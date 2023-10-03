© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KPR Community Spotlight: The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center

Kansas Public Radio
Published October 3, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT
Image Courtesy of STA Care Center
1 of 1  — Ribbon Cutting 2023.jpg
Image Courtesy of STA Care Center

This fall - 2023 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our first spotlighted partner is the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Center.

The mission of the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center is to promote a culture of consent while providing 24/7 support to anyone affected by sexual trauma and abuse in Douglas, Franklin, and Jefferson Counties. The Care Center envisions a community free of sexual trauma & abuse while supporting healing for survivors.

Image Courtesy of STA Care Center
Image Courtesy of STA Care Center

You can follow the STA Care Center on Facebook & Instagram.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage regarding applications opening up November 1, 2023.

Latest Updates from KPR