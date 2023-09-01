KPR Welcomes New Student Intern Gracie Hughes

With the start of the new semester, KPR’s Development Department has a new KU student employee, so please welcome Gracie Hughes!

Gracie is a Strategic Communications junior at KU and has worked at the university's student-run radio station, KJHK, as their Music Director and DJ, hosting Femme FM. She’s a freelance musician and plays guitar and sings at local restaurants and venues in Lawrence.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Gracie at upcoming KPR events and happenings. We're so excited to have her apart of the team!