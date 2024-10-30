KPR's Live Day 2024, in Photos
KPR's Live Day 2024 was our biggest yet! Featuring an entire day of classical music brought to our community on October 25, from the Lawrence Public Library and KPR Live Studio. Take a look back with us and relive the music in the photos below.
To kick off the big day, three musicians from the Midwest Chamber Ensemble presented listeners an arrangement of French horn, cello and piano at 9 a.m.
At 10 a.m., Washburn University faculty members greeted library-goers with the trills and thrills of their woodwind quintet, including a special saxophone solo.
Kansas City's St. Petersburg String Quartet brought the cascading melodies of violin, viola and cello at 11 a.m. in the KPR Live Studio.
The music of Paraguay filled the Lawrence Public Library at noon as the Jopara Ensemble gifted listeners traditional music from their homeland, as well as an homage to Kansas with their rendition of "Home on the Range".
At 1 p.m., pianist Dr. Lucy Tan treated listeners to the works of Chopin and Schumann, live from KPR's Live Performance Studio.
Music of The Beatles and The Wizard of Oz capped off our Live Day 2024 day-time performances, featuring the Ad Astra Duo at 2 p.m.
Violinist, and host of KPR's Evening Classical, Destiny Ann Mermagen and her special guests welcomed nearly 200 attendees to the Lawrence Public Library on the evening of October 25 for the finale of KPR's Live Day 2024. Destiny - along with pianist Hyunsoon Whang, cellist Michael Mermagen and percussionist John Currey - treated listeners to a classical Halloween spectacular from the library, and broadcast live on KPR.