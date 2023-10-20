Inwrought Music Presents the KPR Prohibition Party

The KPR Prohibition Party is happening and it's 100% legal! Come join us Friday, Nov. 3, for an unforgettable night of traditional jazz and tango music at Lawrence's Cider Gallery, presented by Inwrought Music. Each group represents a regional act that taps into the music of that era, featuring performances from local groups Cucharada and Mira Pral.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Inwrought Music has made this event free for all KPR Sustaining members but you must RSVP ahead of time to guarantee your free entry. Tickets are $10 for non-members

RSVP HERE

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Interested in becoming a member to attend the show? Reach out to Membership Director Max Paley at mpaley@ku.edu or (785) 864-5268 to learn how.

This show is made possible by Inwrought Music's featured partner Pines International.