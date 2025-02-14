Headlines for Friday, February 14, 2025

Kansas Lawmakers Aim to Fight Antisemitism on Campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) -Two bills in the Kansas Legislature seek to crack down on antisemitism in schools and on college campuses. The measures would authorize the Kansas Attorney General to investigate complaints and levy fines of up to $10,000 against schools that promote or tolerate antisemitic acts. Robert Metz recently graduated from the University of Kansas and supports the measure. He says Jewish students felt threatened during last year's campus protests in support of Palestine. "Students had to endure human walls preventing them from entering classes, hoards of masked protesters entering buildings, classrooms and libraries in order to disrupt, harass and vandalize property," he said.

But opponents say the bill's definition of antisemitism is too broad and would outlaw legitimate political protests. Sam Brian is a Jewish resident of Kansas City. He says the bill could encourage school leaders to ban any speech or material that is critical of Israel. "Because even mild criticism could open them up to legal risk. This is deeply corrosive to academic freedom and the freedom of speech on campuses," he said. Federal civil rights laws prohibit religious discrimination in public schools and universities.

==========

Proposed Cuts to NIH Could Result in Loss of Funding for Biomedical Research in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - An order by the Trump administration could result in millions of dollars in lost funding for biomedical research in Kansas. Last year, Kansas institutions received more than $140 million from the National Institutes of Health for cancer research and other health studies. The University of Kansas Medical Center received the majority of that funding. KU Medical did not respond to a request for comment from the Kansas News Service. A significant portion of the money is threatened by a directive last week from the Trump administration that would slash the amount of NIH money that can go toward overhead costs. That could make it more difficult for Kansas research institutions to do things like hire staff, maintain security and keep the lights on. A federal judge temporarily blocked the directive this week, but it’s unclear how the case will progress.

Kansas Congressman Hopes to Move "Food for Peace" Program to USDA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) – Republican members of Congress from Kansas are hoping to move a food assistance program from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The 70-year-old U.S. program, called "Food for Peace" sends surplus agriculture commodities around the world, for free, to feed malnourished and starving populations. Kansas Republican Representative Tracey Mann and Kansas Senator Jerry Moran have signed on to legislation that would move the program to USDA, which already runs two international food assistance programs that deal with in-kind food donations (Food for Progress and the McGovern-Dole Food for Education program). Officials credit Food for Peace with feeding more than 4 billion people in more than 150 countries.

==========

White KC Man to Take Plea Deal in Shooting of Black Teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - An 86-year-old Kansas City man charged with shooting a Black teenager is expected to change his plea. Andrew Lester is set for a hearing Friday afternoon in a Clay County, Missouri, courtroom, where he's expected to take a plea deal. Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 2023 shooting of Ralph Yarl. Yarl was then a 16-year-old who mistakenly went to the wrong house and knocked on Lester’s door. Yarl and his family are also expected at the courthouse.

==========

Kansas Republicans Set to Override Veto of Gender-Affirming Care Ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Republicans in the Kansas Legislature say they now have enough votes to override Governor Laura Kelly's veto and force a ban on gender-affirming care for minors into law. GOP lawmakers have failed multiple times in recent years to pass legislation prohibiting surgeries and hormone treatments for transgender teenagers. Republican Senate President Ty Masterson says the bill is designed to protect kids from irreversible surgeries. "We have scores of children basically on the conveyor belt towards permanent injury," Masterson said. " What I expect is for that conveyor belt to stop."

But Brandon Woodard, a Democratic House leader, says litigation could delay the implementation of any such law. "I would hope that if there is a lawsuit filed, they can push the pause button on this law going into effect until the courts have had a chance to review the constitutionality of the law," Woodard said. Republicans say the law is constitutional and they do not anticipate a successful legal challenge. The ban could take effect within a few weeks.

==========

Lenexa Police Identify Women Killed in Double Homicide; Son Taken into Custody

LENEXA, Kan. (KMBC) — Police in Lenexa are investigating the deaths of two women who were found during a welfare check at a home. Investigators believe the son of one of the victims shot and killed both women. Officers were dispatched to the home (in the 15400 block of West 90th Street) early Wednesday morning to check on the welfare of two women after receiving a report about a possible shooting. Police had been to the same home two other times during the week on domestic disturbances calls. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two women inside the home. KMBC TV reports that the women have been identified as 71-year-old Joyce Austin and 63-year-old Valerie Howard.

The women are former sisters-in-law and lived together. Police say 34-year-old Luke Howard was taken into custody after the shooting. The suspect is the son of Valerie Howard. He's now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

==========

UMKC Receives Top Research Designation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KNS) -The University of Missouri-Kansas City announced Thursday that it has received a top research designation. UMKC was awarded a Carnegie Research 1 designation. University officials say it's the top designation a college can earn in that category. A school must spend at least $50 million on research and development and award at least 70 research doctorates in a single year to qualify. The university surpassed both last year. UMKC trustee Dick Flanigan says the title enhances the university's place as an economic driver in the region. "Winners want to be associated with winners," Flanigan said. "This is a university on the rise, and it's a university that has found its place as a top-tier research university." UMKC now joins four other schools in Missouri and two in Kansas that have achieved Carnegie Research 1 status. University administrators say they hope the designation will help attract more students and faculty, make it more competitive for funding and boost its national reputation.

==========

Great Backyard Bird Count Happening This Weekend

UNDATED (HPM) – Bird watching is a fast-growing hobby around the United States and the world. But you don’t need to be an expert to participate. Harvest Public Media reports that you can help researchers learn more about the birds in your backyard during a global bird counting event this weekend. Each year, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and other bird organizations coordinate the “Great Backyard Bird Count.” The event encourages people to go outside and report what birds they’re seeing. Becca Rodomsky-Bish, the project leader, says it's meant to help scientists gather data… all while exposing newcomers to the songs and colors of bird species like northern cardinals, bluejays, and chickadees. “Birds? I mean, they’re fun… And so I find that birds are this really wonderful entry point for a lot of people to sort of become awoken to the mysteries and wonders of the natural world,” she explains. People who are interested can visit birdcount.org.

==========

Motorcyclist Gets $1,000 Ticket for Driving 145 MPH in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A motorcyclist received a hefty speeding ticket in Jefferson County earlier this month after being caught driving more than 145 miles-per-hour, which is double the posted speed limit. KSNT reports that the Kansas Highway Patrol issued the driver a speeding ticket for nearly $1,000. A state trooper says the motorcyclist was detected on radar on February 3 while traveling on Highway 24, about two miles east of Grantville.

The trooper issued the motorcyclist a ticket for the speeding violation, which came out to a fine of $870 and a docket fee of $108. The total came out to $978. The KHP regularly issues fines for individuals caught speeding, including those found going more than 100 mph. Last year, the biggest speeding violation in Kansas recorded by the highway patrol was a driver caught going 165 mph in Coffey County.

==========

Ichabods Finally Lose a Game - But it Took an Overtime Game on the Road

FORT SMITH, Ark. – In men's college basketball, someone was finally able to beat Washburn University. The No. 1 Ichabods suffered their first loss of the season Thursday to Arkansas-Fort Smith, 87-80 in overtime and on the road. The Washburn men are now 22-1 on the season. The Ichabods are back in action Saturday at Northeastern State.

==========

