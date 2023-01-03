An Evening with NPR's Juana Summers

KPR is honored and thrilled to welcome NPR's All Things Considered host Juana Summers to the Dole Institute of Politics for an unforgettable evening of discussion.

We hope you'll join us on February 21 for this special event, which is completely free and open to the public, featuring Juana's insight on national politics, as well as a look into her work as a news host, political correspondent and journalist.

Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.

Summers previously spent more than a decade covering national politics, most recently as NPR's political correspondent covering race, justice and politics.

She covered the 2012, 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, and has also previously covered Congress for NPR. Her work has appeared in a variety of publications across multiple platforms, including Politico, CNN, Mashable and The Associated Press.

In 2016, Summers was a fellow at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service.

She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., on the campus of the University of Missouri. She is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, and is originally from Kansas City, Mo.

Biography courtesy of NPR.

KPR wishes to thank the Dole Institute of Politics for co-sponsoring the evening.