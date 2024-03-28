Bad Boys From Space Arrive at Cinema a Go-Go!

It's more troublemakers from space, attacking the Earth or any convenient bystander, at our next Virtual Cinema a Go-Go on Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m.!

Against orders, a glory-seeking astronaut flies his ship beyond Earth's atmosphere, encounters a mysterious cloud of cosmic dust and returns a crazed, blood-drinking monster. That's the plot of First Man Into Space (1959), directed by Robert Day and starring Marshall Thompson.

This little gem was made for peanuts by the same company that produced the '50s classic Fiend Without a Face, and is much in the same vein as the equally entertaining Prof. Quatermass films (The Creeping Unknown, Enemy from Space, etc.).

Teenagers From Outer Space (1959)

And, on the bottom half of our double feature - right where it belongs - is Teenagers from Outer Space (1959) - Tom Graeff's ultra-low budget and completely ridiculous sci-fi epic.

The Teenagers of the title are alien invaders, sent to Earth in their homemade uniforms to find a planet suitable to breed a horde of giant lobster-monster-things called the Gargon. Things go haywire when one of the aliens (David Love) falls in love with an Earth girl and decides to betray his pals.

Admission to Virtual Cinema a Go Go is FREE, but you'll need to register for access. Don't forget your space suit!

