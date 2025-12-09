Headlines for Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Private Prison Company Gives up Fight with Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KNS) — The private prison company CoreCivic is applying for a permit from the city of Leavenworth so it can detain immigrants at its now-closed facility in the city. This comes after the company claimed for months that it didn’t need the permit. Now CoreCivic says it will apply for the permit, but continues to insist it’s not legally necessary. The Kansas News Service reports the Leavenworth City Commission has set tentative dates in February and March to consider the application in public meetings. If approved, Leavenworth could become a regional hub for President Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

Coldwater Mayor Joe Ceballos Resigns

COLDWATER, Kan. (KSN) — Joe Ceballos, the mayor of Coldwater, Kansas, has resigned. The city announced his resignation Monday night. Days after Ceballos was re-elected last month, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach charged him with three counts of voting illegally. Ceballos was born in Mexico. Kobach said that, while Ceballos is a legal resident, he is not a citizen and therefore cannot vote. Ceballos says he simply made an honest mistake believing he was eligible to vote as a permanent resident. KSN reports his first court appearance is scheduled for December 19.

Kansas Teen Arrested after Accidentally Shooting Himself

SALINA, Kan. (Junction City Post) — A teenager has been arrested after accidentally shooting himself in Salina early Saturday. Police were called after the 16-year-old male was taken to a hospital for treatment. The wound was superficial. Investigators say the teen was in a vehicle and was carrying a handgun under his left arm. When he reached for it, a shot was fired, injuring him in the left armpit. The Junction City Post reports the teen faces charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm and underage alcohol consumption.

Kansas, Missouri Given Failing Grades for Gun Safety

UNDATED (KPR) — A new report gives Kansas and Missouri failing grades for gun safety. The Giffords Law Center , a national gun safety organization, graded all 50 states on the strength of their gun laws and firearm death rates. Kansas and Missouri both received an F . The group ranked Kansas 42nd out of 50 states for gun law strength, unchanged from its previous ranking. It was noted that the state’s firearm death rate fell slightly over the past year. But it remains 19% higher than the national average.

Trump Administration Promises $12 Billion to Farmers

UNDATED (HPM) — The Trump Administration will be sending farmers $12 billion to help them stay in business and compensate for their trade war losses. Harvest Public Media reports that many Midwestern farmers lost money this year. President Trump’s trade wars didn’t help. Tariffs boosted the already high cost of fertilizer and farm machinery. Retaliatory tariffs temporarily hobbled export markets for American farm commodities. The administration will use a U.S. Department of Agriculture fund to cover the funding package. Missouri corn and soybean farmer Richard Oswald says most of the bailout money will go straight to banks and suppliers. "There's money to pay the bill now. Liquidity is another word for it. A lot of farmers right now, I'm hearing from people have liquidity problems," he explained. Oswald says the bailout will let some farmers pay off last year’s operating loans, so they can borrow more to cover planting this spring. (Read more.)

Topeka to Borrow $11 Million to Replace Lead Pipes

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — The city of Topeka is taking out an $11 million loan to replace lead pipes. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the money will pay for replacing lead pipes that connect from the distribution system to customers’ homes. The city will borrow the money from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment State Revolving Fund at an annual interest rate of 2.53%. The city is required to pay off the loan in 21 years. Lead is a toxic metal that can leach into drinking water as the pipes corrode. Exposure to lead can cause serious health problems, especially in children and pregnant women.

Report: Kansas Maternal and Infant Health Improves, but Racial Disparities Remain Concerning

UNDATED (KNS) — Maternal and infant health in Kansas is improving, but a report from the non-profit organization March of Dimes says there are still racial disparities. The Kansas News Service reports that things like preterm births, infant mortality, and adequate prenatal care improved in Kansas. The state scored a C- for preterm births, which is higher than the national grade, a D+. But the report found higher preterm births and inadequate prenatal care for people of color. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said they’re encouraged by the improvements, but they know there is still work to do. The agency says there are several initiatives aimed at communities disproportionately impacted by maternal health issues.

KU, K-State Both Decline Invitations to Play in Bowl Games

MANHATTAN, Kan. (ESPN/KC Star) — The Kansas State University football team will not play in a bowl game this year. The Wildcats finished the season with six wins and six losses, good enough to earn an invitation to a bowl game. But the school recently changed head coaches, and athletics director Gene Taylor announced Sunday the team would decline a bowl invitation. Taylor says the decision was made because the school’s coaching staff is in transition. It’s a costly decision: ESPN reports the Big 12 Conference will fine K-State $500,000 for failing to fulfill its contractual obligations to its bowl partners.

The Kansas City Star reports the University of Kansas also declined to accept an invitation to a bowl game. KU finished the season with a win-loss record of 5-7 and was in line for an invitation after several schools with six wins, including K-State, opted out of bowl games.

Small Earthquake Felt in Saline County

SALINA, Kan. (KPR) — If you felt a little rumbling in Saline County Monday night, don’t worry: It was just a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 3.7 quake hit about 12 miles southeast of Salina at 9:39. Based on the preliminary seismic data, geologists say the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.

