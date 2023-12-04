Purchase with a Purpose During KPR's Online Store Holiday Sale

© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Published December 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST

KPR's Online Store is offering a once-a-year sale this December and each purchase contributes to supporting the programming you love, running Dec. 4 - 19.

Check out the great deals we have in store this holiday season, including discounts on apparel and newly added Retro Cocktail Hour items.

Please note: KPR's Online Store will suspend all shipments and in-station pick-ups from Dec. 20 - Jan. 3 to give our staff a much needed holiday break. Please place all orders before then to ensure they arrive in time for the holidays.
