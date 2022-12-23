© 2022 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Latest Updates from KPR

KPR to "Sunset" Longtime Program

Kansas Public Radio
Published December 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM AKST
RBTEFinalShow1.jpg
1 of 5  — RBTEFinalShow1.jpg
Scenes from the final live performance of Right Between the Ears held at Liberty Hall in December 2017.
RBTE
RBTEFinalShow2.jpg
2 of 5  — RBTEFinalShow2.jpg
Scenes from the final live performance of Right Between the Ears held at Liberty Hall in December 2017.
RBTEFinalShow4.jpg
3 of 5  — RBTEFinalShow4.jpg
Scenes from the final live performance of Right Between the Ears held at Liberty Hall in December 2017.
RBTEFinalShow3.jpg
4 of 5  — RBTEFinalShow3.jpg
Scenes from the final live performance of Right Between the Ears held at Liberty Hall in December 2017.
RBTEFinalShow5.jpg
5 of 5  — RBTEFinalShow5.jpg
Scenes from the final live performance of Right Between the Ears held at Liberty Hall in December 2017.

It's been five years since the last live performance of Right Between the Ears. In that time, a series of "Best Of" shows has aired every week on KPR2, Kansas Public Radio's news-talk channel. At the end of this month, we'll be allowing the show to "sunset" at last and leave the air after the broadcast on December 31, 1 p.m.

For this final broadcast, we'll run one of our favorite Christmas shows, an encore of that last awesome show at Liberty Hall. Thanks to one and all for your interest and support over the years. RBTE is working on a couple of new projects, and we hope you'll hear them in the New Year.

Beginning the first week of January, we'll begin airing Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! at 1 p.m. Saturdays (effective Jan. 7) and The Moth Radio Hour at 7 p.m. Wednesdays (effective Jan. 4).

Latest Updates from KPR