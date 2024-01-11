Hit the Party Beach with KPR's Cinema a Go-Go!
It may be snowing here in Kansas, but KPR's Cinema a Go-Go is looking for any way to soak up the sun. Host Darrell Brogdon invites you to a bad day at the beach (well, a night at Lawrence's Liberty Hall) on Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.
Our next big double feature includes Horror of Party Beach (1964), where blood-drinking mutant sea monsters crash a rock 'n roll beach party, and The Monster of Piedras Blancas (1959), all about a sea creature hanging around a lonely lighthouse.
Horror of Party Beach is one of the best bad films ever made. Billed as "the first horror monster musical", this low budget opus mixes cheesy-looking monsters (with sausages for teeth!) with teenage party animals and bikers. Moviegoers in 1964 had to sign a "Fright Release", just in case these googly-eyed monsters scared anyone to death. More likely they'd die from boredom.
The Monster of Piedras Blancas is slightly better, if only because it's got a pretty cool-looking monster. He's a snarling, bad-tempered Creature from the Black Lagoon ripoff who terrorizes a sleepy coastal town. This one gets pretty gory for a 1959 film!
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets available at the Liberty Hall box office on the night of the show.