Headlines for Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Windy, Rainy, Snowy Weather Expected; KDOT Closes I-70 West of Salina

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - High Wind Warnings remain in effect across eastern Kansas until 7 pm Wednesday. The National Weather Service also predicts rain and possibly snow starting in eastern Kansas Wednesday afternoon and continuing into the evening.

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 from Salina west to the Colorado state line due to blowing snow and reduced visibility. Many other federal and state highways remain closed in western Kansas due to blizzard conditions.

==========

There's a Kansas Connection to the SpaceX Splashdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (KPR) - A SpaceX capsule called Dragon splashed down off the Florida gulf coast Tuesday. On board were four people, including an astronaut from Kansas. Nick Hague was born in Belleville and grew up in Pebody and Hoxie, Kansas. He commanded the SpaceX Dragon capsule that brought fellow NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Willmore back to Earth from the International Space Station. The two gained international attention when their planned week-long stay in space turned into a nine-month long mission. Also onboard the spacecraft returning to Earth Tuesday was a Russian cosmonaut. Commander Hague is one of four astronauts from Kansas to make it into outer space.

Other Kansas-born astronauts who launched into space:

Joe Engle, from Chapman & Abilene

Ron Evans, from St. Francis

Steve Hawley, who was born in Ottawa and grew up in Salina

(Fun Factoids: The odds of becoming an American astronaut are slim. NASA accepts about 10 out of 12,000 applications for the space program. That's about .08% of all applicants. Also, NASA was created by President Dwight Eisenhower, who grew up in Abilene, Kansas.)

==========

House to Vote on Constitutional Amendment Affecting Kansas Supreme Court Justices

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KCUR) – Kansas House members will vote soon on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would change how Kansas Supreme Court justices are chosen. The Kansas News Service reports that current law lets the governor nominate each justice based on suggestions from an independent commission. Some Republicans want Kansas to instead elect justices by popular vote. Republican House Majority Leader Chris Croft told KCUR that would give the public more input on the court and its rulings. “I believe in the power of the people and what they're doing, and the people will – and they've done this in many cases – elect the right people to the right positions,” he explained. But critics say the change would welcome outside political money into the state’s court system. They say justices should make decisions based on the law, not politics. The Senate has already passed the amendment, which would ultimately have to be approved by voters.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Bill on Amendment Campaign Donations

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban all non-Kansas residents from contributing to campaigns regarding proposed state constitutional amendments. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill originally only banned contributions from foreign nationals, but was amended to also ban money from residents of other states. It comes after a 2022 effort failed to amend the Kansas constitution to allow lawmakers to ban abortion. Political spending for and against that amendment totaled more than $22 million. Wichita State University political scientist Alexandra Middlewood says supporters of the bill may be considering a repeat effort in the future, adding that “...it’s not surprising that they may try to pass a bill that would prevent this influx of money, should they try to put abortion on the ballot again.” Some analysts warn the bill could violate free speech protections.

==========

Kansas Man Posing as Walmart Security Guard Charged with Kidnapping, Rape

ATCHISON, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas man allegedly posing as a security officer for Walmart was arrested and charged this week after a woman said he sexually assaulted her in the store. The Atchison Police Department said Tuesday that it arrested 42-year-old Justin Metz, of Leavenworth. WDAF TV reports that Metz is now charged with kidnapping, rape, aggravated sexual battery, and theft.

The investigation into the incident started March 9 after police received a report of a woman being assaulted at the Walmart store in Atchison. The victim said she was leaving the store in the late afternoon when she was approached by a man who identified himself as being “an asset protection officer” with the store. The woman said the man then led her to a restroom at the back of the store, where he sexually assaulted her.

==========

Louisiana Woman Charged in Death of KC Telemundo Reporter

UNDATED (KCUR) – A Louisiana woman was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Telemundo reporter from Kansas City, Missouri. KCUR reports that police in Kenner, Louisiana, say 48-year-old Danette Colbert is accused of playing a part in the death of Adan Manzano in February. He was in New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl for the Spanish TV network. Officials said Manzano’s death is still officially undetermined, but he had alcohol and Xanax in his system. Colbert was already facing charges of fraud and theft for allegedly using his credit card after his death.

==========

Kansas Man Sentenced for Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Materials

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) – A Kansas man has been sentenced to more than 15-and-a-half years in prison for possessing child pornography. Federal prosecutors say 57-year-old Scott Warren Vass, of Arkansas City, pleaded guilty to having child sex abuse materials at his home. In April 2023, FBI agents seized multiple devices belonging to Vass containing child sex abuse materials. Further investigation revealed several of his Google accounts also contained sexually explicit depictions of minors under the age of 12.

==========

Feed the Future Program and Innovation Labs to Be Terminated, Including One at K-State

UNDATED (HPM) – One of the foreign aid programs canceled by the Trump administration was devoted to helping developing countries expand their ability to produce and process food. Its supporters say the program’s elimination is a loss for the U.S. as well. Harvest Public Media reports that The Feed the Future program was made up of 17 Innovation Labs based at 13 college campuses, including Kansas State University. It focused on helping mostly African and Asian countries expand their ability to produce their own food. Dave Tschirley led an Innovation Lab at Michigan State University and chaired a council of Innovation Lab directors. He says helping other countries produce more food creates new markets for the U.S., adding that “...in fact, it’s developing countries that have driven about three-quarters – over the last thirty years – about three-quarters of all the increase in U.S. ag exports.” And Tschirley says Feed the Future’s advances in areas like crop varieties and pest control also helped U.S. farmers.

==========

Shawnee Mission Historical Site to Stay Under State Control

UNDATED (KCUR) – The Shawnee Indian Mission historical site will remain under the care of the state of Kansas, after a committee in the Kansas House of Representatives voted down a bill that would have transferred ownership to the Shawnee Tribe. KCUR reports that the 12-acre site in Fairway was once a boarding school where Native American children were forced to perform manual labor and assimilate into white Christian culture. The Shawnee Tribe has tried several times to take ownership of the land, arguing the state has allowed buildings there to deteriorate. Some Kansas lawmakers said they voted against the bill because of concerns that the tribe would open a casino. The Shawnee Tribe has said that if it owned the land, the site would remain open to the public and free from gambling.

==========

Washburn Men Advance in NCAA Division II Tourney

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - The Washburn Ichabods have advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament. The Ichabods dispatched MSU Moorhead of Minnesota, 93-65, Tuesday night at Lee Arena. This means the Ichabods will advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2001. The Elite Eight consists of the eight regional winners from around the country who will gather in Evansville, Indiana, next week. The fourth-ranked Ichabods will enter the Elite Eight with an overall record of 29-3.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.


