Celebrate the Season with KPR's Big Band Christmas

KPR's holiday jazz concert, Big Band Christmas, is making a return for the first time since 2019! Join us at Liberty Hall on Saturday, December 10, for a special holiday performance by the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra. Celebrate the season and dance the night away with KPR hosts and staff. Tickets are on sale now at the link here!

For inquiries regarding accessible seating or accomodations, please contact the Liberty Hall box office at (785) 749-1972.

The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra is an internationally acclaimed, premier performing arts icon providing jazz entertainment and education. Through performances and education programs, the group preserves the rich heritage of jazz, nurtures its growth, and encourages its appreciation as an art form for all ages. The orchestra is formed by 19 of the best musicians and people in the Kansas City area. Join them as they play holiday favorites all night long; you won't be able to keep yourself from the dance floor!

And help us spread the joy this holiday season! We're partnering with Just Food to collect items for their food pantry during Big Band Christmas and we need your help. Consider donating non-perishable items such as cereal, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain pastas, granola bars, and more and you'll recieve a KPR 70th Anniversary pin as thanks for your contribution. We'll be accepting donations throughout the evening for those attending the concert. For a full list of most-needed items for our community's food pantry, visit www.justfoodks.org.

KPR would like to thank Kring's Interiors and Dr. Stephen H. Chronister DDS Healing Smiles of Topeka for making this event possible!