambers of the state Legislature, meaning they can theoretically override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly's vetoes, as long as too many members do not defect.

Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, will be back for another session as presiding officer in the Kansas Senate, as will Senate Majority Leader Larry Alley, R-Winfield, and Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa.

The Kansas House will have a set of new legislative leaders. Both parties will have new leaders for the first time in several sessions. The new House speaker is set to be Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, who previously served as majority leader. His replacement will be Majority Leader Chris Croft, R-Overland Park. The new presiding officer will be House Speaker Pro Tempore Blake Carpenter, R-Derby. On the Democrat side, there will also be change after Rep. Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, opted not to seek another term as leader. His replacement will be House Minority Leader Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and his assistant will be Rep. Valdenia Winn, D-Kansas City.

Public Meetings Planned for Proposed Wind Farm in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW/KPR) - Douglas County residents will have the chance to comment on a proposed revision to the county's existing regulations for wind farms. Douglas County commissioners are hoping to align their wind farm regulations with their recently adopted solar farm regulations. This comes as a Florida-based company is hoping to build a large-scale solar farm in the area. NextEra Energy has proposed a 2,000 acre solar panel installation that would span southern Douglas and Johnson Counties. The Planning Commission is hosting a public meeting about the revised regulations next week. The meeting, planned for January 12, will be the first of six opportunities for the public to comment. A draft of the revised regulations is available on the city’s website. (Read more in the Lawrence Journal World.)

Transgender Missouri Inmate Set for Execution

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman. Officials say 49-year-old Amber McLaughlin is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years ago. With no legal appeals planned, McLaughlin's fate rests with Republican Governor Mike Parson, who is weighing a clemency request.

A database for the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center shows 1,558 people have been executed since the death penalty was reinstated in the mid-1970s. All but 17 of them were men, and the center said there are no known previous cases in which an openly transgender inmate was executed.

A clemency petition cited McLaughlin's traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard at her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the petition, which also cited severe depression resulting in multiple suicide attempts, both as a child and as an adult. The petition also included reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition causing anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person's gender identity and their assigned sex at birth. But McLaughlin's sexual identity is "not the main focus" of the clemency request, said her attorney, Larry Komp.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics has estimated there are 3,200 transgender inmates in the nation's prisons and jails. Perhaps the best-known case of a transgender prisoner seeking hormone therapy was that of Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who served seven years in federal prison for leaking government documents to Wikileaks until President Barack Obama commuted the sentence in 2017. The Army agreed to pay for hormone treatments for Manning in 2015. McLaughlin has not had hormone treatments, Komp said. The U.S. Department of Justice wrote in a 2015 court filing that state prison officials must treat an inmate's gender identity condition just as they would treat other medical or mental health conditions, regardless of when the diagnosis occurred. The only woman ever executed in Missouri was Bonnie B. Heady, who was put to death on Dec. 18, 1953, for kidnapping and killing a 6-year-old boy. Nationally, 18 people were executed in 2022, including two in Missouri.

Kansas State Football Running Back Deuce Vaughn Declares for NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (TCJ) - Deuce Vaughn, the second-leading rusher in Kansas State football history, has played his last game as a Wildcat. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the two-time consensus All-American is passing up his senior season and entering the 2023 NFL draft. Vaughn announced the news on social media Monday.

Vaughn rushed for 1,558 yards this season, moving into second place on the school career chart with 3,604. Only former All-American and K-State Hall of Famer Darren Sproles had more. Vaughn, who repeatedly brushed aside questions about his future until the end of the season, made his announcement two days after rushing for 133 yards, including an 88-yard touchdown, in K-State's 45-20 Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama.

Kansas Jayhawks Move Up One Spot in AP Poll, Now Ranked #3

UNDATED (AP/KPR) - The Kansas Jayhawks have moved up a spot in the latest AP men's college basketball poll. KU ius now ranked #3 in the nation. Purdue has solidified its No. 1 ranking in the AP poll. The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week. They received all but one first-place vote from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas each moved up a spot, and No. 4 UConn dropped two spots after losing to Xavier. Arizona rounded out the top five.

