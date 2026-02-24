Headlines for Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Southwestern Kansas Wildfires Now 90% Contained

LIBERAL, Kan. (KPR) — Firefighters have now contained those two large wildfires burning near the Kansas / Oklahoma border. The two largest fires are now 90% contained. So far, nearly 300,000 acres have been burned. The Ranger Road fire and the Andrew Lane fire have been burning since last week across portions of Stevens, Seward, Meade, Clark and Comanche counties - all in southern and southwest Kansas. View a map with live updates on wildfires.

Kansas House to Vote on Juvenile Justice Reform Rollback

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas House will decide this week whether to roll back juvenile justice reforms. The plan doubles detention limits for young people from 45 to 90 days and increases the penalty for kids possessing firearms during a crime. It would also bring back group homes for some juvenile offenders.

Brenna Visocsky with the group Kansas Appleseed says these homes stopped being used for a reason. “These institutions were hotbeds of abuse and human trafficking and things like that, and they weren't effective,” she explains.

Those in favor of the bill say it creates a needed option, due to some teens having behavioral issues that are too severe for foster care, but do not warrant time in a juvenile correctional facility.

Naturopathic Doctors Seek Prescription Authority in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas naturopathic doctors are pushing for the ability to prescribe medications, but a bill to do that has slowed in the Statehouse. The Kansas News service reports that naturopathic doctors typically focus on holistic healing methods like lifestyle changes and acupuncture. But Kansas naturopaths want the ability to prescribe certain drugs, including antibiotics. A bill to do that stalled on a tie vote last week. The Kansas Medical Society opposes the change. Executive Director Rachelle Colombo says they don’t think naturopathic doctors have enough training to prescribe drugs. “They are trained in homeopathic and natural remedies. But not in invasive interventional medicine. So, really really different,” Colombo cautioned. Advocates for the bill say naturopathic doctors have similar training levels for prescribing drugs as medical doctors.

New Kansas Bicycle Path Maps Now Available

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — For those who enjoying bicycling, the Kansas Department of Transportation has just released the latest official State Bicycle Map of Kansas. Transportation officials say this edition offers a variety of information to help bikers plan short trips or long rides all across the state. State bicycle maps and educational flyers with bicycle safety tips are free and can be ordered on KDOT’s website. Rail-Trails and the U.S. Bicycle Route System maps are included in the new edition.

The map features color-coded highways to help riders distinguish traffic levels and varying route widths to show where shoulders are paved and wider than 3 feet. For those wanting to avoid highways, county roads are also shown using the same color coding for traffic ranges and denote whether they are paved or unpaved.

Additional features include:

Rest areas and bike shops

State parks and scenic byways

Hospitals with 24-hour emergency care

Past Biking Across Kansas routes

U.S. Attorney for Kansas Warns Against Immigration Enforcement Interference

UNDATED (KCUR) — The U.S. Attorney in the District of Kansas says he will prosecute people if they interfere with federal immigration agents. KCUR reports that the warning comes after an ICE action in Olathe. Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser says he issued the warning after two people in Olathe “used their vehicle in an exceedingly aggressive manner.” Agents stopped a 19-year-old who turned out to be a U.S. citizen. Reportedly, the teen was pinned to the ground and held at gunpoint. In his statement, Kriegshauser claimed the two people following ICE agents admitted driving recklessly and screaming at agents. Despite that, he says, they won’t be charged. Kriegshauser also claims more young people are engaging in this behavior, and that they are“more likely than older adults to act rashly when swept up with emotions.”

USDA Staff Cuts Mean Longer Wait Times for Services

UNDATED (HPM) — Farmers are waiting longer for U.S. Department of Agriculture services. Harvest Public Media reports that last year's stff cuts are taking a toll. More than a quarter of USDA employees have left their jobs since late 2024, stalling some services to Midwest producers.

The Natural Resource Conservation Service, or NRCS, lost 21% of its staff nationwide. Kalee Olson, with the Center for Rural Affairs, says USDA funding helps farmers make conservation investments. “They’re out busy doing their work, tending to their fields or their pastures, and so when they do have time to invest in their operations through a conservation program or practice?" she said. "We want to make sure that NRCS is ready to meet the moment.” Olson says these resources are especially important as farmers face tight profit margins.

Between firings, resignations and paid leave agreements, the U.S. Department of Agriculture lost 27% of its staff since late 2024. Executive Director of the Kansas Farmers Union Nick Levendofsky says farmers are waiting longer to get help applying for financial assistance or special project funds. “These are jobs that not anybody can just do," he said. "And these are folks that have a lot of knowledge and experience that they've gained, you know, not just from wherever they went to university, but also from being in the field and doing this kind of work for many, many years in a lot of cases. So it's that institutional knowledge that we're losing.” Levendofsky says there had already been staffing shortages at the USDA for years… and more farmers will need resources as they face low prices and high input costs.

Specialty Crop Growers Ask Congress for More Aid

UNDATED (HPM) — Fruit and vegetable growers will have to wait at least another month for $1 billion dollars in assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Harvest Public Media reports that specialty crop producers say they already know the aid will fall short of the help they need. Of the $12 billion dollars promised for the Farmer Bridge Assistance program, only $1 billion will go to growers of more than a hundred fruit, vegetable and nut crops. USDA has not released how much individual growers can expect.

But it won't be enough, according to industry leaders like Tamas Houlihan from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association. He says growers are struggling with the same costs hitting corn and soybean farmers. Processors are also cutting back crop purchases due to their own economic pressures. "There are a lot of scared growers as we head into this planting season, and again, with some of these contracts, the growers don't even know how much to plant," Houlihan said. The specialty crop industry is asking Congress for an additional $5 billion dollars in aid.

Alyssa Houtby, from the North American Blueberry Council, says growers have been hit by a spike in the cost of labor. That's on top of the same costs hitting corn and soybean farmers. "Your input costs are increasing faster than your sales prices. And that's what we've found in, not just blueberries, but I would say in a lot of commodities," she said. She says a recent freeze affecting fruit growers in southern states could push Congress to provide more aid.

Winter Olympics Spurs Regional Interest in Curling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — The Kansas City Curling Club is getting a Winter Olympics bump – more than 600 people have signed up for “learn to curl” lessons in February alone. But even before the Winter Games, the club’s membership doubled over four years. Club president DeeAnn Wlodarski told KCUR that the regional interest in the sport is following a nationwide trend. "A lot of clubs are getting dedicated ice instead of arena ice, which means more people can curl and just seeing an uptick just across the board," she explained. The Kansas City Curling Club got its own space in 2021, after the club grew too big to share time with other sports at a mixed-use rink.

Kansas Jayhawks Knock Off #5 Houston Cougars

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — In men's college basketball Monday night, the Kansas Jayhawks defeated another Top 5 team. It's the third time KU has done so this season. The Hawks pulled away in the second half to knock off No. 5 Houston, 69-56, at Allen Fieldhouse. Freshman guard Darryn Peterson has been a hot topic this season with this limited play, but he logged almost 30 minutes in Monday night's game. This victory comes when KU Coach Bill Self says he's still trying to figure out his team's identity. "Do I know who we are? No, but I still think we got time to figure it out a little bit. It was a big step in the right direction having Darryn out there the vast majority of the time, too, and finishing the game," Self said. The other two Top 5 teams KU has beaten this year are Iowa State and the Arizona Wildcats. The Jayhawks face those same Wildcats again on Saturday but this time, in Tucson.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.


