© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bad Boys From Space Arrive at Cinema a Go-Go!

Kansas Public Radio
Published March 28, 2024 at 12:05 PM CDT
First Man Into Space (1959)
First Man Into Space (1959)

It's more troublemakers from space, attacking the Earth or any convenient bystander, at our next Virtual Cinema a Go-Go on Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m.!

RESERVE YOUR VIRTUAL TICKET

Against orders, a glory-seeking astronaut flies his ship beyond Earth's atmosphere, encounters a mysterious cloud of cosmic dust and returns a crazed, blood-drinking monster. That's the plot of First Man Into Space (1959), directed by Robert Day and starring Marshall Thompson.

This little gem was made for peanuts by the same company that produced the '50s classic Fiend Without a Face, and is much in the same vein as the equally entertaining Prof. Quatermass films (The Creeping Unknown, Enemy from Space, etc.).

Teenagers From Outer Space (1959
Teenagers From Outer Space (1959)

And, on the bottom half of our double feature - right where it belongs - is Teenagers from Outer Space (1959) - Tom Graeff's ultra-low budget and completely ridiculous sci-fi epic.

The Teenagers of the title are alien invaders, sent to Earth in their homemade uniforms to find a planet suitable to breed a horde of giant lobster-monster-things called the Gargon. Things go haywire when one of the aliens (David Love) falls in love with an Earth girl and decides to betray his pals.

Admission to Virtual Cinema a Go Go is FREE, but you'll need to register for access. Don't forget your space suit!

RESERVE YOUR VIRTUAL TICKET
Latest Updates from KPR
Related Content
  • Retro Cocktail Hour
    Kansas Public Radio's Retro Cocktail Hour is our weekly nod to the Space Age Pop revival. Here you'll find vintage recordings from the dawn of the Hi-Fi Era - imaginative, light-hearted (and sometimes light-headed) pop stylings designed to underscore everything from the backyard barbecue to the high-tech bachelor pad. Darrell Brogdon serves up two hours of incredibly strange music on Kansas Public Radio, so grab a cocktail shaker and join us for the Retro Cocktail Hour.» Enter to win Retro Cocktail Hour CDs and ticket giveaways» Learn more about RCH and host Darrell Brogdon» Find archived episodes