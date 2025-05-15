Headlines for Thursday, May 15, 2025

Kansas Universities Seek Board of Regents Approval for Tuition Increases

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas universities are asking the Board of Regents to approve proposed tuition and fee increases. Jeff DeWitt, chief financial officer for the University of Kansas, says that as a research college, they’re facing federal cuts from the Trump administration. “This is unprecedented in the uncertainty. It’s actually even more unprecedented than COVID, actually, cause it’s just coming every week,” he explained. KU proposed tuition increases that range from 3 to 5%. Kansas State University proposed an increase ranging from 2.5-3.5% for its Manhattan and Olathe campuses and Wichita State University proposed a 3.5% tuition increase. Pittsburg State University proposed a .5% tuition increase for graduate students and a 2.5% increase for undergraduate students.

==========

More Measles Cases Confirmed in Kansas; Eight More Since Last Week

UNDATED (KNS) – The Kansas measles outbreak continues to grow. The Kansas News Service reports that health officials say there are now 56 confirmed cases across ten counties. 54 of the cases are connected to an outbreak in Southwest Kansas. Officials say two more — in Sedgwick and Reno counties — are associated with international travel. Measles is a serious and highly contagious respiratory virus that has led to three U.S. deaths so far this year. Officials are urging anyone who does not have immunity to get vaccinated. If you think you or your child may have measles, stay home and contact local health officials. Symptoms to watch for include fever, cough, runny nose, white spots inside the mouth and a blotchy rash.

Officials are warning about public exposure incidents in Wichita, Hutchinson and Cimarron between May 2 and 6. To find out more, visit kdhe.ks.gov.

==========

Dr. Jeff Colyer Formally Launches Gubernatorial Campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Dr. Jeff Colyer officially announced today Thursday that he's a candidate for Kansas governor, and is closely aligning himself with President Donald Trump. KMUW reports that Colyer entered the 2026 race for governor at a Wichita rally, where he compared his political experiences to those of Trump. “President Trump was president number 45 and 47. He is proving the point that when you successfully have done the job and then leave office and reflect on it for a couple of years, when you can come when you come back, you can do more than anyone else in a very short period of time,” he told the crowd.

Colyer served as Kansas's governor for a year after the resignation of Sam Brownback in 2018. A year later, he narrowly lost the Republican primary to Kris Kobach.

Colyer's campaign platform includes cutting taxes, bolstering small businesses and deporting undocumented immigrants. He's also taken aim at diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in schools and colleges.

(–Earlier Reporting–)

Former Kansas Governor Wants to Run for Same Office Again

UNDATED (WIBW) - Former Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is running for his old office. In a media release, Colyer announced the launch of his campaign for Kansas governor. WIBW TV reports that he'll hold a campaign kick-off event at noon Thursday in Wichita. Colyer is a surgeon who's traveled around the world treating patients. He served as the state's 47th governor and also served as lieutenant governor.

==========

I-70 Reopened in Northwest Kansas After Dust Storm Shut It Down

COLBY, Kan. (KPR) - Interstate 70 has reopened in northwest Kansas after a dust storm shut it down. Around 9 pm Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Transportation closed all lanes of traffic between Colby and the Colorado state line because of blowing dust and reduced visibility. The interstate was reopened about an hour later.

==========

Kansas Woman Files Lawsuit Against Online Pornographic Sites, Citing Age Verification Law

UNDATED (KNS) – A Kansas mom is suing several porn sites under a state age verification law. The Kansas News Service reports that a mother in Olathe says her 14-year-old son accessed harmful content hundreds of times in a two-month span. That’s despite a 2024 state law requiring adult websites to verify the ages of their users. Critics say young people can easily find work-arounds. Benjamin Bull is with the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, which has joined the lawsuit. He says age verification laws are the most effective way to keep young people from watching porn. “This isn't going to guarantee that children aren't going to be exposed to pornography. But it's the best we can do right now,” he added. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on a similar law in Texas soon, which could impact laws in Kansas and dozens of other states. (Read more.)

==========

Kansas Forest Service Worries About Loss of Funding, Layoffs Under Proposed Federal Cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas forestry officials are sounding the alarm this week as looming federal cuts threaten to affect their ability to fight wildfires and help support the state’s green spaces. KSNT reports that the Kansas Forest Service (KFS) issued a press release Wednesday calling on the state’s residents to support the agency. The Forest Service says the Trump Administration’s budget proposal would eliminate all Forest Service State, Private and Tribal Forestry (SPTF) programs. These programs help the agency with wildfire prevention, support local fire departments, assist private landowners with management of forests or windbreaks, community tree planting and care, along with habitat restoration. Trump has made major pushes to reduce government spending since he retook the White House.

==========

USDA Suspends Imports of Live Animals from Mexico over Parasite Fears

UNDATED (HPM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has suspended Mexican imports of live animals like cattle in an effort to keep a destructive parasite for livestock from returning to the United States. Harvest Public Media reports that New World Screwworms are actually flies – their larvae burrow into the skin of mammals, causing infection, disease and death. It’s been decades since they’ve been a problem for American ranchers, but they are advancing from Panama toward the United States. Wayne Cockrell is a cattle rancher from Texas who’s lobbied the USDA to fight screwworms more aggressively. He says an infestation could impact agriculture more broadly. "This affects the grain farmer in Kansas or Nebraska just as much because with a reduction in cattle numbers, that’s a reduction in demand for grain," he explained. The USDA will reevaluate its import ban on Mexican cattle monthly. (Read more.)

==========

Survey Shows Drop in Students' Use of Controlled Substances in Southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KRPS) – Substance use in southeast Kansas students is the lowest in 30 years. Radio station KRPS reports that the Kansas Communities That Care Survey assesses the attitudes, and behaviors of junior high and high school students when it comes to substance use. This year’s survey found 76% of students reported they’ve never drunk alcohol, compared to 36% in 1995. Program evaluator Jeremy Johnson says this data reflects a long-term effort by educators. "It's generally a building and finding ways to build on or change or adapt the culture within a school building within a school district within a community. That will shape those outcomes that change what students experience and feel and think," he added. Johnson recommends more education about the connection between substance use and mental health.

==========

Kansas Auditors Question COVID Relief Money Distribution Process

UNDATED (KNS) – Auditors say the Kansas commerce department’s process for awarding $99 million in federal COVID relief money was inconsistent and lacked transparency. the Kansas News Service reports that some lawmakers are raising concerns about the program’s integrity. The program was designed to fund infrastructure and economic development projects. Auditor Andy Brienzo says the commerce department did not always follow its internal process for scoring applicants, and Secretary David Toland did not document his final selection process. “We don’t know the projects the secretary considered, why he approved the projects he did, how the amount of funding was determined, and of course that limits the public transparency of the program,” Brienzo said. Some lawmakers say they’re concerned about the geographic distribution of funding. Around half of the money went to Johnson and Butler counties. A commerce representative says the program’s short timeline led to human errors, and Secretary Toland considered a variety of factors in his selection process. Toland is also the state’s lieutenant governor. (Read more in the Wichita Eagle.)

==========

AmeriCorps Cuts to Affect Regional Conservation and Environment Programs

UNDATED (HPM) – The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, has ordered deep cuts to AmeriCorps - a federal workforce development and service agency. Harvest Public Media reports that the reductions are affecting environment and conservation programs in the Midwest and Great Plains. At Indian Creek Nature Preserve in Cedar Rapids Iowa, Executive Director John Myers says AmeriCorps members were invaluable. A short-term, annual program had them doing difficult ecosystem restoration jobs like managing prescribed burns in prairies. But DOGE canceled the program nationwide. Myers says now they will have to rely on staff and volunteers to try to complete the work. "But nothing can compare to 10 full time team members on the ground doing the work on a daily basis," he added. Across the nation, similar natural spaces and outdoor education programs also rely on AmeriCorps members. Many of those positions are now empty.

==========

Missouri House Passes Bill to Keep Chiefs and Royals in the State

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KC Star / KMBC) - The state of Missouri has renewed efforts to keep the Royals and the Chiefs inside the Show Me State. The Kansas City star reports that on Tuesday, the Missouri House approved a last-minute plan to keep the Chiefs and Royals in Kansas City. But that's as far as the plan went. KMBC TV reports that the Missouri Senate adjourned Wednesday without taking any action on the stadium funding bill. This sets the stage for a potential special session in Jefferson City.

The move in Missouri is intended to counter efforts by Kansas to attract the teams across the state line. Kansas has offered a proposal to issue bonds to cover up to 70% of the costs of new stadiums for one or both teams.

==========

Kansas Commission Begins Work on State Supreme Court Applications

TOPEKA, Kan. (Topeka Capital-Journal) - The Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission met yesterday (TUES) to start the process of finding the next new justice for the Kansas Supreme Court. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 15 Kansans have applied for the spot on the court created by the upcoming retirement of Justice Evelyn Wilson. The Commission narrows that list down to just three finalists. Governor Kelly will choose between the three. In March, Justice Wilson announced her retirement with the news that she's been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Her retirement will take effect July 4th.

==========

Bank Robbery Suspect Shoots Himself after Leading Officers on Multi-County Chase

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A suspect in a Topeka bank robbery is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading law enforcement officers on a chase through several Kansas counties. KWCH TV reports that 47-year-old Anthony Marshall Jr. was accused of robbing the Equity Bank on Monday. Kansas Highway Patrol officers tried to stop Marshall in Marion County Tuesday, which led to a chase into McPherson and Saline counties. Authorities say Marshall drove over stop sticks, lost control of his vehicle, drove into a ditch, and then shot himself. He was later pronounced dead at the Salina Regional Health Center. Law enforcement officers from Saline County, McPherson County, Marion County and the towns of Hillsboro, Lindsborg and McPherson assisted. The FBI will investigate the case.

==========

Material Released from Letters Written by Disgraced Former KCK Detective

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – In the days before his December federal trial, former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski wrote letters to his loved ones and talked about suicide. KCUR reports that the letters were found in the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s probe of Golubski’s death. A despondent Golubski spent the five days before his December second trial writing letters to his 41-year-old son and his roommate. He also told them that he didn’t think he had the strength to face his federal trial on charges that he raped and assaulted several Black women, denying them their civil rights. Golubski pleaded not guilty, but faced life in prison if convicted. Golubski killed himself on the day his trial was set to begin. (Read more.)

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

