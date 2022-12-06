Stay Merry and Bright with KPR's 2022 Holiday Programming

Starting Dec. 16, Kansas Public Radio brings you a full line-up of special programming that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit! Relax by the fire, pour a mug of hot cocoa, and enjoy the complete list of holiday programming below.

Friday, Dec. 16

WELCOME, CHRISTMAS! - 11 a.m.

There's no better way to welcome Christmas than Welcome, Christmas!, the VocalEssence holiday concert conducted by Philip Brunelle. It's an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world's premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

Saturday, Dec. 17

THE RETRO COCKTAIL HOUR CHRISTMAS SHOW - 7 p.m.

Hang the mistletoe and spike the egg nog! It's time for the annual Retro Cocktail Hour holiday special. We'll hear songs for the season by Andy Williams, Jaymz Bee and the Royal Jelly Orchestra, Burt Bacharach, the Brian Setzer Orchestra, Frank Sinatra, The Three Suns, and more. Pour yourself an adult beverage and join the party.

Sunday, Dec. 18

KPR PRESENTS - HIGHLIGHTS OF HOLIDAY'S PAST - 6 p.m.

In honor of KPR's 70th anniversary, host Kaye McIntyre takes a look back at some holiday highlights from the KANU archives.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

CANDLES BURNING BRIGHTLY - 8 p.m.

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

BIG BAND CHRISTMAS BROADCAST - 9 p.m.

It's been awhile since KPR has been able to host our annual Big Band Christmas concert and, whether you missed this shindig or if you attended and just want to experience the thrill again, join KPR for the first of two broadcasts featuring holiday carols and big band swing. Featuring the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, with singers David Basse and Ron Gutierrez.

Thursday, Dec. 22

HOLIDAY VESPERS 2022 - 7 p.m.

The University of Kansas Choirs and Orchestra are featured in a performance of music for the season, recorded live at the Lied Center. This beloved KU tradition features traditional carols, plus The Skaters Waltz, music from The Polar Express, and more.

A VERY MERRY KPR PRESENTS - 7 p.m. (KPR2)

Join KPR Presents host Kaye McIntyre and members of the KPR staff as we share some of our favorite stories and songs of the season.

Friday, Dec. 23

HOLIDAY VESPERS 2022 - 2 p.m.

Enjoy an encore broadcast of the University of Kansas Choirs and Orchestra holiday program.

A FILM MUSIC FRIDAY CHRISTMAS - 7 p.m.

Our weekly celebration of film music gets into the holiday spirit, with excerpts from Christmas classics like Miracle on 34th Street, The Bishop's Wife, A Christmas Story, and It's a Wonderful Life, among others.

Saturday, Dec. 24

A VERY MERRY KPR PRESENTS - 6 a.m.

A special encore broadcast of KPR's annual holiday program, hosted by Kaye McIntyre and featuring members of the KPR staff.

A FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS - 9 a.m.

One of the most popular Christmas traditions is the annual live, world-wide broadcast of A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, a Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal classical music. This special will be presented by on of the world's most foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King's College, Cambridge, England.

TRAIL MIX CHRISTMAS - 1 p.m.

We'll hear a live in-studio performance by Kelley Hunt, with songs from her new Winter Soulstice album.

RIGHT BETWEEN THE EARS OF CHRISTMAS PAST - 1 p.m. (KPR2)

The award-winning comedy series Right Between the Ears has compiled an hour of our favorite bits and songs from Christmas shows, drawn from live performances at Lawrence's Liberty Hall.

THE RETRO COCKTAIL HOUR CHRISTMAS SHOW, PART DEUX - 7 p.m.

For Christmas Eve, KPR offers an encore broadcast of last year's holiday show, with songs for the season by Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme, Keely Smith, Ella Fitzgerald, Perry Como and Ana Gasteyer, plus the Martini Kings, the Soulful Strings, and The Tiki Torches.

BIG BAND CHRISTMAS BROADCAST - 9 p.m.

An encore broadcast of KPR's annual holiday concert with the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra at Liberty Hall.

Sunday, Dec. 25

TRAIL MIX CHRISTMAS - 1 p.m.

For Christmas Day, Trail Mix host Bob McWilliams serves up an afternoon of contemporary and traditional folk, Americana, bluegrass, plus Celtic artists performing well-known and original holiday and winter songs.

A VERY MERRY KPR PRESENTS - 1 p.m. (KPR2)

A special encore broadcast of KPR's annual holiday program, hosted by Kaye McIntyre and featuring members of the KPR staff.

A VERY MERRY KPR PRESENTS - 6 p.m.

A special encore broadcast of KPR's annual holiday program, hosted by Kaye McIntyre and featuring members of the KPR staff.

Monday, Dec. 26

HOLIDAY VESPERS 2022 - 2 p.m.

Enjoy an encore broadcast of the University of Kansas Choirs and Orchestra holiday program.

