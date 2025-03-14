Headlines for Friday, March 14, 2025

Kansas Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing Women to Seek Child Support Payments During Pregnancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) – The Kansas Legislature has passed a bill that makes child support payments due at conception, rather than at birth, and adds medical and pregnancy-related expenses of the mother a consideration in the guidelines for payment.

The Topeka Capital Journal reports that proponents said the bill is a common-sense way to support mothers throughout pregnancy rather than childhood, but opponents said child support already has provisions for birth expenses, and the bill is simply a way to sneak abortion politics into state law.

The bill would require that payment of child support be calculated from the date of conception and unpaid child support would accrue interest from that day. It says people could be required to pay for all direct medical and pregnancy-related expense of the mother, but excludes any costs related to an elective abortion.

Taxpayers would have to apply to the Kansas Department of Revenue to get an unborn child a taxpayer identification number to receive the credit.

More Staff Cuts May Be Coming for Haskell Indian Nations University

LAWRENCE, Kan. (TCJ) Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence could be facing a second round of mass layoffs. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that President Donald Trump's administration has asked federal agencies to turn in reduction plans for their various workforces this week. This marks a second wave of federal mass layoffs. The Bureau of Indian Education didn't confirm or deny whether there would be more layoffs at Haskell but did indicate the agency is working to ensure efficiency. The extent of layoffs at Haskell University, along with federally controlled Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, has yet to be determined.

In mid-February, about one-third of Haskell employees were laid off. This led to protests at the Kansas Statehouse on Feb. 24 and a gag order preventing facility and staff from speaking with media without prior authorization. Approximately three weeks later, 14 employees were reinstated, and BIE wouldn't say whether more of the laid-off staff members would return.

As an attempt to bring back the rest of the laid-off staff and prevent additional layoffs, multiple Native Tribes and students from Haskell University and Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute sued multiple people within the federal

K-State Halts Research on Global Food Security After Federal Order

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University announced that it had suspended two of its Feed the Future Innovation Labs and other international grant projects.

According to officials at the university, stop-work orders for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USDAID) and the U.S. Department of Foreign Agricultural Service were issued in late January. Those orders halted various grant-funded research projects at K-State and other U.S. universities.

KSNT TV reports that K-State opened the first Feed the Future Innovation Lab in 2013. The university said the labs have been a key part in building the university’s 160-year tradition of agriculture research. The university said Kansans benefit from lower food costs, higher yields, higher farm incomes and better nutrition from its work in agricultural research.

Research programs affected by the freeze include studies on wheat genomics aims to enhance yield and disease resistance and work that researchers have been doing to reduce world hunger.

USDA Program Cancellations Leave Schools and Food Banks Scrambling

UNDATED (HPM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cancelled two programs that help states, tribal governments, schools and food banks buy local food from farmers. That includes more than $10 million in Kansas. Harvest Public Media reports that the cuts halt more than one billion dollars that schools and food banks were expecting this year. Iowa Food System Coalition executive director Chris Schwartz says more than 300 farmers in that state have already planned on that funding. “This is the kind of stuff that sends farms into foreclosure. This is the kind of stuff that people lose their homes over. And so, here these are people that have been good faith partners with the effort to provide nutritious food to Iowa’s children, and we’re just going to be hanging them out to dry,” he said. Advocates say the funding cuts will also impact the kids who rely on school lunches for nutrition. (Read more.)

Measles Case Surfaces in Southwest Kansas

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas health officials have confirmed the first case of measles in the state since 2018. The Kansas News Service reports that this case comes amid the outbreak of the virus in the Southern Plains. The reported case is in Stevens County in southwest Kansas. The case comes on the back of a measles outbreak in west Texas and New Mexico, where two people have since died. State health officials say it is unknown if the Kansas case is linked to the other outbreaks in the U.S. The Stevens County Health Department is notifying individuals who may have been exposed to the virus. Kansas health officials say the best way to prevent measles is by getting vaccinated. (Read more.)

Measles Confirmed in Southwest Kansas Resident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is alerting Kansans that a positive case of measles has been discovered. According to KSNT TV, the KDHE reported that a resident in Stevens County tested positive for measles. The KDHE is alerting individuals who could’ve come in contact with the individual.

Measles is a highly infectious respiratory disease that spreads through the air by breathing, coughing, or sneezing. On average, people infected with measles can infect about 12 to 18 others in a susceptible population.

The KDHE says the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to prevent the disease.

Citing a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the KDHE said just over 160 cases of measles have been identified in the nation, with the most coming from Texas.

Kansas Governor's Arts Awards Presented to State Arts Standouts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Arts Commission presented the 2025 Kansas Governor’s Arts Awards during a ceremony held Thursday night at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center. The event was focused on celebrating outstanding individuals, organizations and communities for their contributions and leadership in advancing the arts across the state of Kansas. Recipients including long-time KPR radio host and Jazz Director Bob McWilliams. McWilliams received the award for Excellence in Artistic Achievement in Music.

Grammy and Oscar Award-winning musician Melissa Etheridge received the Governor's Award. The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District of Topeka was named Urban Arts Community of the Year, and Theatre in the Park of Overland Park was recognized as the Arts Organization of the Year.

Republican Running for Governor Opposes State Tax Incentives

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Former Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara is bringing a fierce criticism of state tax incentives to the Republican primary for Kansas governor. In recent years, Kansas lawmakers have passed hundreds of millions of dollars in potential tax breaks for businesses. That includes a deal for a new Panasonic plant and an incentive package to try to lure the Kansas City Chiefs or Royals to Kansas. Leaders from both parties say those tax breaks create jobs and revenue for the state. But the Kansas News Service reports that O’Hara says a stadium deal in Kansas would raise taxes for people nearby. She argues teams can afford new stadiums without tax breaks, saying that “I do not want to subsidize multi-millionaires.” O’Hara is also campaigning to cut property taxes and ban programs that promote racial diversity in colleges and workplaces.

Bill Would Ban Some People on the Sex Offender Registry from Entering School Property

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – A Kansas bill would ban certain people on the sex offender registry from entering school property. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill applies to adult sex offenders whose underlying offense involves a child. It creates a felony crime for any such offender who enters a school or school event. Proponents say the bill is necessary to protect kids and prevent sex offenders from reoffending. But some say it could actually make people more likely to reoffend. Grace Tran, a lawyer with the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, says “...by isolating these community members from their social groups and from their community, it can increase instability in them and lead to an increased risk of recidivism.” The bill was introduced after a man convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material went to an elementary school dance in Johnson County.

Lawrence School District Reviews Student Safety Plan After Former Employee Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence School District is reviewing its student safety plan after claims that a former employee sexually assaulted students at an elementary school.

KCTV reports that 60-year-old Mark E. Gridley is charged with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. He is also charged with one count of kidnapping. Detectives say they found evidence that Gridley sexually abused a total of eight students at Prairie Park Elementary School over two days in February.

The school district said it is in the process of reviewing all school buildings and safety protocols following the accusations surrounding Gridley. Lawrence Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift said the district took immediate action after learning of the allegations. Gridley was fired over the weekend following his arrest but some parents say more needs to be done to make sure students are safe.

District leaders said there is a team of crisis counselors available for all students. Parents can email their principal or a board member to connect with a counselor.

Gridley is scheduled to be in court again on March 26 for a status conference.

Satanist Group to Defy Governor, Attempt to Perform Rituals Inside Kansas Capitol

UNDATED (KNS) – Members of a Kansas satanist group say they will defy the governor to hold a so-called “Black Mass” inside the state capitol building. The Kansas News Service reports that lawmakers and Catholic organizations say holding satanic rituals in the state capitol is offensive and potentially disruptive. Governor Laura Kelly issued a statement moving the March 28th protest outside. But Michael Stewart, founder and president of the Satanic Grotto, says he will perform rituals inside the Statehouse — come hell or high water. “If we allow them to push us outside on the whim of Catholics, then next time we want to do something, they'll push us down the street,” he added. Stewart says he’s prepared to face arrest to make a point about the separation of church and state.

Christian Groups Condemn Satanic "Black Mass" Scheduled at the Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - A Kansas-based Satanic organization plans to hold a "black mass" this month at the Kansas Statehouse. A "black mass" is an intentionally blasphemous parody of a Catholic Mass. At some black masses, a stolen Eucharist or communion wafer is often desecrated and defiled in some way. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Satanic Grotto, which is hosting the March 28th event, says it will "dedicate the grounds and the Kansas Legislature to the glory of Satan."

The event has drawn criticism from religious groups, especially Christian and Catholic groups. Chuck Weber, of the Kansas Catholic Conference, released a statement condemning the event, and saying it's exploring "spiritual and legal responses." Some lawmakers have also denounced the event.

The Department of Administration confirmed the application for the event has been approved. The department is prohibited from denying a group's application on the basis of religion.

Satanist groups have a history of advocacy. The Satanic Temple, of which the Satanic Grotto previously was a member, has famously tried to install occult statues when states erect statues of the Ten Commandments, has demanded Satanic rites be read at public meetings where there are prayers and has joined court cases challenging policies on abortion and public religious displays.

The Satanic Grotto itself has been involved in a handful of demonstrations in Topeka. In February, it held a counter-protest to an anti-abortion event and in January, members of the Satanist group heckled the March for Life Rally with chants of "hail Satan."

USDA Nearing March Deadline for Distributing Aid to Farmers

UNDATED (HPM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is nearing a March deadline to distribute $10 billion in one-time economic relief payments that Congress passed in December. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has promised that the disbursements are coming, but farmers are left anxiously waiting. Harvest Public Media reports that the payments passed alongside a second Farm Bill extension. They’re meant to bolster farmers’ incomes, as support programs through the farm bill remain based on 2018 prices. Those were set before the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and a trade war impacted the economy. Ben Brown is a senior agriculture research associate at the University of Missouri. He says that some farmers are counting on the financial aid to prepare for this season and next year. “They're trying to make plans. They want to make decisions for their operation. They want the most information to be able to make sound business decisions,” he explained. Congress also passed $20 billion in disaster relief funds for farmers to be distributed this year. (Read more.)

Washburn to Host NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Central Regional Matches

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – With an overall record of 26-3, the Washburn Ichabods will host an NCAA Division II men's basketball regional starting this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Lee Arena. The Ichabods were ranked fourth in Division II before the MIAA tournament in Kansas City. But the Ichabods were upset in the opening round of the conference tournament by Central Oklahoma. In the upcoming regional, the Ichabods will open against Harding University of Arkansas. The Fort Hays State Tigers, who won the MIAA tournament on Sunday, are the No. 7 seed for the 8-team regional in Topeka. The regional winner, which will be determined on Tuesday, March 18, will advance to the Division II Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana.

KU Jayhawks Lose to Arizona State at Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) – The Kansas Jayhawks lost in the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals against the Arizona Wildcats last night. The score was 88-77, On Wednesday, AJ Storr scored 19 points off the bench for KU but he went scoreless against Arizona. By contrast, the Wildcats’ reserves contributed with 45 of their 88 points. The concern for Jayhawks coach Bill Self going into the NCAA tournament is KU’s defense. "Is our defense good enough to keep a team under 70. Can we get to 70?" Self asked. "Right now, we’ve scored points. We just haven’t stopped guys." The Jayhawks will await Selection Sunday when the entire 68-team NCAA tournament bracket will be released. KU will enter the NCAA tourney with a 21-12 record.

KU, K-State Baseball Getting Early-Season Attention

UNDATED (KPR) – With conference games just around the corner, the Kansas Jayhawks and K-State Wildcat baseball teams are garnering some early-season attention. The Jayhawks, at 15-2, tied an NCAA record with five consecutive home runs this week in a 29-1 blowout at the University of Minnesota. KU opens its Big 12 schedule this weekend, starting with a 6 p.m. Friday home game vs. Baylor in a 3-game series.

Meanwhile, K-State has a 9-7 record that includes wins over ranked teams Arkansas and TCU. The Wildcats host Utah this weekend, also starting with a Friday game at 6 p.m.

