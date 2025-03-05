Headlines for Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Thousands Lose Power as Blizzard Moves Through Eastern Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Utility company Evergy reports that 175,000 customers lost electricity as result of Tuesday night's blizzard. As of 9:30 am Wednesday, more than 28,000 Evergy customers remained without power. A blizzard with strong and gusty winds rolled across northern Kansas Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, knocking down trees and power lines. Most of the power outages that remain are in Kansas City, Topeka and Lawrence.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for far eastern Kansas and the KC Metro area until noon Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the rest of eastern Kansas.

Blowing Dust Shuts Down U.S. Highway 50 in Southwest Kansas

LAKIN, Kan. (KSNW) - U.S. Highway 50 was shut down in southwest Kansas Tuesday afternoon because of high winds and blowing dust. The Kansas Department of Transportation said the strong winds and blowing dust lowered visibility and contributed to multiple crashes. KSNW TV reports that the highway was shut down between Lakin and two miles east of Deerfield in Kearney County.

Kansas Legislature Considering Child Tax Credit

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are considering a child tax credit for parents of children five years old and younger. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill has bipartisan support. The Kansas birth rate is declining. Republican Senator Chase Blasi and Democratic Senator Dinah Sykes say that could be due to the high cost of childcare. Their bill would give parents — depending on income — a tax credit of up to $600 for every dependent child five and under. Nathan Kessler with Kansas Action for Children says a child tax credit is one of the most effective ways to lift children out of poverty. “This one policy can simultaneously feed hungry children, stimulate economic activity and better align our tax code with the interests of the working class and our state’s family values,” Kessler said in a hearing. Nobody opposed the bill. It’s projected to cost about $51 million in reduced tax revenue in its first year.

Kansas Legislature Considers Bill Allowing Taxpayers to Deduct Gambling Losses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – State lawmakers are considering a bill that would let Kansans claim certain gambling losses on their taxes. The Kansas News Service reports that under current law, Kansans have to pay state income tax on earnings from gambling, but are not allowed to deduct losses. The bill would let Kansas taxpayers deduct their losses before paying on earnings from sports betting, lottery tickets or casinos. That’s already law at the federal level. Jason Watkins, a lobbyist for Golden Circle near Wichita, argued that “...the majority of states that have legalized wagering of some form allow you to deduct against your winnings.” Critics of the bill say the state should not cover people’s losses. The bill would cost Kansas nearly $16 million per year. That’s more than the state’s total revenue from sports betting last fiscal year.

February Tax Receipts in Kansas Surpass Estimate by $121.9 Million

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Total Kansas tax collections in February came in $122 million above the estimate. Tax collections are up more than 5% from February of last year. All told, Kansas collected $548 million in tax revenue last month.

KU Wind Ensemble Tours Parts of Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The University of Kansas School of Music is hitting the road. The KU Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Matt Smith, will embark on a two-day tour of eastern, central and western Kansas later this month.

The ensemble will perform five public concerts at high schools in Clay Center, Junction City, Hays, Garden City, and Dodge City.

The tour schedule is as follows:

Monday, March 31

• 9:45 am – Clay Center Community High School

• 1:15 pm – Junction City High School

• 7:30 pm – Hays High School

Tuesday, April 1

• 10:00 am – Garden City High School

• 2:00 pm – Dodge City High School

The "School of Music Across Kansas" initiative is part of the KU School of Music’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality musical experiences and fostering connections between KU musicians and students across the state.

KU Study Shows Wide Variation in Costs of Cancer Screenings Across Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) – A University of Kansas study found costs for cancer screenings in Kansas vary based on where you live. Nicole Freund, a professor at the KU School of Medicine in Wichita, co-authored the study. She told the Kansas News Service that researchers analyzed costs at 124 hospitals across the state. They found urban Kansans pay more for lung cancer screenings, whereas rural Kansans pay more for mammograms and colonoscopies. But Freund says costs also vary from hospital to hospital in the same region. “So wide swings in cost can really deter people from doing that preventative care. Which ultimately ends up costing more down the road,” she explained. Freund says lawmakers should consider policy changes so all Kansans can access preventive care regardless of their insurance status or where they live.

Missouri Legislator Optimistic About Chiefs and Royals Staying in Show Me State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Jackson County, Missouri, Legislator Sean Smith feels optimistic the Royals and Chiefs will stay in his state, rather than move to Kansas. KCUR reports that Smith met with Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe last week about the issue. Smith believes part of the reason voters rejected the 3⁄8th-cent sales tax extension that would have helped the Royals and Chiefs pay for their stadiums was because residents couldn’t trust the county after botched property tax increases. He says if the state legislature makes the county assessor an elected position and protects taxpayers from large increases, then voters may support giving money to the teams. He framed the issues as a question for the voters, which is essentially "...we've now given you permanent protection from that ever happening again. Will you now offer us your trust in whatever contribution we need to make, in order to make sure that we preserve our teams at the Jackson County Sports Complex?" Smith says the governor seems on board with the property tax changes.

KU Projected as Lowest NCAA Tournament Seed in 25 Years

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Sports Illustrated) - The University of Kansas men's basketball team will no doubt make the NCAA tournament this year, but the Jayhawks will likely get their lowest seed in 25 years. According to Sports Illustrated, the Jayhawks will likely be the No. 7 seed on Selection Sunday.

