Headlines for Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Feds Say Leavenworth Opposition to Immigrant Detention Facility Is ‘Unlawful’

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — The federal government is accusing the city of Leavenworth of “aggressive and unlawful” interference with immigration enforcement. Leavenworth and the private prison company CoreCivic are at odds over the company’s plans to open an immigration detention facility in the city. CoreCivic wants to reopen its closed prison in Leavenworth to do that. The city says it needs a special use permit to do so. The battle is being fought in court. Now the U.S. Department of Justice is weighing in, saying the city’s failure to give CoreCivic a permit amounts to “unconstitutional state and local interference.” The Kansas Reflector reports another hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday in Topeka.

Kansas to Give Voter Information to Texas

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — If you’re a registered voter in Kansas, election officials in Texas will be taking a look at your registration information. Kansas secretary of state Scott Schwab says he’s swapping voter info with the Lone Star State to “improve the accuracy of voter registration records.” Schwab is a Republican who is also running for governor. The Kansas Reflector reports Texas has agreements with eight other states besides Kansas to share voter info. The states say they've agreed to share the data while “adhering to strict confidentiality and cybersecurity protocols.”

Civil Rights Attorney Calls for Release of Video of Wyandotte County Inmate’s Death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) — A prominent civil rights attorney is calling on Wyandotte County officials to release a video showing the death of an inmate at the county jail. Ben Crump viewed the video on Tuesday and said he was shocked by what he saw. A deputy has been charged in connection with the death of the inmate, 50-year-old Charles Adair, who was incarcerated for outstanding traffic violations. According to Crump, Adair was placed face down on his bed. While attempting to remove his handcuffs, Crump says the deputy kneeled on Adair’s back for one minute and twenty-four seconds. KCUR reports the deputy, Richard Fatherley, is charged with second-degree murder.

Kansas Farmers Hit by Falling Sorghum Prices

UNDATED (KSNT) — The price of sorghum is falling. That’s bad news for many farmers in Kansas, which is the country’s leading sorghum producer. Sorghum is the world’s fifth most important cereal crop, after rice, wheat, corn, and barley. It’s often used for cattle feed, syrups, and ethanol production. KSNT reports the price per bushel is now $3.70, about ten percent less than it was a year ago. The drop is attributed to the Trump administration’s tariff policy. Exports of sorghum to China are down 97% this year.

Kansas Colleges to Temporarily Waive Application Fees

UNDATED (KSN) — Kansans can apply to go to college in the state without having to pay the application fees next month. For three days, the Board of Regents is waiving the fees for Kansas residents to apply for admission to any of the state’s public universities, community colleges, and technical colleges. The waiver period is October 6, 7, and 8. KSN reports it’s part of an annual initiative called Apply Free Days, which is designed to reduce financial barriers for students considering higher education. Students can apply online directly through each school’s admissions page during the waiver period.

Kansas Attorney General Suing Snapchat

UNDATED (KNS) — Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing social media platform Snapchat in a state court. The Kansas News Service reports that in the lawsuit, Kobach alleges that Snapchat uses deceptive practices that violate Kansas consumer protection laws. He alleges the social media company falsely claims it is safe for children but is filled with mature content, like nudity and drug use. The lawsuit also argues the app is designed to be addictive. The company has said that it is committed to creating a safe and positive place for young users.

Kansas Democrats Want Public Meetings Before Redistricting Push

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas Democrats are calling on GOP lawmakers to hold public meetings before redrawing the state’s congressional maps. The Kansas News Service reports that those calls come as some Republican lawmakers want to gerrymander the Kansas congressional districts to help their party in the 2026 elections. But redistricting usually only happens every ten years. Last time, lawmakers held listening sessions with constituents around the state. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and other Democrats say Republicans should hold public meetings this time, too — especially in the state’s 3rd Congressional District. That’s held by Democratic Representative Sharice Davids, who would likely be the target of the redistricting.

Report: Kansas Foster Kids Still Facing Severe Placement Instability

UNDATED 9KNS) — Kansas kids in the foster care system still face severe placement instability despite some marginal improvements, according to a new report. The annual report by the Center for the Study of Social Policy showed children who entered the Kansas foster care system in 2024 were moved at a lower rate than the year prior. The Kansas News Service reports that despite this improvement, the change has been minimal, and the report also detailed a significant increase in the number of children sleeping in offices and the number of nights without a permanent place to stay. The report is a product of a lawsuit settled in 2021. Kansas Department for Children and Families officials say the state has met eight of the 14 suit obligations, including improving access to timely mental health services.

Frozen Shrimp Sold in Kansas Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

UNDATED (KPR) — Frozen shrimp sold at Dillons supermarkets in Kansas has been recalled for potential contamination. Kansas is one of 31 states where the shrimp was sold in the Kroger chain, which includes Dillons. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said three varieties of shrimp sold at those stores may be contaminated with cesium-137, a radioactive isotope used in industrial equipment. It’s the second recall of frozen shrimp products with elevated levels of the isotope in less than two months. This latest recall affects shrimp sold under the AquaStar and Kroger brands. The FDA says no illnesses have been reported so far.

KPR Seeks New Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Statehouse Bureau Chief. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is primarily responsible for reporting on state government. This includes, but is not limited to, covering the Kansas Legislature, the governor, attorney general, supreme court, the state's congressional delegation and statewide elections. (Click here for more details.)

