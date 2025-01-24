UFOs Attack at KPR's Cinema a Go-Go!

Learn the terrifying truth about UFOs on Friday, Feb. 7, when Cinema a Go-Go presents Earth vs. The Flying Saucers (1956) and Radar Men From the Moon (1952)! Join us at Lawrence's Liberty Hall at 7 p.m.

Scientist Russell Marvin has no idea why his experimental rockets keep disappearing, until a UFO lands during the final launch attempt. Before he knows it, all of Washington D.C. is under attack by aliens and, as always, it's up to the scientists to sort it out.

This classic sci-fi thriller features special effects by the acclaimed Ray Harryhausen, who must've had a ball decimating the Washington Monument, the U.S. Capitol and other landmarks in the final battle.

Radar Men From the Moon (1952)

Also on the program, another chapter from the Republic serial Radar Men From the Moon. Commando Cody and his pals are up against another alien invasion, this time led by Retik, the evil ruler of the Moon.

Among the revelations in Radar Men From the Moon - far from an airless planetoid, it turns out the Moon has oxygen, looks something like Southern California, and you can walk around on the surface in a business suit. Who knew?

Doors open 6:30 p.m., the first feature starts at 7 p.m. Be sure to enter our giveaway at the door and at intermission!

