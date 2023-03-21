Bogart "Beats the Devil" at This Month's Virtual Cinema a Go-Go!

Host Darrell Brogdon is back with more strange cinema for this month's installment of KPR's Virtual Cinema a Go-Go! Discover a Humphrey Bogart flop featuring a group of bumbling con artists out to loot an African uranium mine in Beat the Devil (1953) and an episode of the first sci-fi anthology to hit television, Tales of Tomorrow. Join in on the fun on April 7 at 7 p.m. by signing up at the link here.

With John Huston directing from a script doctored by Truman Capote, Beat the Devil plays like a sly parody of a previous Huston-Bogart collaboration, The Maltese Falcon, with an all star cast that includes Gina Lollobrigida, Peter Lorre, Jennifer Jones and Robert Morley.

A Beat the Devil (1953) poster.

Unfortunately, 1953 audiences just didn't get the in-jokes and the wacky plot twists, so the film flopped on its initial release. It was only years later, after a the film was screened at a Greenwich Village theatre, that moviegoers began to catch on to this black comedy, aided no doubt by the Bogart cult that sprang up following the actor's death in 1957.

Also on the program, a rare episode of Tales of Tomorrow, TV's first science fiction anthology series.

Tales of Tomorrow title screen.

Admission to Virtual Cinema a Go-Go is always free, but you must register for access credentials below.

Get the popcorn ready and join us on April 7!