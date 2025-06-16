Headlines for Monday, June 16, 2025

Kansas Recovers $11 Million of $460 million in Pandemic-Era Fraudulent Unemployment Claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR / Kansas Reflector) — The Kansas Labor Department paid out roughly $460 million in fraudulent payments during the pandemic. A small percentage of those stolen funds has now been recovered. The Kansas Department of Labor processed hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than half of that money came from state funds. The Kansas Reflector reports that the state has recovered only about 2.4% of fraudulent funds, or $11 million.

Kansas Labor Secretary Amber Shultz recently told state lawmakers that sophisticated international crime rings filed the majority of fraudulent claims, making investigations and prosecutions difficult.

State senator Rick Billinger, a Goodland Republican, wondered at a meeting of the Senate Committee on Government Efficiency, why Kansas lost the money it did when other states had similar computer systems and didn’t lose nearly as much. He pointed to Colorado, which had a similar computer system to Kansas and reportedly paid out around $73 million in fraudulent claims. He called it a “drop in the bucket” compared to Kansas’ total. “That’s why this bothers me,” Billinger said.

Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Labor estimates it processed between $100 billion and $135 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims during the pandemic. Less than 1.5% has been recovered.

Much of Kansas Bracing for Severe Storms with Hail and High Winds Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Severe storms could erupt across much of Kansas Monday evening. According to the National Weather Service, scattered severe storms may produce quarter size hail and damaging winds up to 70 miles-per-hour. The areas most likely affected will be in north-central Kansas.

For most of central and northeast Kansas, there is relatively low probability for severe storms to develop Tuesday afternoon, but that is subject to change depending on how storms develop. If storms do develop across eastern Kansas, very large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. There is also the risk for flash flooding with any slow moving storms.

Topeka, Salina, Manhattan, Lawrence, Holton and Ottawa are all part of the area expected to see an enhanced risk for severe storms on Tuesday.

Get the latest weather for northeast Kansas here.

2 Injured After Small Plane Crashes on Top of Hangar at New Century AirCenter

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSHB) — Two people on board a small aircraft were injured Monday afternoon after their plane crashed on top of an airport hangar in Johnson County. Crews received reports around 1:15 pm that an aircraft was on top of a hangar at New Century AirCenter. KSHB TV reports that the plane, a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 90, landed on top of the Butler Avionics Hangar. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the plane had been cleared for landing just before the incident. The two people in the plane, a pilot and a trainee, were rescued from the roof and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol did not know which person had been flying the plane at the time of the crash.

Changes to ACA Marketplace Could Make Access Harder for Some Immigrants

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) - Federal lawmakers want to tighten eligibility for Affordable Care Act health insurance and critics say the changes will make it more difficult for some immigrants to access health coverage. The proposed changes are part of the Trump administration’s budget reconciliation bill. The bill also includes cutting funding for Medicaid. It aims to cut federal spending and lower taxes. The eligibility restrictions would block lawfully present immigrants earning low incomes from the federal health insurance marketplace.

Justin Gust of El Centro, a Kansas City, Kansas group serving Hispanic families, says some of the affected people could qualify for Medicaid, but only those who have been in the U.S. legally for five years. “For the immigrant population that we serve, it’s going to be very impactful in a negative way.” Gust said. The bill would also shrink the enrollment period and make it more difficult to apply for federal health insurance plans.

Missouri Congressman Cleaver on Minnesota Assassin’s “Hit List”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The name of a lawmaker from Kansas City was found on a list of potential victims allegedly made by the man in custody for the murder of a Minnesota politician and her husband and the wounding of two other people.

KCTV reports that Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s office announced that investigators had confirmed that the congressman’s name appeared on a list believed to be written by the alleged killer, 57-year-old Vance Boelter.

Boelter surrendered to police in Minnesota Sunday after they found him in the woods near his home. Hundreds of officers were involved in the massive manhunt over nearly two days near Minneapolis.

Cleaver said he was relieved that the suspect has been apprehended, and is coordinating with law enforcement to ensure his safety and that of his family and staff. Cleaver added that he will not allow the threat of political violence deter him from continuing his work.

Minnesota authorities say Boelter is accused of posing as a police officer and fatally shooting former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their home early Saturday. Police say he also shot Democratic Sen. John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette, who lived a few miles away from the Hoffman’s in a suburb north of Minneapolis.

Anti-Trump Demonstrators March Peacefully in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Kansas Statehouse on Saturday to protest the policies of President Trump. The crowd extended from the Capitol's south steps onto the nearby lawn and sidewalks. It was one of hundreds of so-called "No Kings" protests held across the country. Protesters criticized Trump's immigration policies as well as his deployment of National Guard troops in California. Similar weekend protests were held Emporia, Lawrence, Manhattan, Garden City, Wichita and Kansas City. (Read more.)

KCC Holds Final Public Hearing on Evergy’s Rate Hike Request

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Corporation Commission holds its final public hearing on Evergy’s rate increase request Monday night in Topeka. Evergy filed an application with the Commission in January seeking an 8.6% rate increase. If approved, the new rates would result in an average monthly increase of $13 for residential customers. Monday’s hearing begins at 6 pm at the Washburn Institute of Technology in Topeka. The Commission will issue an order on the application by September 29th.

Baker University Moves to Protect Wetlands

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (KNS) — A covenant will permanently protect the Baker University Wetlands , south of Lawrence. The covenant filed with Douglas County and signed by Baker University’s interim president makes clear that the wetlands cannot be developed. The nearly 1,000 acres — popular with birdwatchers and hikers — can only be used for conservation, education, and research. Wetlands director Andrew Rutter says the site is in an area with significant urban and agricultural appeal, so protecting it is important. Last year, a developer sought to buy 16 acres for housing, but was rejected.

Kansas Sees Increase in Special Education Students

UNDATED (The Beacon) — The number of special education students in Kansas has risen by 17% over the last decade. The number of special education students is now 82,000. That’s 12,000 more than ten years ago. The Beacon reports the steady increase is making more demands on already overworked teachers. Districts are trying to hire additional staff, but they can’t find qualified applicants.

Chiefs, Royals Must Choose: Missouri or Kansas

UNDATED (KPR) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Royals have a decision to make: stay in Missouri or move across the border to Kansas. Over the weekend, Missouri governor Mike Kehoe signed a bill that puts the state on the hook for about half the cost of renovating Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs and building a new ballpark for the Royals.

But Kansas has its own offer on the table: covering about 70% of the cost of new stadiums for both teams. That offer is set to expire on June 30th, though it could be extended.

Now the ball is in the teams’ courts, to mix sports metaphors. Each must decide whether to stay put or move to Kansas.

U.S. House Votes to Claw Back Money for Public Broadcasting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) — The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to claw back already approved funding for public broadcasting. The Recissions Act of 2025 passed the House by a vote of 214-212. Four Republicans joined with Democrats to oppose the legislation. The rescission package aims to take back nearly $1.1 billion of already approved funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The bill will now move to the U.S. Senate, where it could be brought to a vote "as is" or with changes. The Senate could also take no action and allow the rescission request to expire. The deadline for action is currently in mid-July, though the timing could change. It is not yet clear whether there are enough votes to pass the bill in the Senate because several Republicans have expressed concerns.

What effect might the proposed cuts have on Kansas Public Radio? Hear from KPR's general manager, Feloniz Lovato-Winston.

Set Off to See the Wizard and See the Farmhouse that Landed in Oz

WAMEGO, Kan. (KPR) — For years, fans of the Wizard of Oz have been flocking to the OZ Museum in Wamego. If it's been a while since you visited, you might want to get there soon. An important prop from the 1939 movie is currently on display that's never been seen in public . And since it's on temporary loan from a private collection, who knows how long you'll have to see it in person. The prop is a model of the Gale family farmhouse, where Dorothy lived. Three of the models were built for the movie, but this is the only one that survived. Two others were destroyed during the filming of the tornado scene. (Learn more.)

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.