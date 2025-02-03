Headlines for Monday, February 3, 2025

Protestors in Kansas Cities Demonstrate Against Immigration Policies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/KAKE) - More than 150 protestors gathered in Kansas City over the weekend to protest federal immigration policies and to protest two bills moving through the Missouri Legislature. They gathered Saturday morning in Mill Creek Park near the Plaza. KCTV reports that one of those bills would create a bounty program with a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of someone living in the country illegally. Protestors handed out information about immigrant rights. KAKE TV reports that similar protests were held over the weekend in Wichita and Salina.

KBI Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Gove County

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gove County, in western Kansas. The KBI says officers responded to a disturbance call Friday and found two men involved in a fistfight. Authorities say 30-year-old Ty Kaiser then assaulted a sheriff's deputy, who fired a shot, striking and killing Kaiser. The deputy and the other man involved in the fight were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The KBI will release its findings to the Gove County Attorney.

Arrest Made After Social Media Threat Against Lyndon Schools

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff's office says there is no immediate danger to the public, but someone made a threat on social media against the Lyndon School District. The threat was made Saturday on TikTok. WIBW TV reports that the person who allegedly made the threat was identified and taken into custody. No further information has been released.

2 Dead in Hutchinson House Fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are dead and two others are injured following a weekend house fire in Hutchinson. KAKE TV reports that Saturday morning's fire claimed the life of an adult and a child. Another adult and a juvenile were hospitalized. The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has also been called in to assist.

Fort Riley Man Charged in Junction City Homicide

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fort Riley man is facing murder charges after a fatal shooting in Junction City. WIBW TV reports that 27-year-old Jonathan Lee was arrested in connection with Saturday's death of 22-year-old Carron Carter. The shooting remains under investigation.

Fatal Train Incident in St. Marys

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KPR) - One person is dead after being hit by a train in Pottawatomie County Friday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Virginia Marie Enockson, of St. Marys, was standing on the train tracks when she was struck by a westbound train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kansas Catholics Travel 1,600 Miles to Deliver Truck of Supplies to L.A. Parish

LEAWOOD, Kan. (Catholic News Agency) - Catholics in Kansas recently drove a truckload of supplies more than 1,600 miles to Los Angeles to bring relief to those devastated by recent wildfires. Greg and Barb Trum, of Leawood, told the Catholic News Agency (CNA) that they were moved to help residents of Los Angeles who had lost their homes. The Trums and their pastor at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church organized the parish to donate school supplies and other items to help a parish in Altadena, California, where many parishioners had lost everything. The Leawood church secured a donated semi-truck. And along with a Catholic parish in Topeka, they filled the vehicle with donated supplies. After traveling more than 1,600 miles, the truck was unloaded in Pasadena and the supplies were routed to nearby St. Elizabeth Parish.

Sorghum Farmers Seek More Research on Varieties, Markets

UNDATED (KNS) - Kansas sorghum farmers want to see more research into new varieties and new markets for the grain. Nationally, sorghum is dwarfed by corn and soybeans. That means research lags behind. Adam York is CEO of the Kansas Sorghum Producers Association, which wants the state to help fund a second decade for a key program - the Center for Sorghum Improvement. York says the grain especially appeals to farmers in drier parts of the state: “It can essentially reach the first bushel of grain with about a third less water compared to other summer crops," he said. Governor Laura Kelly is proposing to fund the program, housed at Kansas State University, for another 10 years. That would cost the state $1 million. Farmers and industry would pay another $4 million.

Kansas is the country’s main sorghum producer and York says most farmers grow it without irrigation.

“Especially in the High Plains Aquifer and in the Ogallala specifically, sorghum really stands to be a key in that water conservation puzzle," he said.

K-State Researchers: Alternative Crops Could Help Preserve High Plains Aquifer

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – Researchers at Kansas State University are offering a solution to aquifer declines due to agriculture in western Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that their proposed remedy involves switching out certain crops. Farmers in western Kansas spray billions of gallons of water a day on crops like corn. It may be water intensive, but it's the preferred cattle feed in the region. Now, K-State researchers are talking to farmers about alternative crops that could use less water. Canola, camelina and cowpeas are the main focus. Logan Simon is the southwest Kansas area agronomist for K-State. He says switching crops can be hard, but these alternatives could fit within existing systems. “Our equipment that our producers are currently using for small grains like wheat are going to be really compatible,” he added. Simon says these crops also are better for the soil and can increase biodiversity.

Kansas Legislature Considers Accelerating Court Hearing Deadlines for Kids in State Custody

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would speed up the deadline for court hearings about children in the state’s custody. The bill could help reduce the amount of time children are in foster care. Currently state law requires a permanency hearing every 12 months for a child in foster care. The bill would move up the date to every nine months. A permanency hearing reviews efforts to find a permanent living situation for foster children. That could mean reunification with the biological family or adoption. Tanya Keys of the Department for Children and Families says the state wants to get children out of foster care faster. “The purpose of the bill is to reduce the time that a child is separated from their family,” she added. Some lawmakers question whether the state’s court system would be able to accommodate the faster schedule. They say they’ll reach out to court officials to respond.

Another Bronze Statue Stolen from a Kansas City Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - Another bronze statue from a Kansas City park has been stolen. It’s the third one stolen or vandalized in the Kansas City area in the last four years, and similar to a statue theft in Wichita last year. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said the statue is of a Native American and is part of a four-statue piece at the Chouteau Greenway off Parvin Road in Kansas City north. The piece was installed in 2019 and is called The Francois Chouteau and Native American Heritage Monument. The department asked for tips but police say so far they’ve received none. This is the second time this particular piece has been hit by vandals. In 2021 three people were arrested before the bronze could be sold for scrap. In May, the Volker Memorial Fountian along Brush Creek was vandalized.

Super Bowl Opening Night Preview

NEW ORLEANS (KPR) - Super Bowl Week officially kicks off tonight (MON) at the Superdome in New Orleans. It’s the only public appearance during the week for both teams, so fans will be in the grandstands while hundreds of media members gather on the field to ask questions. Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he’s amused by the event. "You know what’s kind of neat about that is you get people from all over the world that show up. Now, some of the questions are a little bizarre," he said. It’s not always about football, so it’s certain that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (for the second straight year) will be addressing questions about pop icon and girldfriend Taylor Swift.

City Plans Parade, but No Rally, if Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – Kansas City will not hold a rally if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. KCUR reports that Kansas City will host a parade like they’ve done in years past if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles, but they will not host a rally at Union Station, a source confirmed to KCUR. The high insurance cost for large gatherings was a factor in the decision. At least 24 people were injured and local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan died at a mass shooting at the rally celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win last year. This year, the team and their families, as well as Mayor Quinton Lucas and Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, will celebrate at an exclusive gathering at Arrowhead Stadium. Then, the team will begin its parade through the city. The city has plans for entertainment throughout the route for fans to enjoy while they wait to see the team.

