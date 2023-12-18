KPR and the Lied Center Present This American Life's Ira Glass

Kansas Public Radio is proud to be partnering with the Lied Center of Kansas for their presentation of This American Life's Ira Glass, on January 27. Join us at the Lied for a special evening of conversation with one of public radio's brightest stars.

Tickets and additional information available on the Lied Center's website below.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Ira Glass, revered journalist and storyteller, is the host and creator of the public radio program This American Life. The show is heard each week by over 5 million listeners on public radio stations and podcast.

Glass began his career as an intern at National Public Radio’s network headquarters in Washington, D.C. in 1978, when he was 19 years old. He put This American Life on the air in 1995. He also served as an editor for the groundbreaking podcasts Serial, S-Town and Nice White Parents.

Under Glass’s editorial direction, This American Life has won the highest honors for broadcasting and journalistic excellence, including seven Peabody Awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for audio journalism. In 2021, This American Life episode The Giant Pool of Money was inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry, the first podcast ever so honored.

Biography courtesy of the Lied Center of Kansas.