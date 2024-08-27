The Future Is Bright at KPR!

This September, KPR celebrates 72 years on the air, as well as 30 years of Trail Mix, but we're also celebrating everything NEW happening and on the horizon. With the launch of Retro Cocktail Radio and 105 Live (in October), we're offering more local and exotic music than ever!

Listener support has made every drive-time moment, every musical discovery and every headline update possible, so that's why we come to you periodically to ask for you to join the club of KPR patrons, especially those who have never given before.

We're honored to provide this service free of charge to anyone to tune in, but this type of service costs money. When you become a monthly sustainer today or upgrade your monthly support, or make a one-time gift, you lay the foundation for our team at KPR as we plan and budget for the news and exciting entertainment opportunities to come. You ensure that trusted, reliable information and music that sooths the soul remains available to all. Plus, during the fall membership drive, we have additional incentives to give!

We'll be sending every NEW member (giving at least $10/mo.) a welcome box. Everyone who gives during Fall Fanfare 2024 will receive a new KPR bumper sticker!

We're kicking off the drive with our Power Breakfast on Friday, 9/6, where a pool of challenge donors will match your gift dollar-for-dollar between 7-8:30 a.m., when we try to raise an entire day of fundraising in just 90 minutes!

You'll have an opportunity to throw your name in the hat for a pair of Dar Williams tickets both Saturday (9/7) and Sunday (9/8) during Trail Mix.*

Donate during Sustaining Member Monday (9/9) when an anonymous Topeka donor will be appealing to 72 new and upgrading Sustainers with a $10,000 challenge.

1 of 3 — 105Live.png Kansas Public Radio is excited to announce a new program coming to KPR airwaves this fall. 105 Live is a contemporary music show, showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, Allen through Wyandotte. Hosted by local musician Nick Carswell. 2 of 3 — RCRadio Postcard.png Kansas Public Radio brings you a new way to enjoy the Retro Cocktail Hour with a 24-hour streaming service, dedicated to everyone's favorite mid-century tunes and space-age pop. Click on "Retro Cocktail Radio" in our menu bar or at retrococktail.org. 3 of 3 — thumbnail_Turtle bumper sticker.png.jpg When you donate during Fall Fanfare 2024, we'll send you this new bumper sticker designed by Emily DeMarchi!

Donate online or give us a call at 888-577-5268. And thank you for your support of KPR.

*Technically, donations aren't required for prize drawings, but a gift to KPR would sure be appreciated! Every penny protects the programming you depend on every day. See here for more information about KPR Prize Drawings.