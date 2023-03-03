KPR Presents Special Trail Mix Concert Featuring Ordinary Elephant

We're celebrating Trail Mix and 70 years of Kansas Public Radio with a special evening of folk and bluegrass favorites. Join us on Thursday, May 4, at the Lied Center of Kansas Pavilion in Lawrence, Kan. for a concert featuring award-winning duo Ordinary Elephant and Kansas City singer-songwriter Joy Zimmerman. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are available in the KPR Online Store here.

International Folk Music Awards 2017 Artist of the Year Ordinary Elephant captivates audiences with their emotionally powerful and vulnerable songs, letting the listener know that they are not alone in this world. The collaboration of husband and wife Pete and Crystal Damore, their connection, and their influences (such as Gillian Welch, Guy Clark, Anais Mitchell) all meet on stage. “Two become one, in song...hand-in-glove harmonies surprise the listener with focused intensity and musical mastery,” says Mary Gauthier. The Associated Press is calling their latest album, Honest, “one of the best Americana albums of the year.”

Joy Zimmerman Music

Joy Zimmerman is a touring folk & acoustic roots singer/songwriter who cultivates joy and community with a stunningly clear and rich voice. Born on Shakespeare's 400th birthday, it's no wonder Joy is a natural writer. Her songwriting has been recognized nationally with an American Songwriter Lyric Contest Honorable Mention and ten Walnut Valley Music Festival NewSong Showcase wins. Her music has been described as "vivid and alive, tender and poignant, and altogether a gift for the listener" (Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg, Kansas Poet Laureate Emeritus).

KPR Trail Mix T-shirts will also be available for purchase on the night of the concert. Size and quantity subject to availability.

Keep up with the rest of our 70th Anniversary event line-up at kansaspublicradio.org!

