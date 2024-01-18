© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KJHK and KPR Present: Jazz in the Evening

Kansas Public Radio
Published January 18, 2024 at 5:04 PM CST
Emma Curran
/
KJHK

Jump into jazz and local radio with KJHK & KPR’s Jazz in the Evening on Saturday night, Feb. 10, at the University of Kansas Union. Both stations invite you to help us celebrate local jazz talent in our community, as well as both stations' dedication to the genre through our respective on-air jazz programs. Featuring swinging performances from KU students and local musician America Patton’s jazz group.

The evening will also highlight the premiere of the documentary “America’s Trumpet”, directed and filmed by KU students Brandon Luck and Backer Hamada. The film follows featured musician America Patton and his work to restore the legacy of Kansas City’s red-lined Quindaro district through the music and philosophy of his acclaimed father, Rufus Harley, a jazz legend.

America Patton, pictured above, on the trumpet.
Courtesy of America Patton
America Patton, pictured above, on the trumpet.

Join us for appetizers, live music, a film screening, and an interview with America Patton and the film's directors, moderated by KPR’s Kaye McIntyre. Help us celebrate local jazz from 5:30 - 9 p.m. at the Woodruff Auditorium in the University of Kansas Union, in Lawrence, Kan. This event is free and open to the public.

Thank you to Green Lady Lounge and KPR Jazz Fans for making this event possible!
