Watch Out for Cinema a Go-Ghosts this October!
Halloween comes early at our next Cinema a Go-Go! Join us at Lawrence's historic Liberty Hall on Friday, October 20 at 7 p.m. for a ghoulish night of ghostly films. We're showing a couple of movies to get you in the spirit for Halloween - The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) and William Castle's 13 Ghosts (1960).
In The Ghost and Mr. Chicken, Don Knotts plays timid typesetter Luther Heggs, who yearns to be a reporter at the newspaper in his small Kansas town. In search of a big story, Luther spends the night in an allegedly haunted house on the 20th anniversary of a gruesome murder-suicide and nearly becomes a victim himself! Don Knotts was coming off a stretch as Deputy Barney Fife on TV's The Andy Griffith Show. Mr. Chicken is populated with a TON of familiar faces from the Griffith show and many others.
William Castle's 13 Ghosts finds a typical American family moving into a house that's haunted by a gang of troublemaking ghosts. The house even comes equipped with a creepy housekeeper who performs seances (played by Margaret Hamilton, the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz). William Castle was famous for the presentation gimmicks he developed for a string of horror thrillers made in the late 1950s and early '60s. In 13 Ghosts, scenes featuring the various ghosts were originally screened in a process called "Illusion-O". Moviegoers had to wear special glasses in order to see the ghosts.
It'll be a mostly ghostly night at Liberty Hall, so please join us for another Cinema a Go-Go. Doors open 6:30pm, the movies begin at 7:00pm. Tickets will be available at the door on the night of the show.