Call for Submissions: KPR Presents Book Club

Our next KPR Presents Book Club selection is Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century, a galvanizing collection of contemporary essays by disabled people. Disability Visibility is edited by Alice Wong and is this year's University of Kansas Common Book. Join us in February for an engaging discussion about the book with host Kaye McIntyre.

Alice Wong (she/her) is a disabled activist, writer, media maker, and consultant. She is the founder and director of the Disability Visibility Project,

an online community dedicated to creating, sharing, and amplifying disability media and culture. Alice is the editor of Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century, an anthology of essays by disabled people. From Harriet McBryde Johnson’s account of her debate with Peter Singer over her own personhood to original pieces by authors like Keah Brown and Haben Girma; from blog posts, manifestos, and eulogies to Congressional testimonies, and beyond: this anthology gives a glimpse into the rich complexity of the disabled experience, highlighting the passions, talents, and everyday lives of this community. It invites readers to question their own understandings. It celebrates and documents disability culture in the now. It looks to the future and the past with hope and love. Book synopsis courtesy of Penguin Random House.

What is your experience with disability? We're looking for your essays, poems, and short stories about your personal experience living with disability. Chosen responses will be featured on the next KPR Presents Book Club, scheduled for early February. Contact Kaye McIntyre at kmcintyre@ku.edu or submit your story at the link here.