Headlines for Wednesday, March 12,2025

Kansas-Based Healthcare Provider Says 220,000+ Affected by Cyberattack

UNDATED (Security Week) - A Kansas-based healthcare services provider says it has been hacked. Sunflower Medical Group, which operates multiple urgent care facilities, learned of the data breach in early January. Security Week, a company that tracks cybersecurity news, reports that Sunflower Medical Group and three other healthcare organizations fell victim to the cybersecurity attack. Security Week reports that more than 560,000 customers across all four companies have been affected.

In terms of the number of people affected, the Kansas-based Sunflower had the biggest breach. The company operates four locations in the KC metro - in Lenexa, Roeland Park and Kansas City, Kansas. The company says hackers had access to personal information, including names, social security numbers and medical information. Sunflower is offering complimentary identity theft protection services for those affected.

A ransomware group named Rhysida has taken credit for the attack, claiming to have stolen 3 terabytes of files, which they offered to sell. Last year, organizations informed the U.S. government about 720 healthcare data breaches, affecting a total of 186 million user records.

==========

Republican Running for Governor Opposes State Tax Incentives

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Former Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara is bringing a fierce criticism of state tax incentives to the Republican primary for Kansas governor. In recent years, Kansas lawmakers have passed hundreds of millions of dollars in potential tax breaks for businesses. That includes a deal for a new Panasonic plant and an incentive package to try to lure the Kansas City Chiefs or Royals to Kansas. Leaders from both parties say those tax breaks create jobs and revenue for the state. But the Kansas News Service reports that O’Hara says a stadium deal in Kansas would raise taxes for people nearby. She argues teams can afford new stadiums without tax breaks, saying that “I do not want to subsidize multi-millionaires.” O’Hara is also campaigning to cut property taxes and ban programs that promote racial diversity in colleges and workplaces.

==========

Two Pottawatomie County Cats Test Positive for Bird Flu

UNDATED (KNS) – Two domestic cats in Pottawatomie County, Kansas, tested positive for avian influenza. The Kansas News Service reports that local veterinarians are telling cat owners to be cautious. Associate Veterinarian Kellie Lewis of TimberCreek Veterinary Hospital says cat owners should keep indoor cats inside and closely monitor outdoor cats. She says bird flu symptoms in cats start as fatigue and lack of appetite but then rapidly progress to neurological and respiratory issues. That can be deadly. Lewis says the risk to cats and their owners is low, but it’s wise to be on guard.

“Right now we’re not in a state that we need to panic but just knowing that it’s there and just disposing of any dead birds that they see, I think is most important,” she added. Lewis says to wear gloves when handling dead birds and to keep cats or other animals away from sick birds.

==========

Kansas Mental Health Centers Requesting More Money from State to Offset Losses

UNDATED (The Beacon) – Kansas mental health centers are treating more patients who don’t have insurance to pay for their care. The Beacon reports that these centers are requesting more money from the state to offset these losses. Kansas lawmakers have currently set aside $6 million to help offset the cost of mental health treatment. Patrick Schmitz at the Bert Nash Mental Health Center says this money will prevent future cuts to services. The mental health business is already not profitable, Schmitz says. But mental health centers are pulling money from other parts of their budget to offset losses from uninsured treatment. That could mean no staff raises or replacing equipment less often. “The dream that we have in terms of expanding behavioral health care in Kansas will be halted,” Schmitz added. The Kansas House has already approved this budget request, but it still needs to pass the Senate before the governor can approve it.

==========

Group Seeks State's Withdrawal from Federal Lawsuit Concerning Section of the Rehabilitation Act

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas advocates want Attorney General Kris Kobach to withdraw from a federal lawsuit they say would harm people with disabilities. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas is one of 17 states challenging a provision to Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, which protects people with disabilities from discrimination. The provision allows for gender dysmorphia to be classified as a disability. A portion of the lawsuit asks for Section 504 to be ruled unconstitutional. A spokesperson for Kobach’s office says they did not intend to challenge the entirety of the section. Rocky Nichols with the Disability Rights Center of Kansas disagrees, saying that is the main goal of the case. “To say that, 'We were never trying to undo 504' is slapping people with disabilities in the face and thinking they can’t read. We can read,” Nichols said. The case is on hold for now.

==========

Bill Allowing Women to Seek Child Support Payments During Pregnancy Advances out of Senate Committee

UNDATED (KNS) – Republicans in the Kansas Senate have advanced a bill that will allow women to seek child support payments during pregnancy. The Kansas News Service reports that they also amended the bill to provide parents a state tax exemption of over $2,000 for any unborn child. Democrats say it’s an effort to give fetuses the same rights as women. They say it could be used to restrict abortion rights in the future. Republican Senator Kellie Warren rejected those concerns, and said it would ensure women have adequate support. “You can imagine moms across the state of Kansas might have some pregnancy-related expenses if they’re having to be on bed rest and they’re losing some income, maternity clothes, that kind of thing,” she explained. The Kansas Senate still needs to take a final vote on the bill.

==========

USDA Nearing March Deadline for Distributing Aid to Farmers

UNDATED (HPM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is nearing a March deadline to distribute $10 billion in one-time economic relief payments that Congress passed in December. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has promised that the disbursements are coming, but farmers are left anxiously waiting. Harvest Public Media reports that the payments passed alongside a second Farm Bill extension. They’re meant to bolster farmers’ incomes, as support programs through the farm bill remain based on 2018 prices. Those were set before the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and a trade war impacted the economy. Ben Brown is a senior agriculture research associate at the University of Missouri. He says that some farmers are counting on the financial aid to prepare for this season and next year. “They're trying to make plans. They want to make decisions for their operation. They want the most information to be able to make sound business decisions,” he explained. Congress also passed $20 billion in disaster relief funds for farmers to be distributed this year. (Read more.)

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Making Tips Tax-Free

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A Kansas bill would eliminate state income taxes on tips for workers like food servers. It comes as President Trump’s administration has been pushing for the same idea at the federal level. But some in Topeka believe that cutting taxes on tips is not enough help for workers. “If the Legislature desires to put money in the pockets of tipped workers, the most effective way would be to raise the minimum wage," said one state lawmaker. (Read more.)

==========

Kansas House Legislators Advance Budget Extension Bill

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas House legislators advanced a bill that would extend the current state budget if they fail to agree on a new one before the session ends. The Kansas News Service reports that opponents of the bill say it would remove incentives for Kansas lawmakers to agree to a new budget. They also say it would take power away from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and give Republicans more sway. But Republican Representative Kyle Hoffman says the bill would allow lawmakers to come to a better consensus. He says in the past they were rushed to approve the budget, explaining that “...we just end up passing something in order to make sure that the appropriations are done so that we won’t have furloughs, things like that.” The House amended the bill to prohibit the governor and Legislature from collecting a salary if they fail to agree on a budget in time.

==========

Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Parking Lot at Topeka Walmart

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) – The Topeka Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian who died after being struck by a pickup truck in front of a Walmart in north Topeka Monday. Police say was 70-year-old Alice J. Thomas of Topeka was killed in the incident just after 3:30 Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Northwest Rochester Road. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that Thomas was declared dead at the scene. Police have not yet announced any arrests yet in connection to this incident.

==========

Beloved Mountain Lion Dies at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – One of the more popular animals at the Topeka Zoo has died. Zoo officials announced in a press release that Cassy the mountain lion died Tuesday. WIBW TV reports that Cassy was being monitored regarding health concerns such as a change in appetite and appearing lethargic. After the 17-year-old cougar was moved to an area behind the scenes at the zoo, the veterinary care team discovered that her pre-existing kidney disease had worsened and was complicated by severe anemia. The veterinarians say they made a “difficult but humane decision” to euthanize the geriatric animal. In 2007, Cassy was rescued as an orphan near the Cascade Mountain range and lived at the Denver Zoo until coming to Topeka in 2009. The community is invited to honor her memory and share their own tributes, photos, and stories in the zoo’s social media channels comment sections.

==========

KU School of Medicine in Wichita to Offer Addiction Medicine Fellowship

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Recruiting is underway for a new addiction medicine fellowship at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita. The Kansas News Service reports that leaders hope it will expand access to addiction treatment in the area. The program is the first addiction medicine fellowship in Kansas. It will train primary care physicians in complex substance use disorder management. Dr. Ashley Haynes, the program’s director, says Sedgwick County in particular has a shortage of addiction treatment specialists. “So you're talking about maybe three to five people in our metropolitan area treating probably, you know, maybe up to 10% of the population. It’s just an overwhelming burden to put on so few people,” she explained. Data shows opioid-fueled drug overdose deaths in Kansas peaked two years ago. But Haynes says that even as deaths inch down, high rates of substance use disorders persist.

==========

Christian Groups Condemn Satanic "Black Mass" Scheduled at the Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - A Kansas-based Satanic organization plans to hold a "black mass" this month at the Kansas Statehouse. A "black mass" is an intentionally blasphemous parody of a Catholic Mass. At some black masses, a stolen Eucharist or communion wafer is often desecrated and defiled in some way. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Satanic Grotto, which is hosting the March 28th event, says it will "dedicate the grounds and the Kansas Legislature to the glory of Satan."

The event has drawn criticism from religious groups, especially Christian and Catholic groups. Chuck Weber, of the Kansas Catholic Conference, released a statement condemning the event, and saying it's exploring "spiritual and legal responses." Some lawmakers have also denounced the event.

The Department of Administration confirmed the application for the event has been approved. The department is prohibited from denying a group's application on the basis of religion.

Satanist groups have a history of advocacy. The Satanic Temple, of which the Satanic Grotto previously was a member, has famously tried to install occult statues when states erect statues of the Ten Commandments, has demanded Satanic rites be read at public meetings where there are prayers and has joined court cases challenging policies on abortion and public religious displays.

The Satanic Grotto itself has been involved in a handful of demonstrations in Topeka. In February, it held a counter-protest to an anti-abortion event and in January, members of the Satanist group heckled the March for Life Rally with chants of "hail Satan."

==========

NTSB Recommends Changes at Reagan Washington National Airport Following Investigation into Fatal Crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – National Transportation Safety Board officials are recommending changes as a result of their investigation into the fatal crash of a Wichita-based American Airlines flight and Army helicopter in Washington D.C. It’s been six weeks since 67 people died when the commercial flight and an Army helicopter collided near Washington. KMUW reports that NTSB officials said analysis of flight traffic data around Reagan Airport shows years of safety issues. Helicopters and airline flights sometimes came within 75 feet of each other. Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the NTSB, says she’s frustrated that these safety concerns weren’t addressed sooner. “It also makes me feel incredibly devastated for families that are grieving because they lost loved ones. It shouldn't take a tragedy like this to occur. Unfortunately, one did,” Homendy said. Officials are recommending that helicopter traffic be diverted to a new route away from the airport.

==========

Kansas City Man Sentenced to 22 Years for Fatal Shooting Witnessed by Six Children

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMBC) — A judge in Jackson County, Missouri, has sentenced a Kansas City man to 22 years in prison for the fatal shooting of another man in 2023. KMBC TV reports that Derek Jones pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder, violating an order of protection, and endangering the welfare of a child. The judge sentenced Jones to the maximum authorized under a plea agreement. Kansas City police responded to a shooting call on March 12, 2023 (in the 8300 block of Highland Avenue), where officers found the victim inside the front door of a home. Six children witnessed the shooting. Prosecutors say Jones has a history of domestic violence.

==========

Former Kansas Trooper Guilty of Shoplifting from Topeka Walmart; Loses Job

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - A former state trooper and chaplain for the Kansas National Guard has lost his certification after shoplifting doughnuts and other merchandise from local Walmart stores while on-duty and wearing his uniform. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Mark Leenerts, a former state trooper, had his certification revoked last month by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers. The move came after Leenerts pleaded guilty in Shawnee County District Court to two counts of misdemeanor theft and one count of official misconduct. The convictions mean Leenerts no longer meets minimum requirements for certification as a law enforcement officer.

Court records show Leenerts was charged in October 2023 and pleaded guilty in August 2024. He was sentenced to 12 months probation, with an underlying sentence of a year in jail. He was also fined more than $300, which covered the value of the items he stole as well as court costs.

Leenerts was a full-time law enforcement officer with the Kansas Highway Patrol from 2018 to 2023. He resigned. A Facebook post from the 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard at Forbes Field indicates that Leenerts had been wing's chaplain.

==========

Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Visible in KC Early Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Something strange is expected in the sky early Friday morning. Weather permitting, a total lunar eclipse will be visible over northeast Kansas and the KC Metro area in the early morning hours of Friday morning. As the moon passes behind Earth in relation to the sun overnight Thursday into Friday, it will appear as if the moon turn red. KMBC TV reports that this is due to the Earth's shadow being cast over the moon. In order to see it, you'll have to stay up late Thursday, or get up extra early on Friday.

==========

Kansas State Wildcats Beat Arizona State in First Round of Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas State Wildcats advanced in the first round of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament Tuesday night at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. K-State defeated Arizona State with a score of 71-66. The Wildcats’ senior forward Coleman Hawkins scored a season-high 26 points with eight rebounds to lead his team to a win in front of a crowd that heavily favored the team from Manhattan, Kansas, 120 miles west of Kansas City. “We're going to play as hard as we can and go out and compete every night.” Coleman told reporters after the game. The Wildcats, with a 16-16 record, will play Baylor Wednesday night at 6:00 in the second round. Following that game, the Kansas Jayhawks will face off against the University of Central Florida Knights.

==========

Washburn to Host NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Central Regional Matches

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – With an overall record of 26-3, the Washburn Ichabods will host an NCAA Division II men's basketball regional starting this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Lee Arena. The Ichabods were ranked fourth in Division II before the MIAA tournament in Kansas City. But the Ichabods were upset in the opening round of the conference tournament by Central Oklahoma. In the upcoming regional, the Ichabods will open against Harding University of Arkansas. The Fort Hays State Tigers, who won the MIAA tournament on Sunday, are the No. 7 seed for the 8-team regional in Topeka. The regional winner...which will be determined on Tuesday, March 18, will advance to the Division II Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana.

==========

