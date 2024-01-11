© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Alert: KANV 91.3 FM in Junction City and 99.5 FM in Manhattan will be off the air on Thursday, January 11th. Scheduled maintenance to the broadcast tower will begin around 9:30 AM and will last much of the day. Our online streams and our other broadcast towers will not be effected.

Hit the Party Beach with KPR's Cinema a Go-Go!

Kansas Public Radio
Published January 11, 2024 at 2:23 PM CST
Horror of Party Beach (1964)
Horror of Party Beach (1964)

It may be snowing here in Kansas, but KPR's Cinema a Go-Go is looking for any way to soak up the sun. Host Darrell Brogdon invites you to a bad day at the beach (well, a night at Lawrence's Liberty Hall) on Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

Our next big double feature includes Horror of Party Beach (1964), where blood-drinking mutant sea monsters crash a rock 'n roll beach party, and The Monster of Piedras Blancas (1959), all about a sea creature hanging around a lonely lighthouse.

Horror of Party Beach is one of the best bad films ever made. Billed as "the first horror monster musical", this low budget opus mixes cheesy-looking monsters (with sausages for teeth!) with teenage party animals and bikers. Moviegoers in 1964 had to sign a "Fright Release", just in case these googly-eyed monsters scared anyone to death. More likely they'd die from boredom.

The Monster of Piedras Blancas (1959)
The Monster of Piedras Blancas (1959)

The Monster of Piedras Blancas is slightly better, if only because it's got a pretty cool-looking monster. He's a snarling, bad-tempered Creature from the Black Lagoon ripoff who terrorizes a sleepy coastal town. This one gets pretty gory for a 1959 film!

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets available at the Liberty Hall box office on the night of the show.
