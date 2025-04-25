Virtual Cinema a Go-Go Goes Bats!

KPR's next Virtual Cinema a Go-Go is completely bats!

Join us at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 2, when we screen a couple of batty black-and-white epics: Devil Bat (1940) starring Bela Lugosi, plus The Bat (1959) with Vincent Price.

In Devil Bat, Bela Lugosi is a loony scientist (what else?), out for revenge against some crooked businessmen. He creates a giant vampire bat, which he uses to dispose of his enemies, with the help of a special shaving lotion he's also developed. Turns out, the bat HATES the smell of the lotion and goes after anyone wearing it!

Devil Bat (1940)

Vincent Price brings his suave menace to The Bat, based on a very popular Broadway play about a masked killer who invades an old dark house during a storm, looking for stolen loot. The play has been filmed three times, first in 1926 and 1930, heavily influencing the creators of Batman.

Admission to Virtual Cinema a Go-Go is free, but you will need to register for access credentials.

GET YOUR VIRTUAL TICKET

See you then for some batty thrills!

