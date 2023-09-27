© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Watch Out for Cinema a Go-Ghosts this October!

Kansas Public Radio
Published September 27, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT
13 Ghosts (1960)
13 Ghosts (1960)

Halloween comes early at our next Cinema a Go-Go! Join us at Lawrence's historic Liberty Hall on Friday, October 20 at 7 p.m. for a ghoulish night of ghostly films. We're showing a couple of movies to get you in the spirit for Halloween - The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) and William Castle's 13 Ghosts (1960).  

Don Knotts in The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966).
Don Knotts in The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966).

In The Ghost and Mr. Chicken, Don Knotts plays timid typesetter Luther Heggs, who yearns to be a reporter at the newspaper in his small Kansas town. In search of a big story, Luther spends the night in an allegedly haunted house on the 20th anniversary of a gruesome murder-suicide and nearly becomes a victim himself! Don Knotts was coming off a stretch as Deputy Barney Fife on TV's The Andy Griffith Show. Mr. Chicken is populated with a TON of familiar faces from the Griffith show and many others.

13 Ghosts (1960)
13 Ghosts (1960)

William Castle's 13 Ghosts finds a typical American family moving into a house that's haunted by a gang of troublemaking ghosts. The house even comes equipped with a creepy housekeeper who performs seances (played by Margaret Hamilton, the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz). William Castle was famous for the presentation gimmicks he developed for a string of horror thrillers made in the late 1950s and early '60s.  In 13 Ghosts, scenes featuring the various ghosts were originally screened in a process called "Illusion-O". Moviegoers had to wear special glasses in order to see the ghosts.​

It'll be a mostly ghostly night at Liberty Hall, so please join us for another Cinema a Go-Go. Doors open 6:30pm, the movies begin at 7:00pm. Tickets will be available at the door on the night of the show.

