Don't Feed the Plants at KPR's Virtual Cinema a Go-Go!

KPR's free Virtual Cinema a Go-Go returns this Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. with a wild double feature starring man-eating plants. We'll see the original Little Shop of Horrors from 1960, the film that spawned a Broadway show and a movie musical.

Directed by Roger Corman, and shot in just two days on standing sets, Little Shop of Horrors tells the weird story of Seymour Krelboined, a guy from Skid Row who grows a strange hybrid plant that talks...and craves human blood. Pretty soon, Seymour becomes an unwilling accomplice to his chatty man-eater, supplying it with a steady supply of dead bodies.

Tales of Tomorrow (1952)

Also on our double bill is "The Fatal Flower", a rare 1952 episode from TV's Tales of Tomorrow. In this one, two scientists are stranded in the steamy jungle. Increasingly bored, hot and annoyed, until the discovery of a new plant species yields unexpected (and deadly) results. Tales of Tomorrow was broadcast live from New York City in 1952 and 1953.

