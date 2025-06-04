Headlines for Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Kansas Cleaning Up After Storms

UNDATED (KPR) — Residents of eastern Kansas are cleaning up after strong storms swept across the region on Tuesday, leaving behind downed tree limbs and scattered debris. Two tornado warnings were issued in Johnson County, and a tornado reportedly touched down in Jackson County, Missouri. Fortunately, no injuries or major damage have been reported.

The National Weather Service says about two inches of rain fell in Lawrence, but other communities reported rainfall totals in excess of six inches. The storm caused some flooding, closing numerous roads. Downed power lines were reported, too. Thousands were without power at the storm’s peak but Evergy says that number has been greatly reduced. ( Click here for Evergy’s latest outage figures.)

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster declaration Tuesday afternoon to make resources available for clean-up, and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management partially activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka to assist counties and coordinate state resources.

==========

Douglas County Sheriff “Surprised” by Sanctuary Designation by DHS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister says he’s “surprised” the county was designated a so-called “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants by the Department of Homeland Security.

Last week, DHS released a list of more than 500 communities across the country that risk losing federal funds if they don’t change their policies toward immigrants who are not legal residents.

Armbrister told the Lawrence Journal-World the designation is, quote, “incorrect and frankly very unfair.” The sheriff says immigration enforcement is the job of the federal government and not local jurisdictions. He says he instructs his deputies to avoid getting involved with ICE activity unless necessary.

==========

7 New Measles Cases Reported in Kansas in Past Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Seven new measles cases were reported in Kansas last week. State health officials say Kansas has recorded 71 cases, most of them since early March. KMUW reports that all but two are associated with a measles outbreak in several southwest Kansas counties. More than a third of the cases are in Gray County, which is just west of Dodge City. Health officials say getting vaccinated is the best way to avoid catching and spreading the measles. Most of the reported cases are in unvaccinated children under the age of 10. (Click here to see the Kansas Department of Health and Environment measles data page.)

==========

Kansas Court Temporarily Halts Planned Leavenworth Immigration Detention Center

UNDATED (KNS) – A Kansas court on Wednesday halted a planned immigration detention center in Leavenworth, for now. A Leavenworth County District judge temporarily blocked private prison company CoreCivic from holding up to 1,000 migrants at a former private prison with a troubled history. Some local groups have loudly opposed the facility reopening on human rights grounds. But Leavenworth City Manager Scott Peterson says the legal battle is about local authority. “Maybe the reason we’ve seen some success here today is because this is not about immigration. This is not about private prisons. This is about land use,” Peterson explained. A CoreCivic spokesperson says the company is considering its options to challenge the ruling in court. (Read more.)

==========

USDA Backs Off Demand for SNAP Recipients’ Info

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) — The Department of Agriculture is backing off its demand that Kansas and other states turn over private information about the people who receive food assistance in their states.

The USDA put its demand on hold after a coalition of groups filed a lawsuit alleging it violated federal privacy laws.

The department told the states they were required to turn over the data of people who had applied for or received aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, over the past five years, including their names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and addresses.

Several states, including Kansas, have resisted the federal government’s attempt to obtain that information.

==========

Report: Maternal Care Deserts Growing in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – Nearly 60% of Kansans do not have local access to labor and delivery care, according to a report from the University of Kansas School of Nursing. The Kansas News Service reports that this reflects growing gaps in access to maternal care. The number of Kansans who have to travel 60 or more miles for prenatal and postpartum care is rising, according to the report. That’s especially true in Southwest and Central Kansas. Karen Weis is a professor at KU School of Nursing-Salina. She says the problem is not limited to hospital closures. Some remaining rural hospitals are limiting OB-GYN services due to a lack of doctors and nurses. “Those facilities are becoming less and less capable of maintaining that access to care too, because of workforce issues,” Weis explained. She says the growing care gaps come as Kansas sees an increase in high-risk pregnancies due to issues like diabetes and high blood pressure.

==========

Evidence of Possible Grade Tampering Surfaces at Wichita Southeast High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Leaders of the state’s largest school district have found evidence of grade tampering at a high school, possibly to inflate the school’s graduation rate. The Kansas News Service reports that district officials say the records of some Wichita Southeast High School students were changed. And the school's principal was replaced last month. A spokesperson says the district corrected fewer than 10 records and reported the information to state officials. The investigation follows record-high graduation rates for Wichita high schools. Assistant superintendent Lauren Hatfield announced the data during a school board meeting last fall, saying that “...it is by far the highest graduation rate Wichita Public Schools has ever had.” Southeast's graduation rate jumped 12.5% from 2023 to 2024. Some teachers reported concerns that the school was manipulating grades so more students could graduate. (Read more.)

==========

Bill Would Allow Farmers to Kill Black Vultures

UNDATED (HPM) — A group of Republican senators have introduced legislation that seeks to give farmers more control to kill or capture black vultures threatening their livestock. Because black vultures are a protected species, farmers currently need a permit to kill them. The bill would remove that requirement. Black vulture populations have increased in recent years, and their range has expanded as far north as central Illinois.

Teresa Steckler, a livestock specialist with the University of Illinois Extension, says black vultures are extremely cunning and cause problems for farmers every season. “Once they find your farm and they know when you calve," she said, "they will actually come back year after year about the same time that you're supposed to calve.” Steckler says farmers can board up old barn windows, remove dead trees and bury dead livestock to help keep the vultures away.

==========

Police ID Suspect Wounded by KCK Officers During Standoff

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot and wounded by police officers in Kansas City, Kansas. The KBI says 41-year-old Timothy Cella, of Kansas City, Kansas, was shot multiple times during a standoff with police. Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call early Monday morning when they were directed to a storage unit at 235 N. 78th Street.

During negotiations, officers gave commands for the man to come out and surrender, but Cella did not comply and made verbal threats. Officers say they believed he was holding a gun that he pointed at officers. Six officers fired, striking Cella multiple times. The object Cella was holding turned out to be a butane torch. Cella is currently in critical but stable condition.

==========

Trump Administration Move to Pause Chinese Student Visas Could Have Major Effect on Kansas Universities

UNDATED (KNS) — A move by the Trump administration to pause Chinese student visas could significantly impact Kansas universities. The Kansas News Service reports that more than 8,000 international students attend college in Kansas, and a large portion of those are from China. University leaders worry that visa suspensions will lead to enrollment declines and more budget challenges.

Gamal Weheba, president of the Kansas chapter of the American Association of University Professors, says students all over the world are deciding where to attend school this fall, and some will likely avoid the U.S. “Canada, Europe, China… They’re all celebrating the fact that international students now are looking for alternatives,” he added. Nationwide, more than half of international students are from India and China. They contributed more than $50 billion to the U.S. economy in 2023.

==========

Lawsuit Filed over Shooting at Super Bowl Rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — Nine people who were wounded in a mass shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally—three mothers and their six children—have filed a lawsuit alleging systemic failures that led to the shooting. KCUR reports the suit names four sets of defendants, including the three adults and three minors who shot into the crowd. The other defendants are two gun stores; the city and Union Station; and the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission. The suit says all of were responsible for a “preventable calamity, borne of systemic failures and negligence from the top down.” One woman was killed and another 22 were injured during the February 2024 shootings. In addition to compensation, the lawsuit asks for a court to set safety requirements at future rallies. (Read more.)

==========

Fireworks, Not Gas Leak, Likely Caused Fatal Explosion in KC Area

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KC Star) — Just days after a home in Gladstone exploded, killing a man and two dogs, officials have ruled out a natural gas leak as the cause. Instead, investigators say the weekend blast was likely caused by fireworks. According to the Kansas City Star, preliminary findings suggest the explosion may have involved combustible materials stored at the home. Firefighters responded to the residence late Saturday morning after multiple calls from residents about the explosion.

==========

KCC Holds Public Hearings on Evergy's Rate Hike Request

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Utility giant Evergy is asking state regulators to let it increase rates by more than 8.5% for some customers in eastern and central Kansas. More than 700,000 customers would see their rates increase by an average of $13 a month. If approved, Evergy would raise the rates by September. The plan would affect customers in Wichita, Topeka and Pittsburg, among others. Evergy says the increases will help fund improvements to infrastructure. The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold public hearings on the proposed increases in Wichita and Topeka. Customers can also attend the hearings virtually and submit written testimony online. For more information, visit kcc.ks.gov.

==========

KU Professor Joins Lawsuit to Pressure New Jersey to Allow DNA Testing in Lindbergh Baby Murder Case

UNDATED (The Reflector) — An assistant professor at the University of Kansas has joined a lawsuit asking the state of New Jersey to conduct DNA testing on evidence connected to the kidnap and murder of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh’s infant son.

Twenty-month-old Charles Lindbergh Jr. was abducted from the family estate near Hopewell, New Jersey, in March 1932. The child’s remains were subsequently discovered adjacent to a roadside several miles from the Lindbergh home. A German immigrant named Bruno Richard Hauptmann was convicted of the crime and executed, but questions about his guilt linger.

KU assistant professor of history Jonathan Hagel is a New Jersey native who has studied the case. The Reflector reports Hagel and two other plaintiffs are asking New Jersey to conduct DNA tests on the ransom letters to Lindbergh that Hauptmann allegedly sent. The New Jersey State Police have repeatedly blocked access to the case archive.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).