Headlines for Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Independent Pharmacies Plan Temporary Closures for Wednesday

UNDATED (KNS) – Some Kansans might not be able to access their pharmacy on Wednesday. The Kansas News Service reports that some independent pharmacies are temporarily closing to raise awareness of industry struggles. Sloane Freeman is with the Kansas Pharmacists Association, the group leading the closures. She says about 300 pharmacists will meet at the state Capitol to speak with lawmakers. Freeman says pharmacy benefit managers, which help determine the cost of prescription drugs and what insurance pays, are pushing pharmacies out of business. Without change, she says many in Kansas will close permanently. “And then, our patients may have to travel, 30, 45 even 60 miles to another pharmacy,” she warned. Freeman says they’re asking lawmakers for more restrictions on pharmacy benefit managers. “If something doesn’t change with legislation towards the PBMs, this could be a permanent reality of a permanent closure of these pharmacies," Freeman said.

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Property Tax Relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - This year, Kansas homeowners might see reductions in one of their least favorite expenses: property taxes. But can schools and local services stay funded at the same time? That's the question lawmakers are grappling with this session. Republicans and Democrats both want to cut property taxes, but can't decide on the best way to do it. And some worry that core local services like public schools, roads and law enforcement could suffer as a result. (Learn how the debate over property tax cuts is taking shape in Topeka.)

Women to Appeal Dismissal of Civil Lawsuit Against KCKPD

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) - Five women say they will appeal a federal judge’s dismissal of their case against the Unified Government of Wyandotte County. The women claim there was a “protection racket” in KCK, involving former detective Roger Golubski and the local police department. The women claimed in their 2023 civil lawsuit that they were abused by the former detective and other high-ranking detectives, that government officials knew about it and that they protected them. Last week, federal judge Toby Crouse dismissed the suit, saying the two-year statute of limitations in Kansas had passed. The women’s attorney says they will appeal the dismissal. The women’s attorney says they will appeal. Niko Quinn, one of the women named in the suit, says she is praying for justice for herself and her sisters, who need some kind of closure for the many abuses they suffered.

Mourners Gather in Wichita to Remember Plane Crash Victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Wichita’s figure skating community gathered Monday at the Wichita Ice Center to mourn the victims of last week’s deadly plane crash. The Kansas News Service reports that the crash has devastated the tight-knit community. More than a third of the 67 people killed in the crash were young elite figure skaters, their coaches and family members. They’d gathered in Wichita for a national development camp last week. During a moment of silence, 17-year-old Wichita skaters Allison Jabara and Taylor Ward held up a sign. It said “forever in our hearts.” "It just feels so heavy on the ice. Walking into this building, it was a little bit different this week. And I don’t know if we were really prepared for that. I think we both shed a few tears here," Jabara said. Jabara and Ward volunteered throughout last week’s camp. They say the tight-knit community is now trying to heal.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu says the Wichita Foundation is collecting donations for those personally affected by the crash at ICT-Together.org.

Some Kansas Republicans Support National Constitutional Convention

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Some Republicans in Kansas want the state to join calls for a national convention to amend the U.S. Constitution. The Kansas News Service reports that the convention of states would consider constitutional amendments to limit the federal government. Exactly what those amendments might say is unclear. Ben Terrill is with the Convention of States Action. The group has been calling for a convention for over 10 years. “Finding the best candidates and electing them to office in Washington no longer secures our rights in the Constitution from the federal government itself,” Terrill added. Critics of a convention say delegates aren’t bound by a specific mandate and could try to change the constitution in unforeseen ways. So far, 19 states have called for a convention. It would take 34 to call one. The method has never been used before. Previous constitutional amendments have been passed through Congress.

Kansas Catholics Deliver Truck of Supplies to L.A. Parish

LEAWOOD, Kan. (Catholic News Agency) - Catholics in Kansas recently drove a truckload of supplies more than 1,600 miles to Los Angeles to bring relief to those devastated by recent wildfires. Greg and Barb Trum, of Leawood, told the Catholic News Agency (CNA) that they were moved to help residents of Los Angeles who had lost their homes. The Trums and their pastor at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church organized the parish to donate school supplies and other items to help a parish in Altadena, California, where many parishioners had lost everything. The Leawood church secured a donated semi-truck. And along with a Catholic parish in Topeka, they filled the vehicle with donated supplies. After traveling more than 1,600 miles, the truck was unloaded in Pasadena and the supplies were routed to nearby St. Elizabeth Parish.

Sorghum Farmers Seek More Research on Varieties, Markets

UNDATED (KNS) - Kansas sorghum farmers want to see more research into new varieties and new markets for the grain. Nationally, sorghum is dwarfed by corn and soybeans. That means research lags behind. Adam York is CEO of the Kansas Sorghum Producers Association, which wants the state to help fund a second decade for a key program - the Center for Sorghum Improvement. York says the grain especially appeals to farmers in drier parts of the state: “It can essentially reach the first bushel of grain with about a third less water compared to other summer crops," he said. Governor Laura Kelly is proposing to fund the program, housed at Kansas State University, for another 10 years. That would cost the state $1 million. Farmers and industry would pay another $4 million. Kansas is the country’s main sorghum producer and York says most farmers grow it without irrigation. “Especially in the High Plains Aquifer and in the Ogallala specifically, sorghum really stands to be a key in that water conservation puzzle," he said.

K-State Researchers: Alternative Crops Could Help Preserve High Plains Aquifer

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – Researchers at Kansas State University are offering a solution to aquifer declines due to agriculture in western Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that their proposed remedy involves switching out certain crops. Farmers in western Kansas spray billions of gallons of water a day on crops like corn. It may be water intensive, but it's the preferred cattle feed in the region. Now, K-State researchers are talking to farmers about alternative crops that could use less water. Canola, camelina and cowpeas are the main focus. Logan Simon is the southwest Kansas area agronomist for K-State. He says switching crops can be hard, but these alternatives could fit within existing systems. “Our equipment that our producers are currently using for small grains like wheat are going to be really compatible,” he added. Simon says these crops also are better for the soil and can increase biodiversity.

Super Bowl LIX Kicks Off Opening Night in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (KPR) - The Kansas Chiefs made their first staged appearance at the Superdome Monday night in front of fans and hundreds of media members. Both teams in this year’s Super Bowl played international games - the Chiefs against Miami two seasons ago in Germany and the Philadelphia Eagles this season in Brazil. Reporters from both of those countries were represented during Super Bowl Opening Night, which quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed. "People from all these different communities and all different ethnicities are able to come together for a common goal," he said. "Football is amazing. I’m glad I get to play on a stage like this." The next time the Chiefs and the Eagles will share the field at the Superdome will be in Sunday’s Super Bowl, which starts at 5:30 pm.

