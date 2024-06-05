The Film is Noir at Virtual Cinema a Go-Go

It's a night of guns, gangsters, femme fatales and smoking...lots of smoking...at KPR's next Virtual Cinema a Go-Go.

Join us Friday, June 14, at 7 p.m. when we'll screen The Big Combo (1955), a hard-hitting noir directed by Joseph H. Lewis, with an all star cast topped by Cornel Wilde, Richard Conte and Brian Donlevy. Plus a local film from Lawrence, Kansas.

CLAIM YOUR VIRTUAL TICKET

An obsessed cop (Cornel Wilde) is out to smash a ruthless gang led by Mr. Brown (Richard Conte). Soon there are murders galore, torture by drum solo and a Casablanca-inspired finale, plus a couple of henchmen played by Lee van Cleef and Earl Holliman, whose bickering will keep you in stitches. The Big Combo is helped enormously by John Alton's low-key cinematography and the jazz score by David Raksin.

Cindy Goes to a Party (1955)

Also on the bill - Cindy Goes to a Party (1955), an instructional short made by Centron Films and shot entirely in Lawrence, Kansas, with a cast of non-professional actors. Cindy didn't get invited to the big party and wonders why, 'til her fairy godmother appears and provides tips on getting invited to all the best parties. Biggest bit of advice - don't break stuff at the party. Good tip. Thanks, fairy godmother.

As always, admission is free but you must register for access to our virtual screening. Visit the link above to claim your access credentials.