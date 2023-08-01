© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Latest Updates from KPR

New Statehouse Bureau Chief to Connect Kansans to the Capital

Published August 1, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT
Joe Blubaugh is a former news broadcaster, retired military veteran and former communications official (Public Information Officer) for two different state agencies. He was the communications secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and served as a communications director for the Kansas Department of Transportation's (KDOT) northeast Kansas district. He currently resides in Silver Lake, just outside of Topeka.

Joe is a graduate of Fort Hays State University with a degree in communications and a minor in political science.

He served in both the U.S. Army and the Air Force (Kansas Air National Guard's 190th Air Refueling Wing), where he served as Chief of Public Affairs.

Prior to his military service, Joe worked for eight years as a news director, news reporter and broadcaster for radio stations in Hays, Phillipsburg, Dodge City and Pratt.

While Joe will primarily be stationed at the Kansas Statehouse, listeners can expect him to be at the KPR studios in Lawrence from time to time. Joe Blubaugh will work hand-in-hand with other reporters who contribute to the Kansas News Service, but he will also be called upon as a back-up host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered from time to time and will participate in our various membership drives.

Please help us welcome Joe to the KPR and Kansas News Service staff!

    KPR opened its first full-time Statehouse Bureau in Topeka in January 1978. Ever since, KPR's Statehouse Bureau has provided gavel-to-gavel coverage of the legislature, executive and judicial branches of Kansas government and other stories of statewide interest. KPR is the only broadcast outlet in the state that maintains a full-time, year-round bureau at the Capitol.