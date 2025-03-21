Headlines for Friday, March 21, 2025

State Data Shows Increase in Number of Kansas Measles Cases

UNDATED (KNS) – State health data shows 10 Kansans have tested positive for measles in 2025. Eight of those cases are from this month. Dr. Dana Hawkinson is the medical director of infection and prevention at the University of Kansas Health System. He says one in five people who catch measles are hospitalized and extreme cases can be deadly. Hawkinson says the virus is highly contagious. “I think we have to expect a rise in cases given the nature of how easily it spreads from person to person also with the decrease in overall vaccine rates,” he added. Hawkinson says the best way to avoid measles is to get vaccinated. State health officials say nine of the 10 people who tested positive were not vaccinated.

(–Earlier Reporting–)

Six Kansas Residents Confirmed Positive for Measles

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KSHB) - State health officials say six Kansas residents have tested positive for measles in the last four weeks. All of the infected are under the age of 18 and all of the children are unvaccinated. KSHB TV reports that none have been hospitalized. The cases are currently confined to Stevens County and adjacent Grant County, in western Kansas. This is the first case of measles in Kansas since 2018. More information is available on the KDHE website.

==========

Topeka Birth Center Will No Longer Offer In-Clinic Services

UNDATED (KNS) – A midwife-led birth center in Topeka that’s been around for decades recently announced they will no longer provide labor and delivery services at their clinic. The Kansas News Service reports that the Immanuel Birth Company announced late last year that it was at risk of losing its license. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment alleged the organization did not comply with maternity center regulations. The birth center filed an appeal and settled with the state. In a Facebook post, the organization said it will continue to offer prenatal services at its clinic but it can now only provide in-home birth care, and the group will no longer contract with the state’s Medicaid program.

==========

Kansas Legislature Passes Bill Restricting Use of SNAP Benefits on Pop and Candy

UNDATED (KNS) – Food stamps would no longer cover certain types of candy or soft drinks in Kansas under a bill that passed in the state Legislature. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a federal program to help feed low-income families. Supporters of the bill say taxpayer dollars should not fund what they consider to be unhealthy eating habits. No House Democrats supported the bill, and more than 20 Republicans also opposed it. Among them was Representative Charlotte Esau. “If we're going to start going down this route, maybe we need to encourage some healthy choices, not just discourage ones that we think might be unhealthy,” Esau said. While the bill passed both chambers of the Legislature, it did not have enough votes to override a possible veto by Governor Laura Kelly.

==========

Pawnee County Feedlot Plans Draw Opposition

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – Some Kansans are pushing back against a proposed mega-feedlot in Pawnee County. The critics say the large feedlots harm rural communities in central Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that the part of Kansas including Pawnee County produces a fourth of the country’s beef. It’s spotted with feedlots, cattle ranches, and crop farms growing feed. The proposed feedlot would hold 88,000 heads of cattle. But Pawnee County residents say it would come with environmental concerns. Like groundwater depletion to grow the food for cattle. And polluting the drinking water with nitrates and livestock antibiotics. Supporters say the new feedlot will bring economic growth. Local resident Merrill Cauble says he’s not convinced. “They don't buy no fuel here. They don't buy no tires here locally, if they can save a penny a bushel on corn, they're going to do it," he said. Cauble and other residents plan to meet with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to discuss their concerns.

==========

Kansan Killed in Colorado Ski Accident Identified

DENVER, Colo. (KC Star) - Authorities in Colorado have now identified the Kansas man who died this week in a skiing accident. The local coroner's office confirmed the man's identity as Andrew McDonald, of Shawnee, Kansas. The Kansas City Star reports that the 20-year-old was killed Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree while skiing at Winter Park Resort. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

==========

KCK Catholic Archbishop Dismisses Lawsuit Against Satanist Group

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) - A Catholic Archbishop in Kansas City, Kansas has agreed to dismiss his lawsuit against a local Satanist group. KCUR Radio reports that the Satanic Grotto says it will conduct a “Black Mass” at the Kansas capitol building on March 28, despite Governor Laura Kelly’s order not to do so, and criticism from lawmakers and Christians. Archbishop Joseph Naumann sued the Satanic Grotto and its leaders in Leavenworth County Court last week, accusing them of stealing communion wafers and holy wine to be used in the ceremony that mocks the Catholic mass. Naumann alleged that all consecrated wine and wafers are property of the Catholic church. In a court filing, the Satanic Grotto denied that the materials they possess are Catholic Eucharist hosts, and said their actions are constitutionally protected free speech.

==========

USDA Says It's Making Progress with Its Bird Flu and Egg Price Plans

UNDATED (HPM) – Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins says the USDA is making progress with its five-prong strategy to combat bird flu and lower egg prices. Harvest Public Media reports that on a call with lawmakers and reporters, Rollins said up to $100 million is now available for projects that explore best practices to prevent the spread of bird flu, new therapeutics that can treat infected flocks, and potential vaccine candidates. “While USDA is exploring the viability of vaccinating poultry for HPAI, the use of any vaccine has not been authorized at this time,” Rollins said. Currently, poultry flocks with infected birds are culled to prevent the spread of the virus. Some producers and industry groups have expressed concerns in the past that a vaccine would make it difficult to detect which birds are infected, which could impact trade. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently suggested letting bird flu burn through flocks to see which ones have natural immunity.

==========

Constitutional Amendment on State Supreme Court Justice Selection Heads to Ballot in 2026

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – A constitutional amendment that would change how Kansas selects state Supreme Court justices is now headed to voters. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas voters will decide in the August 2026 primary election if state Supreme Court justices should be elected rather than appointed. Republican lawmakers say electing justices would make them more accountable to voters. The GOP has clashed with the court on issues like education and abortion. Opponents say the change would bring partisan politics to the court. Democratic Representative Lindsay Vaughn criticized the choice to hold the vote during a primary, explaining that “...I find it ironic that we have chosen to place this constitutional amendment on a ballot of a low-turnout election.” Currently, the governor picks each justice, based on suggestions by an independent commission. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has appointed three of the court’s seven justices.

==========

City of Wichita to Issue Municipal ID Cards

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Wichita will soon issue free municipal I-D cards. KMUW reports that the decision was made Tuesday night by the city council. For the last four years, Sarah Cowling has been homeless and without a consistent ID. Cowling is also an outreach coordinator with Grassroots Bridgebuilders. She shared her perspective with the City Council on the importance of IDs to her and many others. “We would have a lot less homeless if more homeless people could get jobs. You know, more people would have places to live if they could obtain places to live. But those IDs right now are our barriers,” Cowling added. The council unanimously approved the free cards, which will be issued at City Hall and the new Multi-Agency Center. They can’t be used for voting. But they can be used for things like applying for a job or housing, or opening a bank account.

==========

"Voice of the Jayhawks" Bob Davis Dies at Age 80

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) -- Bob Davis, whose voice became practically synonymous with University of Kansas athletics, died Thursday. He was 80. His family announced the death Friday through a press release from KU Athletics. Davis began his KU broadcasting career in 1984 and retired in 2016. In addition to providing play-by-play for Jayhawks games, he hosted weekly radio shows with the basketball and football coaches. Bob Davis was born in Iola, Kansas, and grew up in Topeka, attending Topeka West High School and graduating from Washburn University in 1967. He began his broadcasting career in Hays, where he became the play-by-play voice for the Fort Hays State Tigers. He also worked for CBS Radio and called games for the Kansas City Royals on radio and television for 16 years. He was named Kansas Sportscaster of the Year 14 times, and was named to the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2016. No information on funeral or memorial services was immediately available.

==========

Kansas Bounced Out of NCAA Tourney in the First Round

PROVIDENCE, RI. (KPR) - The Kansas Jayhawks have been bounced out of the NCAA tournament. The Hawks dropped their first-round contest Thursday night against Arkansas, 79-72, in Providence, Rhode Island.

For the second time in the past three years, it was the Arkansas Razorbacks who ended KU’s season. And the seventh-seeded Jayhawks lost in the first round of the tournament for the first time since 2006. Jayhawks coach Bill Self says it was a tough season. "This year, our roster was good enough to be competitive, but it probably wasn’t the roster it needed to be talked about in a way that the best teams in America are talked about," Self said. Lawrence native Zeke Mayo finished as KU’s scoring leader with 18 points. He was 4-of-5 from 3-point range. But he also committed four of KU’s 16 turnovers, which led to 16 points off turnovers by the Razorbacks. The Jayhawks finished the year with a 21-13 record.

==========

K-State Advances to Round of 32 in NCAA Women's Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KPR/NCAA) – The 5th-seeded Kansas State University women's basketball team defeated 12-seed Fairfield 85-41 in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship. Ayoka Lee had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Serena Sundell had 18 points and nine assists.

The Wildcats will face 4-seed Kentucky in the second round of the tournament on Sunday, March 23 in Lexington.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

