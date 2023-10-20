© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inwrought Music Presents the KPR Prohibition Party

Kansas Public Radio
Published October 20, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT

The KPR Prohibition Party is happening and it's 100% legal! Come join us Friday, Nov. 3, for an unforgettable night of traditional jazz and tango music at Lawrence's Cider Gallery, presented by Inwrought Music. Each group represents a regional act that taps into the music of that era, featuring performances from local groups Cucharada and Mira Pral.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Inwrought Music has made this event free for all KPR Sustaining members but you must RSVP ahead of time to guarantee your free entry. Tickets are $10 for non-members

RSVP HERE

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Interested in becoming a member to attend the show? Reach out to Membership Director Max Paley at mpaley@ku.edu or (785) 864-5268 to learn how.

This show is made possible by Inwrought Music's featured partner Pines International.

Latest Updates from KPR