Headlines for Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Residents Celebrate Kansas Day as State Turns 164-years-Old

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - It's Kansas Day, the state's 164th birthday. It was on this date in 1861 that Kansas joined the Union as the 34th state and became the 34th star on the American flag. Less than three months later, the American Civil War began. Many historians say the war officially broke out when Confederate forces fired on Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina, on April 12, 1861. But people in Kansas had already been waging a civil war over the issue of slavery in the years preceding that attack.

Learn more about the Sunflower State in the feature from the Kansas Public Radio news archives called "Kansas from A to Z."

New Statehouse Mural Honors Kansas Suffragists

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - A new mural goes on display Wednesday at the Kansas Statehouse, depicting the Kansas women who fought for the right to vote. Manhattan artist Phyllis Garibay Coon Pease is the creator of "Rebel Women," a mural of 13 Kansas suffragists. Kansas Day was selected as the day her mural would be unveiled to the public. Her work will join many other murals at the Statehouse depicting historical Kansas events and people. (Learn more.)

Kansas Health Officials on Alert for More Tuberculosis Cases in KCK Area

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR/KNS/NBC) - Kansas health officials continue to monitor an outbreak of tuberculosis in Kansas City, Kansas. They also confirmed that TB killed two people in Kansas last year.

State health officials have called this “the largest documented TB outbreak in U.S. history.” But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pushed back on that description, noting a worse outbreak at homeless shelters in Georgia several years ago. Either way, the TB outbreak in Kansas is alarming.

As of January 24th, there were 67 people being treated for active cases of tuberculosis in Wyandotte and Johnson counties. Ashley Goss with the state health department recently told lawmakers case numbers are declining, but they’re working with two large employers to monitor for more. “Currently Kansas has the largest outbreak that they’ve ever had in history.” Officials say the risk to the public remains low. Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that requires close and repeated contact to spread.

Two Children Found Dead in Eastern Kansas Lake, Trapped Under the Ice

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KMBC) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of two children, found dead, trapped under the ice of a frozen lake. The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to the Lake Chaparral community in rural Linn County around 8 pm Monday after reports that two children were missing. Local firefighters joined in the search. KMBC TV reports that ultimately, it was an aerial drone that located the children who had become trapped under the ice. They were already deceased. The Overland Park Fire Department's Dive Team helped recover their bodies.

Kansas Senate Okays Bill to Eliminate a Portion of the Property Tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas Senate on Tuesday approved a Republican-led bill aimed at cutting taxes for property owners. The Kansas News Service reports that most property taxes in Kansas go to schools, but a small portion helps the state construct and maintain certain buildings. The bill passed by the Senate would eliminate that portion. Costs would instead be covered by other state funds. Democratic Senator Patrick Schmidt supported the bill, but says it’s not enough on its own to help homeowners. “In 2024 in Kansas, our voters sent us here for real property tax relief,” he explained. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly says she doesn’t want to pass tax cuts this session. But lawmakers might not need her signature to pass this bill, as it earned bipartisan support in the Senate.

Kansas Legislature Revisits Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Health Care for Children

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are again considering legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender children under the age of 18. The Kansas News Service reports that Republicans narrowly failed to make a similar bill into law last year. If the bill becomes law, Kansas doctors could no longer prescribe puberty blockers, hormone therapy and other treatments to teens with gender dysphoria. Proponents of the bill say those treatments are experimental and dangerous. Opponents say they’re a lifeline for transgender teens, and reduce the risk of suicide.

D.C. Hiegert is with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas. “This bill likely violates constitutional rights of Kansas children, parents, therapists, doctors and teachers, and poses an unprecedented threat to Kansas families by banning the only evidence based health care options available for youth experiencing gender dysphoria,” Hiegert says. The U.S. Supreme Court is considering the constitutionality of a similar law in Tennessee.

Proponents of the ban, like Jay Richards of the Heritage Foundation, say puberty blockers, hormone therapy and sex change surgeries are dangerous, especially for children. “There's no reliable scientific evidence that these treatments improve the long term health of these minors, let alone that the benefits outweigh the many risks. The harms of these interventions are obvious," he said.

Kansas Legislature Considers Bill Allowing Subsidized Rental Housing Inspections

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – A new bill in the Kansas statehouse would permit cities to periodically inspect government-subsidized rental housing, which is currently not allowed. KMUW reports that Kansas passed a law in 2016 precluding cities and counties from requiring regular interior housing inspections. But the city of Topeka, which requested the bill, is seeking to change that for units that receive government funding like Section 8 rental assistance. Spencer Duncan is a Topeka city council member. He says the city's push for change came after a Topeka apartment complex stopped receiving federal rental assistance due to health and safety issues. "This is a pro-resident bill, and it's really targeted at those bad landlords who are taking government money and then not keeping up their promise and their end of the bargain," Duncan said. The bill does not require municipalities to do more inspections of subsidized units. But it allows cities in Kansas to increase enforcement if they wish.

Kansas Man Sentenced for Ramming Vehicle into an ICE Agent

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) – A Kansas man has been sentenced to six years in prison for deliberately ramming his vehicle into an ICE agent. According to court documents, 19-year-old Diego Almaguer, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty to assaulting the deportation officer in February of last year. Prosecutors say a Fugitive Task Force was trying to make an arrest when the assault took place. While trying to escape, the defendant rammed his vehicle into the ICE agent, causing him to bounce over the windshield before hitting the ground. He then led officers on a high-speed chase into Missouri. He and another person were ultimately arrested in Kansas City, Missouri.

Should Kansas Build a Giant Aqueduct to Western Kansas, or Is This Just a Pipe Dream?

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - Water is a big issue in western Kansas. Some places in the southwest part of the state may only have 25 years of water left due to declines in the Ogallala aquifer. Instead of launching major water conservation efforts, some farmers are focused on building a massive aqueduct that would move water from the Missouri River to the parched plains of western Kansas. Some researchers say the giant aqueduct idea is a giant distraction. (Read more)

Kansas Welcomes 30 Newly Minted U.S. Citizens at Statehouse Ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - The United States now has 30 new citizens. Governor Laura Kelly officially welcomed them during a naturalization ceremony Monday in Topeka. A judge administered the oath of citizenship to the newly-minted Americans at the Kansas Statehouse. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the people taking the oath included immigrants from four continents, with only South America not being represented.

