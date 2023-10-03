KPR Community Spotlight: The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center

This fall - 2023 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our first spotlighted partner is the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Center.

The mission of the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center is to promote a culture of consent while providing 24/7 support to anyone affected by sexual trauma and abuse in Douglas, Franklin, and Jefferson Counties. The Care Center envisions a community free of sexual trauma & abuse while supporting healing for survivors.

You can follow the STA Care Center on Facebook & Instagram.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage regarding applications opening up November 1, 2023.

