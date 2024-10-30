KPR's Live Day 2024, in Photos

KPR's Live Day 2024 was our biggest yet! Featuring an entire day of classical music brought to our community on October 25, from the Lawrence Public Library and KPR Live Studio. Take a look back with us and relive the music in the photos below.

Kansas Public Radio Members of the Midwest Chamber Ensemble warm up in the KPR Live Performance Studio at 9 a.m.

To kick off the big day, three musicians from the Midwest Chamber Ensemble presented listeners an arrangement of French horn, cello and piano at 9 a.m.

Kansas Public Radio The Washburn Wind Quintet poses for a photo with their instruments in the Lawrence Public Library Auditorium.

At 10 a.m., Washburn University faculty members greeted library-goers with the trills and thrills of their woodwind quintet, including a special saxophone solo.

Kansas Public Radio Sascha Groschang (left) and Boris Vayner, at the cello and viola, in the KPR Live Performance Studio.

Kansas City's St. Petersburg String Quartet brought the cascading melodies of violin, viola and cello at 11 a.m. in the KPR Live Studio.

Kansas Public Radio The Jopara Ensemble performs Paraguayan music for Live Day attendees at the Lawrence Public Library.

The music of Paraguay filled the Lawrence Public Library at noon as the Jopara Ensemble gifted listeners traditional music from their homeland, as well as an homage to Kansas with their rendition of "Home on the Range".

Kansas Public Radio Dr. Lucy Tan at the piano in the 1 o'clock hour during KPR's Live Day, from the KPR Live Performance Studio.

At 1 p.m., pianist Dr. Lucy Tan treated listeners to the works of Chopin and Schumann, live from KPR's Live Performance Studio.

Kansas Public Radio Cellist Eman Chalshotori and pianist Melody Lee Stroth of the Ad Astra Duo perform at the Lawrence Public Library at 2 p.m. during KPR's Live Day.

Music of The Beatles and The Wizard of Oz capped off our Live Day 2024 day-time performances, featuring the Ad Astra Duo at 2 p.m.

Kansas Public Radio From left to right, Destiny Ann Mermagen, Hyunsoon Whang, Michael Mermagen and John Currey warm up for their Haunting Halloween Sounds performance to cap off KPR's Live Day 2024.

Violinist, and host of KPR's Evening Classical, Destiny Ann Mermagen and her special guests welcomed nearly 200 attendees to the Lawrence Public Library on the evening of October 25 for the finale of KPR's Live Day 2024. Destiny - along with pianist Hyunsoon Whang, cellist Michael Mermagen and percussionist John Currey - treated listeners to a classical Halloween spectacular from the library, and broadcast live on KPR.

Kansas Public Radio Violin student, Eloise, practices her featured solo for KPR's Live Day 2024 evening concert.

Kansas Public Radio Costume contest contestants line up as Live Day attendees cast their vote.