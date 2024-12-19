Celebrate the Season with KPR Holiday Programming

KPR is here to make the season bright with a collection of holiday programming; the perfect companion for baking cookies, snuggling up by the fire or dancing the night away.

Thursday, Dec. 19 | 7 p.m.

KU Vespers

The combined KU choirs and orchestra, with special guests, perform the 100th annual holiday season concert, with music new and old, including the world premiere of Holiday Vespers Overture by James Barnes and Forrest Pierce’s I Only Want to Say, plus carols for Christmas, a Chanukah Fantasia, the Yoruba carol Betelehemu and more.

KU School of Music A horn player, KU Vespers 2021.

Saturday, Dec. 21 | 7 p.m.

The Retro Cocktail Hour Christmas Show

Hang the mistletoe and spike the eggnog! This year's Retro Cocktail Hour Christmas show features songs for the season by Frank Sinatra, Eartha Kitt, Louis Armstrong, the Soulful Strings, the Brian Setzer Orchestra, the Blue Hawaiians, Don Tiki and more.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 | 9 a.m.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

This live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal classical music is presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 | 1 p.m.

KU Vespers (encore broadcast)

Tuesday, Dec. 24 | 6 p.m.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (encore broadcast)

Wednesday, Dec. 25 | 9 a.m.

KU Vespers (encore broadcast)

Wednesday, Dec. 25 | 11 a.m.

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival

For one and a half centuries, St. Olaf has been a hub of connections, knowledge, and growth. And for more than a century, the St. Olaf Christmas festival has been a cherished part of that history. Join us as we celebrate their legacy.

Your Classical

Wednesday, Dec. 25 | 1 p.m.

Candles Burning Brightly

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 | 2 p.m.

Welcome Christmas

Welcome Christmas is an annual favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral ensembles, conducted by Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz. Join host Bonnie North for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including including the world premiere of three beloved Latvian carols by composer Ēriks Ešenvalds.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 | 7 p.m.

Evening Classical with Destiny

Join your host, Destiny, for some Christmas classical favorites.

Saturday, Dec. 28 | 6 p.m.

Live at Green Lady Lounge

The Tim Whitmer Goodtime Quartet is joined by singer Millie Edwards for an hour of Christmas jazz.

Brian Turner

Saturday, Dec. 28 | 7 p.m.

The Retro Cocktail Hour New Year’s Show

Darrell Brogdon hosts a special Retro Cocktail Hour for year’s end, featuring festive tunes that are “shaken, not stirred”.

All available on your local KPR1 station, the KPR app and kansaspublicradio.org.

Happy holidays from all of us at Kansas Public Radio!