Bad Robots Take Over Cinema a Go-Go!

Virtual Cinema a Go-Go is returning to a cyberspace near you! Join us when bad robots attack on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. We'll be screening some goofy feature films, serials and cartoons, all featuring beings who clank when they walk. Admission to our virtual screenings is always free, just make sure to register for access credentials below.

RESERVE YOUR VIRTUAL TICKET

To begin, there's one of the awesome animated Superman cartoons from the Fleischer Studios, produced in the early '40s. In this one, Superman goes up against some giant mechanical monsters.

A still from Fleischer Studios' Superman cartoon, 1940s.

Next, it's Tobor the Great (1954), wherein a kindly old scientist - in movies the scientists are generally either crazy, or kindly and old - invents a robot he christens Tobor. Even though he was developed for interstellar exploration, Tobor's kind of a goof-off who spends most of his time hanging out with the kindly old scientist's grandson. Then, enemy agents kidnap Tobor in order to re-program him for evil purposes, and the fun begins!

Finally, we'll close out with a chapter from The Phantom Creeps (1939), starring Bela Lugosi. Despite the title, the Phantom creaks more than he creeps, as Bela's crazy scientist develops all manner of super-scientific gadgets in order to rule the world. One of his gadgets is a bizarre automaton who looks like he's got a bad case of indigestion.

Register for your ticket above and we'll "see" you there soon!