KPR to "Sunset" Longtime Program

It's been five years since the last live performance of Right Between the Ears. In that time, a series of "Best Of" shows has aired every week on KPR2, Kansas Public Radio's news-talk channel. At the end of this month, we'll be allowing the show to "sunset" at last and leave the air after the broadcast on December 31, 1 p.m.

For this final broadcast, we'll run one of our favorite Christmas shows, an encore of that last awesome show at Liberty Hall. Thanks to one and all for your interest and support over the years. RBTE is working on a couple of new projects, and we hope you'll hear them in the New Year.

Beginning the first week of January, we'll begin airing Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! at 1 p.m. Saturdays (effective Jan. 7) and The Moth Radio Hour at 7 p.m. Wednesdays (effective Jan. 4).

