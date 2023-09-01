© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Latest Updates from KPR

KPR Welcomes New Student Intern Gracie Hughes

Kansas Public Radio
Published September 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT
KPR's newest intern, Gracie Hughes, is also a talented singer and guitar player.
Courtesy of Gracie Hughes
KPR's newest intern, Gracie Hughes, is also a talented singer and guitar player.

With the start of the new semester, KPR’s Development Department has a new KU student employee, so please welcome Gracie Hughes!

Gracie is a Strategic Communications junior at KU and has worked at the university's student-run radio station, KJHK, as their Music Director and DJ, hosting Femme FM. She’s a freelance musician and plays guitar and sings at local restaurants and venues in Lawrence.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Gracie at upcoming KPR events and happenings. We're so excited to have her apart of the team!

Latest Updates from KPR