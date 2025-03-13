Headlines for Thursday, March 13, 2025

Republican Running for Governor Opposes State Tax Incentives

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Former Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara is bringing a fierce criticism of state tax incentives to the Republican primary for Kansas governor. In recent years, Kansas lawmakers have passed hundreds of millions of dollars in potential tax breaks for businesses. That includes a deal for a new Panasonic plant and an incentive package to try to lure the Kansas City Chiefs or Royals to Kansas. Leaders from both parties say those tax breaks create jobs and revenue for the state. But the Kansas News Service reports that O’Hara says a stadium deal in Kansas would raise taxes for people nearby. She argues teams can afford new stadiums without tax breaks, saying that “I do not want to subsidize multi-millionaires.” O’Hara is also campaigning to cut property taxes and ban programs that promote racial diversity in colleges and workplaces.

==========

Marijuana Legalization Bills Introduced in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two bills that would legalize medical and recreational use of cannabis in Kansas have been introduced in the House and Senate.

KSNT TV reports that Senate Bill 294 would authorize the processing, distribution, sale and use of medical marijuana. House Bill 2405 would legalize marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, possession and sale for adults.

The bill in the House would establish a framework for licensure and regulation of cannabis in the state. It would also establish a Cannabis Business Regulation Fund that would collect a 15% tax on cannabis revenue. The Senate bill addresses medical marijuana legalization and includes provisions for patients and caregivers. Under the bill, Kansans would need to apply for medical marijuana cards for specific medical conditions like cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and PTSD.

Some Kansas law enforcement officials say regulation of marijuana can increase black market sales and lead to more fentanyl overdoses and deaths. Proponents for legalization say marijuana is a medicine that saves lives and offers a safer alternative to FDA-approved pharmaceuticals.

In a statewide survey in 2024, almost two-thirds of respondents indicated they strongly or somewhat support the idea of legalizing recreational use of marijuana, while nearly 20% were opposed.

==========

Lawrence School District Reviews Student Safety Plan After Former Employee Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges

LAWRENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lawrence School District is reviewing its student safety plan after claims that a former employee sexually assaulted students at an elementary school.

KCTV reports that 60-year-old Mark E. Gridley is charged with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. He is also charged with one count of kidnapping. Detectives say they found evidence that Gridley sexually abused a total of eight students at Prairie Park Elementary School over two days in February.

The school district said it is in the process of reviewing all school buildings and safety protocols following the accusations surrounding Gridley. Lawrence Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift said the district took immediate action after learning of the allegations. Gridley was fired over the weekend following his arrest but some parents say more needs to be done to make sure students are safe.

District leaders said there is a team of crisis counselors available for all students. Parents can email their principal or a board member to connect with a counselor.

Gridley is scheduled to be in court again on March 26 for a status conference.

==========

Two Pottawatomie County Cats Test Positive for Bird Flu

UNDATED (KNS) – Two domestic cats in Pottawatomie County, Kansas, tested positive for avian influenza. The Kansas News Service reports that local veterinarians are telling cat owners to be cautious. Associate Veterinarian Kellie Lewis of TimberCreek Veterinary Hospital says cat owners should keep indoor cats inside and closely monitor outdoor cats. She says bird flu symptoms in cats start as fatigue and lack of appetite but then rapidly progress to neurological and respiratory issues. That can be deadly. Lewis says the risk to cats and their owners is low, but it’s wise to be on guard.

“Right now we’re not in a state that we need to panic but just knowing that it’s there and just disposing of any dead birds that they see, I think is most important,” she added. Lewis says to wear gloves when handling dead birds and to keep cats or other animals away from sick birds.

==========

USDA Program Cancellations Leave Schools and Food Banks Scrambling

UNDATED (HPM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cancelled two programs that help states, tribal governments, schools and food banks buy local food from farmers. That includes more than $10 million in Kansas. Harvest Public Media reports that the cuts halt more than one billion dollars that schools and food banks were expecting this year. Iowa Food System Coalition executive director Chris Schwartz says more than 300 farmers in that state have already planned on that funding. “This is the kind of stuff that sends farms into foreclosure. This is the kind of stuff that people lose their homes over. And so, here these are people that have been good faith partners with the effort to provide nutritious food to Iowa’s children, and we’re just going to be hanging them out to dry,” he said. Advocates say the funding cuts will also impact the kids who rely on school lunches for nutrition. (Read more.)

==========

Satanist Group to Defy Governor, Attempt to Perform Rituals Inside Kansas Capitol

UNDATED (KNS) – Members of a Kansas satanist group say they will defy the governor to hold a so-called “Black Mass” inside the state capitol building. The Kansas News Service reports that lawmakers and Catholic organizations say holding satanic rituals in the state capitol is offensive and potentially disruptive. Governor Laura Kelly issued a statement moving the March 28th protest outside. But Michael Stewart, founder and president of the Satanic Grotto, says he will perform rituals inside the Statehouse — come hell or high water. “If we allow them to push us outside on the whim of Catholics, then next time we want to do something, they'll push us down the street,” he added. Stewart says he’s prepared to face arrest to make a point about the separation of church and state.

==========

Kansas Mental Health Centers Requesting More Money from State to Offset Losses

UNDATED (The Beacon) – Kansas mental health centers are treating more patients who don’t have insurance to pay for their care. The Beacon reports that these centers are requesting more money from the state to offset these losses. Kansas lawmakers have currently set aside $6 million to help offset the cost of mental health treatment. Patrick Schmitz at the Bert Nash Mental Health Center says this money will prevent future cuts to services. The mental health business is already not profitable, Schmitz says. But mental health centers are pulling money from other parts of their budget to offset losses from uninsured treatment. That could mean no staff raises or replacing equipment less often. “The dream that we have in terms of expanding behavioral health care in Kansas will be halted,” Schmitz added. The Kansas House has already approved this budget request, but it still needs to pass the Senate before the governor can approve it.

==========

Group Seeks State's Withdrawal from Federal Lawsuit Concerning Section of the Rehabilitation Act

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas advocates want Attorney General Kris Kobach to withdraw from a federal lawsuit they say would harm people with disabilities. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas is one of 17 states challenging a provision to Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, which protects people with disabilities from discrimination. The provision allows for gender dysmorphia to be classified as a disability. A portion of the lawsuit asks for Section 504 to be ruled unconstitutional. A spokesperson for Kobach’s office says they did not intend to challenge the entirety of the section. Rocky Nichols with the Disability Rights Center of Kansas disagrees, saying that is the main goal of the case. “To say that, 'We were never trying to undo 504' is slapping people with disabilities in the face and thinking they can’t read. We can read,” Nichols said. The case is on hold for now.

==========

Bill Allowing Women to Seek Child Support Payments During Pregnancy Advances out of Senate Committee

UNDATED (KNS) – Republicans in the Kansas Senate have advanced a bill that will allow women to seek child support payments during pregnancy. The Kansas News Service reports that they also amended the bill to provide parents a state tax exemption of over $2,000 for any unborn child. Democrats say it’s an effort to give fetuses the same rights as women. They say it could be used to restrict abortion rights in the future. Republican Senator Kellie Warren rejected those concerns, and said it would ensure women have adequate support. “You can imagine moms across the state of Kansas might have some pregnancy-related expenses if they’re having to be on bed rest and they’re losing some income, maternity clothes, that kind of thing,” she explained. The Kansas Senate still needs to take a final vote on the bill.

==========

USDA Nearing March Deadline for Distributing Aid to Farmers

UNDATED (HPM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is nearing a March deadline to distribute $10 billion in one-time economic relief payments that Congress passed in December. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has promised that the disbursements are coming, but farmers are left anxiously waiting. Harvest Public Media reports that the payments passed alongside a second Farm Bill extension. They’re meant to bolster farmers’ incomes, as support programs through the farm bill remain based on 2018 prices. Those were set before the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and a trade war impacted the economy. Ben Brown is a senior agriculture research associate at the University of Missouri. He says that some farmers are counting on the financial aid to prepare for this season and next year. “They're trying to make plans. They want to make decisions for their operation. They want the most information to be able to make sound business decisions,” he explained. Congress also passed $20 billion in disaster relief funds for farmers to be distributed this year. (Read more.)

==========

Beloved Mountain Lion Dies at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – One of the more popular animals at the Topeka Zoo has died. Zoo officials announced in a press release that Cassy the mountain lion died Tuesday. WIBW TV reports that Cassy was being monitored regarding health concerns such as a change in appetite and appearing lethargic. After the 17-year-old cougar was moved to an area behind the scenes at the zoo, the veterinary care team discovered that her pre-existing kidney disease had worsened and was complicated by severe anemia. The veterinarians say they made a “difficult but humane decision” to euthanize the geriatric animal. In 2007, Cassy was rescued as an orphan near the Cascade Mountain range and lived at the Denver Zoo until coming to Topeka in 2009. The community is invited to honor her memory and share their own tributes, photos, and stories in the zoo’s social media channels comment sections.

==========

Christian Groups Condemn Satanic "Black Mass" Scheduled at the Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - A Kansas-based Satanic organization plans to hold a "black mass" this month at the Kansas Statehouse. A "black mass" is an intentionally blasphemous parody of a Catholic Mass. At some black masses, a stolen Eucharist or communion wafer is often desecrated and defiled in some way. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Satanic Grotto, which is hosting the March 28th event, says it will "dedicate the grounds and the Kansas Legislature to the glory of Satan."

The event has drawn criticism from religious groups, especially Christian and Catholic groups. Chuck Weber, of the Kansas Catholic Conference, released a statement condemning the event, and saying it's exploring "spiritual and legal responses." Some lawmakers have also denounced the event.

The Department of Administration confirmed the application for the event has been approved. The department is prohibited from denying a group's application on the basis of religion.

Satanist groups have a history of advocacy. The Satanic Temple, of which the Satanic Grotto previously was a member, has famously tried to install occult statues when states erect statues of the Ten Commandments, has demanded Satanic rites be read at public meetings where there are prayers and has joined court cases challenging policies on abortion and public religious displays.

The Satanic Grotto itself has been involved in a handful of demonstrations in Topeka. In February, it held a counter-protest to an anti-abortion event and in January, members of the Satanist group heckled the March for Life Rally with chants of "hail Satan."

=========

Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Visible in KC Early Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Something strange is expected in the sky early Friday morning. Weather permitting, a total lunar eclipse will be visible over northeast Kansas and the KC Metro area in the early morning hours of Friday morning. As the moon passes behind Earth in relation to the sun overnight Thursday into Friday, it will appear as if the moon turn red. KMBC TV reports that this is due to the Earth's shadow being cast over the moon. In order to see it, you'll have to stay up late Thursday, or get up extra early on Friday.

==========

KU Wins and K-State Loses at Big 12 Conference Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) – The two Kansas schools in the Big 12 played Wednesday night in the second round of the men’s basketball conference tournament. One of them has gone home. The Kansas State Wildcats lost the early evening game against Baylor, 70-56. Then the Kansas Jayhawks went into overtime and survived against the UCF Knights, 98-94. AJ Storr, one of seven transfers on the Jayhawks' roster, made 7 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. KU will play the last game of the day again Thursday night. The Jayhawks will face off against the Arizona Wildcats, the team the Jayhawks beat last Saturday on KU's Senior Day.

==========

Washburn to Host NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Central Regional Matches

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – With an overall record of 26-3, the Washburn Ichabods will host an NCAA Division II men's basketball regional starting this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Lee Arena. The Ichabods were ranked fourth in Division II before the MIAA tournament in Kansas City. But the Ichabods were upset in the opening round of the conference tournament by Central Oklahoma. In the upcoming regional, the Ichabods will open against Harding University of Arkansas. The Fort Hays State Tigers, who won the MIAA tournament on Sunday, are the No. 7 seed for the 8-team regional in Topeka. The regional winner...which will be determined on Tuesday, March 18, will advance to the Division II Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana.

==========

