105 Live Invites Listeners to Session Recording at The Bottleneck

Kansas Public Radio
Published January 28, 2025 at 3:03 PM CST
Join 105 Live host Nick Carswell and five talented Kansas artists on Saturday, Feb. 8 for an evening of live performances at The Bottleneck in Lawrence, Kan. From solo singer-songwriters to instrumental alt rock, pop and funk, enjoy an eclectic evening of showcase performances with Kansas Public Radio and the Kansas music community.

All performances will be recorded live for future broadcast on KPR's local music show, 105 Live. Head to The Bottleneck for your chance to be included in our broadcast audience!

Featuring performances by Kat King, The Yards, Lauren Lovelle, Yae and Aud Whitson.

Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Tickets $10 at the door on the night of the show.

And listen to KPR's 105 Live every Saturday at 5 p.m. on your local KPR1 station, on the KPR app or right here at kansaspublicradio.org.
