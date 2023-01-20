Support KPR News During One Day. One KU. 2023

© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Support Kansas Public Radio and News during One Day. One KU., the University of Kansas's 24-hour giving campaign, on Feb. 16. Your gift will go directly to helping KPR establish an endowed fund for news, with an initial goal of funding KPR's Statehouse Bureau Chief position. Recent budget cuts mean that KPR's ability to provide news is fully reliant on member support, and we’re hoping to create an endowed fund to generate earnings in perpetuity to provide this vital service.

Jim McLean is filling in as a contractor until a new Statehouse Bureau Chief can be hired.

Since 1978, Kansas Public Radio’s Statehouse Bureau Chief has provided year-round coverage from the capitol building in Topeka. State government is complicated, but our listeners have always known they can count on us for in-depth updates on the legislative session, elections and the day-to-day state politics that affect all Kansans. Taxes, school finance, the state’s response to the pandemic—it takes a full-time reporter to cover these issues, so we can make decisions about our daily lives and elected officials.

In recent years, KPR has made Statehouse news available, free of charge (through the Kansas News Service), to other radio stations and newspapers. We do this because we know how important it is for our fellow Kansans to have this information, and we want it to reach as many individuals as possible, especially as local news sources shrink nationwide and fewer media outlets in Kansas are able to cover the Statehouse.

Please consider a gift towards KPR's News Operations Fund today, during One Day. One KU. Every pledge will be matched dollar for dollar. With your help we can continue to keep an eye on state government, and the state in general...for  you!

Help us continue the important tradition of Statehouse News provided by Kansas Public Radio by pledging your support on Feb. 16 here.

Want to spread the word about Kansas Public Radio's News Fund campaign? Consider becoming a One Day. One KU. Ambassador and sharing information about the campaign through email, text or social media. Visit the link here to become an ambassador today.

